  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Standard Bank Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/20
121.23 ZAR   +0.35%
Summary 
Summary

Standard Bank : SBG 2021 online AGM guide  (6.2m)

05/21/2021 | 10:05am EDT
VIRTUAL SHAREHOLDERS GUIDE

Meeting ID: 182-698-909

To login you must have your Username and

password which you can request from

proxy@computershare.co.za

You will be able to log into the site from

Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 09h00

Attending the AGM electronically

This year we will be conducting a virtual AGM, giving you the opportunity to attend the AGM and participate online, using your smartphone, tablet or computer.

If you choose to participate online you will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask the board questions and submit your votes in real time and you will need to:

Visit

https://web.lumiagm.com

on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge and Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible.

ACCESS

Once you have entered web.lumiagm.com into your web browser, you'll be prompted to enter the Meeting ID

You will then be required to enter your:

  1. Username; and
  2. Password

To register as a shareholder, select 'I have a login' and enter your username and password.

If you are a visitor, select 'I am a guest'

As a guest, you will be prompted to complete all the relevant fields including; title, first name, last name and email address.

Please note, visitors will not be able to ask

questions or vote at the meeting.

NAVIGATION

The chairman will open voting on all resolutions at the start of the meeting. Once the voting has opened, the polling icon will appear on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. From here, the resolutions and voting choices will be displayed.

To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

When successfully authenticated, the info screen will be displayed. You can view company information, ask questions and watch the webcast.

If you would like to watch the webcast press the broadcast icon at the bottom of the screen.

If viewing on a computer, the webcast will appear at the side automatically once the meeting has started.

VOTING

To change your vote, simply select another direction. If you wish to cancel your vote, please press Cancel

Once the chairman has opened voting, voting can be performed at anytime during the meeting until the chairman closes the voting on the resolutions. At that point your last choice will be submitted.

You will still be able to send messages and view the webcast whilst the poll is open.

QUESTIONS

Documents will be available for you in the documents module, just click on the Documents icon at the top of the screen.

Any shareholder or appointed proxy attending the meeting is eligible to ask questions.

If you would like to ask a text based question, select the messaging Icon

Type your message within the chat box at the bottom of the messaging screen and then press send.

DOCUMENTS

Disclaimer

Standard Bank Group Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
10:05aSTANDARD BANK  : SBG 2021 online AGM guide  (6.2m)
PU
05/19STANDARD BANK  : 'Knocking' On the Rise
AQ
05/18STANDARD BANK  : Mungunda On Oryx Properties Board
AQ
05/13STANDARD BANK  : to Seek Growth in 'Fiercely Competitive' South Africa
MT
05/13S.Africa's central bank to keep rates at record low 3.5% on May 20
RE
05/12STANBIC UGANDA  : Energy Capital & Power Confirms High-level Sponsors for South ..
AQ
05/12STANDARD BANK  : I Want to Handover to a Mosotho - Standard Bank CEO
AQ
05/12Energy Capital & Power Confirms High-level Sponsors for South Sudan Oil & Pow..
AQ
05/10STANDARD BANK  : Fashion Doccie Hits the Capital
AQ
05/06STANDARD BANK  : CCA - SBG Main features regulatory capital instruments
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 113 B 8 104 M 8 104 M
Net income 2021 19 880 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,26x
Yield 2021 5,17%
Capitalization 193 B 13 820 M 13 851 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 50 115
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 144,56 ZAR
Last Close Price 121,23 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe Chairman
Alpheus Mangale Chief Engineering Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED-4.60%13 820
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%173 400
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.58%72 573
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 838
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.73%61 155
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.76%54 728