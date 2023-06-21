Standard Bank : SBG Management Pre-close call transcript-20 June 2023

PRE-CLOSE CALL SCRIPT - 20 June 2023

Vineshri Reddy - Investor Relations

Good afternoon

As you will be aware, we issued a voluntary trading update and trading statement on SENS this morning.

On the call today we have Arno Daehnke, the Standard Bank Group financial director and Brooks Mparutsa, Barbara Bell and Thembelihle Ngema, the client segment CFOs, Desmond Oosthuizen (Head of Financial Control), Sayuri Govender (Head of Reporting), and Andrew Lonmin-Davis, CFO from Liberty.

I will now hand over to Arno. Thank you, Arno over to you.

Arno Daehnke - Standard Bank Group financial director

Economic update:

I will start with some brief comments on the macroeconomic environment and particularly how things have evolved since we released our results in March. I will then turn to the trends we are seeing in our business.

Post our results in March and since our voluntary trading update in April 2023, the global economic and geopolitical environment remains volatile, with global growth slowing in response to persistently high inflation and interest rates.

We have seen public debt as a ratio to GDP increase across the world during Covid-19 and expectations are that these remain elevated, posing a growing challenge for policymakers as interest rates rise and revenue collections slow in many African countries.

In South Africa, the situation is not much different, we expect inflation and interest rates to be higher for longer and economic growth will remain constrained.

At the end of May, the South African repo rate had increased by 125 basis points in 2023 to 8.25%. A further 25 basis point increase is anticipated in the second half of the year.

The rand continues to be pressured by a strengthening USD and dampened investor sentiment.

Despite the macroeconomic environment, the group's results for the period ended 31 May 2023 reflect a healthy and growing franchise.

This growth can be attributable to continued balance sheet growth in support of our clients, the endowment impact of higher interest rates, improved customer activity levels and increased use of our risk management capabilities in volatile trading environments - all of which has contributed to strong top-line revenue growth.

Our Africa Regions franchise has delivered remarkable growth during this period and contributed 46% of the group's headline earnings.