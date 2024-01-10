Standard BioTools Inc.(NasdaqGM:SLGC) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

SomaLogic, Inc. is a commercial-stage proteomics company. The Company has built an integrated proteomics platform, which offers throughput proteomics analysis with broad proteome coverage. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein. It offers SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. Its products include SomaScan Assay, SomaScan Certified Sites, SomaSignal Tests and SOMAmer Reagents. SomaScan Assay is utilized for Research Use Only (RUO) applications. Its SomaScan Assay measures approximately 7,000 protein target measurements in a single sample. Its SOMAmer reagents are proprietary modified aptamers, which are short, synthetic single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) sequences developed to bind specific protein targets with high affinity and specificity across the proteome.

Related indices Russell 2000