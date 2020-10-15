Standard Bank lending to fossil fuel industries stands at $4 bln

* Bank under pressure over loans to oil and gas projects
* Loans, commitments to fossil fuel industries 4% of total
* Loans, commitments to renewables 0.8% of overall lending
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Standard Bank,
Africa's largest lender by assets, has 67.4 billion rand ($4
billion) in loans and commitments to the coal, oil and gas
sectors on its books, according to a climate exposure report it
published on Thursday.
Climate campaigners have criticised the bank for both its
lending policies and involvement in particular projects such as
a blockbuster natural gas development in Mozambique, and its
potential financing of a Ugandan oil pipeline.
The bank's climate-related financial exposures report gives
the fullest picture yet of its lending to fossil fuel
industries. It showed those sectors accounted for about 4% of
all its lending and commitments as of Dec. 31, 2019, while its
exposure to renewables was 0.8%, or 12.31 billion rand.
Wendy Dobson, head of group corporate citizenship in group
risk at the bank, said it recognised that climate change posed a
material risk to generating value for stakeholders, and its aim
of "safeguarding African societies, environments and economies".
"We have also undertaken a preliminary assessment of higher
carbon-emitting sectors in our portfolio," Dobson said. "Where
we have significant exposure, we will develop short- and
medium-term actions to manage this risk."
The bank's report outlined lending on its balance sheet as
well as off-balance sheet commitments to various sectors within
fossil fuel industries but did not include other exposures such
as in its trading books or equity investments.
Standard Bank said it's initial assessment indicated that
higher carbon-emitting activities, such as power utilities that
own and operate coal-fired power plants, accounted for 1.84% of
its total lending and lending commitments.
Credit or commitments to borrowers owning and operating
extractive coal assets accounted for 0.35%.
For oil and gas, it's largest exposure was to trading and
retail at 1.53%. Exposures to exploration and production,
mid-stream - which covers activities like storage and processing
- and integrated oil and gas companies - stood at 0.76%, 0.71%
and 0.78% respectively.
($1 = 16.6670 rand)
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by David Clarke)