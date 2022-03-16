Log in
Standard Bank to stop financing for new coal, oil power plants

03/16/2022
FILE PHOTO: Customers queue to draw money from an ATM outside a branch of South Africa's Standard Bank in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Standard Bank will stop financing all new coal- and oil-fired plants in most circumstances and reduce its fossil fuel exposure over time as part of a plan to reach net-zero by 2050, the South African lender said on Wednesday.

Companies in the financial services sector are increasingly committing to net-zero targets as part of their efforts to contain global warming, and are under pressure to provide details on the short-term cuts needed to meet the goals.

Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, said it will no longer fund the construction of new coal-fired power plants or expansion of existing ones. Funding for new coal mines is allowed "only when there is a positive environmental impact".

The company's exposure to thermal coal will fall to 0.5% by 2030 from 0.7% of its lending book in 2020, and hit zero by 2050. Oil exposures will drop to 0.53% from 0.65% by the end of the decade, and 0.09% by 2050. Gas exposures will grow until 2030, before falling to reach 0.4% by mid-century.

"The group is committed to balancing the risks posed by climate change with the need to support access to reliable energy that supports economic growth and poverty alleviation," the bank said.

Regions such as Africa, where many countries face patchy electricity provisions and massive development challenges, are not expected to transition to greener economies at the same rate as richer parts of the world.

Campaigners, however, say that continuing to fund fossil fuels locks in planet-warming emissions for decades and puts the world's climate goals off-track.

The International Energy Agency has said investors should not fund any new oil, gas or coal supply projects in order to reach net-zero by 2050.

Standard Bank will also end its funding for new oil-fired power plant construction or expansion of existing oil plant capacity, unless these are a part of an integrated renewable energy plant.

It will reduce loans to oil exploration and production by 5% by 2030, and cut financing to power clients generating power mainly from oil to zero by 2030.

The lender expects its exposure to gas to grow from 0.63% of its loan book to 0.91% by 2030, arguing it has a role as a transition fuel.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.31% 553.14 Delayed Quote.2.47%
GOLD -0.12% 1915.04 Delayed Quote.6.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.32% 102.84 Delayed Quote.36.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.31% 178.95 Delayed Quote.1.34%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.63% 1119.1202 Delayed Quote.7.49%
SILVER -0.43% 24.807 Delayed Quote.7.66%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED 0.59% 161.95 End-of-day quote.15.67%
WTI 2.66% 98.575 Delayed Quote.42.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 120 B 7 965 M 7 965 M
Net income 2022 31 268 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 6,82%
Capitalization 267 B 17 679 M 17 679 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 49 224
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 161,95 ZAR
Average target price 168,05 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe Chairman
Alpheus Mangale Chief Engineering Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED15.67%17 679
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%160 203
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.04%74 162
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.64%69 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%57 585
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-3.38%53 754