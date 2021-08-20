Standard Bank lays out 2025 'platform' plan, sets new targets

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Standard Bank,
Africa's largest by assets, is aiming for a return on equity
(ROE) - a key measure of profits - of up to 20% by 2025 as it
looks to transform into a platform for services beyond banking,
it said on Friday.
After years of domestic economic stagnation, several South
African lenders are pursuing a similar approach that will see
them act as a platform for other goods or services that
complement their financial offerings - a model based on the
approach pioneered by technology firms like Amazon.
Standard Bank, aiming to have transformed into a platform
business by 2025, said it had identified 10 other areas adjacent
to finance where it will combine its own offerings with that of
partners, with one being agriculture.
"By building out from its solid foundation in traditional
financial services, the group will meet its clients on the
digital platforms where they are shopping, socialising and doing
business," it said in a statement ahead of a strategy update to
investors.
It said this new model means it can target an ROE of 17-20%
and revenue growth of between 7% and 9% annually by 2025, from
an ROE of 12.9% currently and annual revenue drop of 8% last
year.
It also said its common equity tier 1 capital ratio - a
metric showing a bank's financial strength - would remain over
11%, and it would target a cost-income ratio trending towards
50% from 58.3% currently.
The lender pointed to one example of where it already acts
as a platform player: partnering with agricultural input
suppliers and wholesale crop purchasers to link Africa's small
farmers to global supply chains and markets.
Chief Executive Sim Tshabalala said ramping up in adjacent
activities will mean the bank can "compete and win in a world
where competitive lines are constantly redrawn".
The bank's shares were down 0.8% at 0740 GMT.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)