Standard Bank : S.Africa's Standard Bank commits to publish fossil fuel lending reduction targets

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest lender by
assets, Standard Bank, committed on Friday to publish a
strategy and short, medium and long-term targets for reducing
its exposure to fossil fuels, following pressure from a group of
investors.
However, Chief executive Sim Tshabalala had refused to be
drawn earlier this week on whether such a plan would include a
date by which the bank would exit fossil fuels entirely.
Sectors like oil, gas and coal accounted for 4% of Standard
Bank's total lending and commitments in Dec. 2019, totalling
around 67.4 billion rand ($4.85 billion).
Climate campaigners have been pressuring the bank to curb
its financing to such sectors, but it has so far stopped
short of ending financing for even new coal-fired power plants,
putting it out of step with some of its peers.
A group of shareholders last month tried to push the bank to
table a non-binding vote at its annual general meeting in May
that would request it set and publish a strategy and set targets
to reduce its exposure to fossil fuels on a timeline aligned
with the goals of the Paris climate agreement.
In a statement, the bank said after meeting with the
shareholders it confirmed it was committed to publishing both
the strategy and the targets as part of its 2021 reporting to
shareholders.
"We're deeply committed to supporting inclusive and
sustainable development," Tshabalala said in a statement.
Tracy Davies, executive director of activist shareholder
group JustShare, said shareholders were encouraged by the bank's
commitment.
In an interview on Monday Tshabalala said he could not say
for sure whether a date for the bank's exit from fossil fuels
would be given, as it was still grappling with when this would
be feasible by given they underpin many African economies.
"We're doing the analysis," he said, adding he could not say
until this was complete. "If we put a date... it would have to
be a date that's got credibility and integrity."
($1 = 13.9022 rand)
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)