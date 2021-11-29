Standard Bank Says Revenue Has Continued to Recover

By Ian Walker

Standard Bank Group Ltd. said Monday that revenue has continued to recover over the past ten months and backed its guidance for the year.

The South African bank said card spend in South Africa recovered to 2019 levels, while merchant acquiring turnover was well above. In Africa regions, transaction volumes also reflected good growth, it said.

Standard Bank backed guidance given in August. At that time, it said the bank expects to report headline earnings per share and basic EPS for 2021 20% higher than 2020.

