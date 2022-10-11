Standard BioTools : Announces Collaboration Agreement With Visikol to Offer Multiplex Imaging Mass Cytometry Services

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (PRWEB)October 11, 2022

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose - Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ - today announced a collaboration agreement with Visikol® for service offerings using Imaging Mass Cytometry™.

The agreement is an expansion of the relationship established in 2020 under which Visikol will offer IMC services to clients from its site in Hampton, NJ. Visikol, a contract research services company focused on advanced tissue imaging and advanced cell culture assays, services all 20 of the top pharmaceutical companies. Visikol will leverage the Standard BioTools™ Hyperion+™ Imaging System, based on Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC™), in its multiplex tissue imaging services. This initiative is supported by Visikol's digital pathology services, which aim to transform large imaging-based datasets into actionable insights.

Recently, the demand for tools to evaluate the complex immune cell landscape has grown dramatically as researchers, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical companies look to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics and better understand the intricate interplay between the immune system and disease.

Multiplex tissue imaging is a key tool that researchers can use to characterize a wide range of immune cell and tissue-specific biomarkers simultaneously. Standard BioTools has developed a version of this technology, IMC that currently allows for 40-plus markers to be detected on a single slide with an unprecedented level of sensitivity, quantification, and absence of autofluorescence. In addition, IMC's rapid panel design capability is particularly well suited to applications within contract research organizations.

"As a company that is focused on advanced tissue imaging, we are excited to add IMC to our portfolio of tools and to work closely with Standard BioTools, as it will allow us to better meet the needs of our clients," said Visikol CEO Michael Johnson, PhD. "IMC provides our clients with the unique ability to image many markers simultaneously while providing an unparalleled level of image quality."

"IMC is one of the essential technologies that Standard BioTools provides," said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "The valuable relationship with Visikol broadens the use of IMC for spatial omics studies, offering a vital tool in the acceleration of drug discovery and development in particular when dealing with precious and scarce patient biopsies. We look forward to working with the Visikol team to help their pharma clients uncover important spatial relationships within the tissue microenvironment."

