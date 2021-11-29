Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Standard Bank Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/26
122.94 ZAR   -7.31%
01:47aStandard Bank Says Revenue Has Continued to Recover
DJ
11/26AfriTin Mining Draws $5.6 Million Facility to Fund Processing Plant Expansion
MT
11/25How SMEs Can Tap Into Oil and Gas As First Oil Nears
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Bank Says Revenue Has Continued to Recover

11/29/2021 | 01:47am EST
By Ian Walker

Standard Bank Group Ltd. said Monday that revenue has continued to recover over the past ten months and backed its guidance for the year.

The South African bank said card spend in South Africa recovered to 2019 levels, while merchant acquiring turnover was well above. In Africa regions, transaction volumes also reflected good growth, it said.

Standard Bank backed guidance given in August. At that time, it said the bank expects to report headline earnings per share and basic EPS for 2021 20% higher than 2020.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 0146ET

Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 6 884 M 6 884 M
Net income 2021 22 795 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 6,13%
Capitalization 195 B 12 017 M 12 083 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 50 115
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 122,94 ZAR
Average target price 156,89 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe Chairman
Alpheus Mangale Chief Engineering Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED-3.26%12 017
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%156 166
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.25.34%72 413
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.46%62 133
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED19.25%54 233
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.10%53 373