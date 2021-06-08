Log in
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
Standard Bank : Avior Conference - 8 June 2021

06/08/2021 | 05:39am EDT
STANDARD BANK GROUP

AVIOR CONFERENCE

8 June 2021

SBG strategic priorities

Our purpose: Africa is our home, we drive her growth

Why we exist

Our strategic priorities:

What we need to do to

deliver our purpose

Transform client

Execute with

Drive sustainable

experience

excellence

growth and value

2

KEY MACRO TRENDS

Interest rates

Average interest rates lower 4M21 vs 4M20

South Africa and International

10

8

6

4

2

0

Jan 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

Jun 20

Aug 20

Oct 20

Dec 20

Feb 21

Apr 21

%

SA

US1

East Africa

10

8

6

4

2

0

Jan 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

Jun 20

Aug 20

Oct 20

Dec 20

Feb 21

Apr 21

%

Uganda

Kenya

1 Represents the US Federal Funds Target Rate Source: Bloomberg

South and Central

15

10

5

0

Jan 20 Mar 20 Apr 20 Jun 20 Aug 20 Oct 20 Dec 20 Feb 21 Apr 21

%

Mozambique

Zambia

Namibia

Botswana

Mauritius

West Africa

20

15

10

5

0

Jan 20 Mar 20

Apr 20 Jun 20

Aug 20

Oct 20 Dec 20 Feb 21 Apr 21

%

Angola

Ghana

Nigeria

4

Currencies

On average, ZAR stronger 4M21 vs 4M20

South Africa and International

140

130

120

103.4

110

100

90

80

Jan 20 Mar 20 Apr 20

Jun 20 Aug 20 Oct 20 Dec 20 Feb 21 Apr 21

%

USD/ZAR

South and Central

160

150

140152.3

130

120

110

90.2

100

90

80

70

Jan 20 Mar 20

Apr 20 Jun 20 Aug 20

Oct 20 Dec 20 Feb 21 Apr 21

%

ZAR/ZMW

ZAR/MZN

East Africa

West Africa

110

102.8

140

130.8

100

120

108.7

90

94.1

100

97.9

80

80

70

60

Jan 20 Mar 20

Apr 20 Jun 20 Aug 20

Oct 20 Dec 20 Feb 21 Apr 21

Jan 20 Mar 20

Apr 20 Jun 20

Aug 20 Oct 20

Dec 20 Feb 21 Apr 21

%

ZAR/KES

ZAR/UGX

%

ZAR/NGN

ZAR/GHS

ZAR/AOA

Source: Bloomberg, rates have been rebased to reflect movement since 1 January 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Standard Bank Group Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
