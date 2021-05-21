Standard Bank : SBG 2021 online AGM guide  (6.2m)

You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge and Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible.
ACCESS
Once you have entered web.lumiagm.com into your web browser, you'll be prompted to enter the Meeting ID
You will then be required to enter your:
Username; and
Password
To register as a shareholder, select 'I have a login' and enter your username and password.
If you are a visitor, select 'I am a guest'
As a guest, you will be prompted to complete all the relevant fields including; title, first name, last name and email address.
Please note, visitors will not be able to ask
questions or vote at the meeting.
NAVIGATION
The chairman will open voting on all resolutions at the start of the meeting. Once the voting has opened, the polling icon will appear on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. From here, the resolutions and voting choices will be displayed.
To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.
When successfully authenticated, the info screen will be displayed. You can view company information, ask questions and watch the webcast.
If you would like to watch the webcast press the broadcast icon at the bottom of the screen.
If viewing on a computer, the webcast will appear at the side automatically once the meeting has started.
VOTING
To change your vote, simply select another direction. If you wish to cancel your vote, please press Cancel
Once the chairman has opened voting, voting can be performed at anytime during the meeting until the chairman closes the voting on the resolutions. At that point your last choice will be submitted.
You will still be able to send messages and view the webcast whilst the poll is open.
QUESTIONS
Documents will be available for you in the documents module, just click on the Documents icon at the top of the screen.
Any shareholder or appointed proxy attending the meeting is eligible to ask questions.
If you would like to ask a text based question, select the messaging Icon
Type your message within the chat box at the bottom of the messaging screen and then press send.
