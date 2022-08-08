Standard BioTools : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Update - Form 8-K
Standard BioTools Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Update
Second quarter revenue of $18.8 million
Completed $250 million strategic cash infusion from Casdin Capital and Viking Global
Upgraded management team and added board members to bring significant sector and operational expertise to the company
Commenced restructuring program with the explicit goal of returning core business to growth, raising gross margins by approximately 7-10% and substantially reducing operating cash burn
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments expected to provide sufficient runway to generate positive free cash flow by end of 2024 while allowing for strategic M&A
Company to host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose - Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ - today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"Four months after I joined the company as President and CEO, and now with a strategic review process completed, the potential to build a next-generation consolidated life science company around this portfolio of powerful technologies remains incredibly exciting," said Michael Egholm, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Standard BioTools™. "There is work to do to make this vision a reality, and while it will take time, we are confident we will get there.
"First, we are putting into motion a restructuring plan to return to steady growth across our organization, including improved product positioning and a new disciplined sales execution. This quarter's results are not the standard we hold ourselves to and we can and will do better in coming quarters and years.
"Second, our plan has us leaning in on operations, assembling a world-class team of seasoned operators, and systematically rolling out our Standard BioTools Business System (SBS) approach. Through these initiatives, we have identified numerous opportunities for gross margin improvements, which we expect will yield an increase of approximately 7-10% by year end 2023."
Continued Egholm, "I am committed as a leader and on the long-term vision, and we will drive our core business toward profitability while keeping capital available for portfolio expansion through strategic M&A. There is a deep funnel of opportunities, and we believe those will fuel longer-term growth. We look forward to providing updates as we come closer to realizing the vision of Standard BioTools to become a leading solutions partner for the life science industry, offering an innovative portfolio of high-quality, impactful technologies."
Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Strategic Updates
Phased Restructuring
A phased restructuring plan is underway that we expect will significantly lower operating cash burn beginning in the second half of 2022. With these actions and current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, Standard BioTools expects its cash runway to be sufficient to fund current operations to cash flow breakeven by the end of 2024 while allowing for strategic M&A. As part of the restructuring, the following steps are being taken:
Right-Sizing General and Administrative Expenses: The company plans to significantly lower general and administrative spend through a reduction in headcount and a decrease in office space to better align with its streamlined operations. Specifically, the company plans to reduce its real estate footprint including its headquarters location in South San Francisco while fostering remote work for certain employees. Beyond these near-term initiatives, the company will pursue continued process optimization through a focused SBS-based approach that may result in additional cost savings and will direct resources into areas with the highest impact on the business.
Right-Sizing Microfluidics Business: The company will significantly reduce investment in research and development and marketing for the microfluidics business while narrowing its commercial focus to high-value niche markets for specialized applications for which the platform is ideally suited. In addition, the company plans to pursue additional OEM opportunities, similar to its relationship with Olink Holding AB, as a lower-cost and more efficient go-to-market approach.
Portfolio Rationalization: As part of implementing rigorous portfolio management, the company is rationalizing its expansive product portfolio by exiting its laser capture microdissection and Flow Conductor™ product lines, while de-emphasizing its diagnostics/COVID-19 product line. Revenues from these product lines are not significant.
Corporate Highlights
Top-grade new management team members with significant sector and operator experience added since capital infusion closed, including Michael Egholm as Chief Executive Officer and President; Alex Kim as Chief Operating Officer; Jeremy Davis as Chief Commercial Officer; Mona Abou-Sayed as Senior Vice President of SBS; Anders Davas as Senior Vice President, Global Operations; and, more recently, Matt Ritchie as Vice President, Global Sales Operations; Seiya Ohta as Vice President, Customer & User Experience; David Panzarella as Vice President, Commercial Operations - Americas; and Kathy Harrell as Vice President and Controller.
Highly experienced new board members with life sciences and capital markets expertise appointed, including Martin Madaus, PhD, Frank Witney, PhD, and Eli Casdin.
Closed $250 million strategic capital infusion from leading life science investors Casdin Capital, LLC, and Viking Global Investors LP on April 4, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue was $18.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, driven by lower instrument and COVID-19 testing revenue. Base product and service revenue (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) was $17.5 million, approximately 35% lower compared with $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.
GAAP net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $63.5 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP net loss was driven by increases in fair value of the forward sale contract related to the Series B Preferred Stock and bridge loans aggregating $25.4 million, lower revenue, lower product and service margin, and higher operating expenses. Product line exits during the quarter negatively affected product and service gross profit and net loss by $4.7 million and $8.2 million, respectively.
Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes the fair value increases noted above, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, and interest expense, was $25.8 million for the quarter, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022, were $211.2 million, compared with $30.0 million as of March 31, 2022.
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Product revenue
$
12,219
$
22,627
$
32,223
$
47,355
Service revenue
5,806
6,627
11,950
12,913
Product and service revenue
18,025
29,254
44,173
60,268
Other revenue (1)
752
1,764
1,108
3,544
Total revenue
18,777
31,018
45,281
63,812
Costs and expenses
Cost of product revenue
12,738
12,730
25,077
24,393
Cost of service revenue
1,612
1,867
3,540
3,957
Cost of product and service revenue
14,350
14,597
28,617
28,350
Research and development
12,606
9,441
21,471
20,194
Selling, general and administrative
30,384
24,248
61,259
51,856
Total costs and expenses
57,340
48,286
111,347
100,400
Loss from operations
(38,563
)
(17,268
)
(66,066
)
(36,588
)
Interest expense
(1,062
)
(896
)
(2,092
)
(1,783
)
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock
(22,289
)
-
(60,081
)
-
Loss on bridge loans
(3,064
)
-
(13,719
)
-
Other income (expense), net
(174
)
504
(56
)
219
Loss before income taxes
(65,152
)
(17,660
)
(142,014
)
(38,152
)
Income tax benefit
1,613
517
2,187
2,188
Net loss
$
(63,539
)
$
(17,143
)
$
(139,827
)
$
(35,964
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.82
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(1.81
)
$
(0.48
)
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
77,821
75,452
77,430
75,084
Note: (1) Other revenue includes product development, license and grant revenue.
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31,
2021 (1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
$
74,361
$
28,451
Short-term investments (2)
136,850
-
Accounts receivable, net
10,937
18,320
Inventories, net
22,791
20,825
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,938
4,470
Total current assets
250,877
72,066
Property and equipment, net
27,275
28,034
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
35,412
37,119
Other non-current assets
3,158
3,689
Developed technology, net
18,200
27,927
Goodwill
106,200
106,379
Total assets
$
441,122
$
275,214
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,016
$
10,602
Accrued compensation and related benefits
8,576
4,920
Operating lease liabilities, current
3,293
3,053
Deferred revenue, current
11,409
11,947
Deferred grant income, current
3,729
3,535
Other accrued liabilities
6,747
8,673
Advances under revolving credit agreement, current
-
6,838
Total current liabilities
42,770
49,568
Convertible notes, net
54,384
54,160
Term loan, net
10,162
10,049
Deferred tax liability
1,651
4,329
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
35,732
37,548
Deferred revenue, non-current
5,064
5,966
Deferred grant income, non-current
16,263
18,116
Other non-current liabilities
1,297
882
Total liabilities
167,323
180,618
Redeemable preferred stock
311,253
-
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(37,454
)
94,596
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
441,122
$
275,214
Notes:
(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
(2) Cash and cash equivalents and available for sale securities consist of:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,361
$
28,451
Short-term investments
136,850
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities
$
211,211
$
28,451
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(139,827
)
$
(35,964
)
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock
60,081
-
Loss on bridge loans
13,719
-
Stock-based compensation expense
8,705
7,418
Amortization of developed technology
5,928
5,965
Depreciation and amortization
1,878
1,851
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
4,597
1,248
Impairment of intangible
3,526
-
Other non-cash items
599
539
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
(4,784
)
(8,622
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(45,578
)
(27,565
)
Investing activities
Purchases of investments
(137,302
)
-
Proceeds from NIH Contract
-
2,000
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,806
)
(11,095
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(139,108
)
(9,095
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from bridge loans
25,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock
225,000
-
Repayment of advances under credit agreement
(6,838
)
-
Payment of equity issuance costs
(12,547
)
-
Repayment of long-term debt
-
(501
)
Proceeds from (payments for) employee equity programs, net
418
(658
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
231,033
(1,159
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(437
)
162
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
45,910
(37,657
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
29,467
69,536
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
75,377
$
31,879
Cash and cash equivalents, and available for sale securities consist of:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,361
$
30,863
Short-term investments
136,850
-
Total cash and cash equivalents, and available for sale securities
$
211,211
$
30,863
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(63,539
)
$
(17,143
)
$
(139,827
)
$
(35,964
)
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock
22,289
-
60,081
-
Loss on bridge loans
3,064
-
13,719
-
Stock-based compensation expense
4,663
3,741
8,705
7,418
Amortization of developed technology (a)
2,961
2,982
5,928
5,965
Depreciation and amortization
875
917
1,878
1,851
Interest expense (b)
1,062
896
2,092
1,783
Impairment of intangible (c)
3,526
-
3,526
-
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
6
1
15
1
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
9
Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (d)
(742
)
(742
)
(1,484
)
(1,484
)
Net loss (Non-GAAP)
$
(25,835
)
$
(9,348
)
$
(45,367
)
$
(20,421
)
Shares used in net loss per share calculation -
basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP)
77,821
75,452
77,430
75,084
Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP)
$
(0.82
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(1.81
)
$
(0.48
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.27
)
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARGIN
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Product and service gross profit (GAAP)
$
3,675
$
14,657
$
15,556
$
31,918
Amortization of developed technology (a)
2,641
2,800
5,608
5,600
Depreciation and amortization (e)
319
393
634
813
Stock-based compensation expense (e)
164
128
305
226
Product and service gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
6,799
$
17,978
$
22,103
$
38,557
Product and service margin (GAAP)
20.4
%
50.1
%
35.2
%
53.0
%
Product and service margin (Non-GAAP)
37.7
%
61.5
%
50.0
%
64.0
%
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating expenses (GAAP)
$
42,990
$
33,689
$
82,730
$
72,050
Stock-based compensation expense (f)
(4,499
)
(3,613
)
(8,400
)
(7,192
)
Depreciation and amortization (f)
(877
)
(707
)
(1,565
)
(1,404
)
Impairment of intangible (c)
(3,526
)
-
(3,526
)
-
Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f)
(6
)
(1
)
(15
)
(1
)
Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
34,082
$
29,368
$
69,224
$
63,453
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$
(38,563
)
$
(17,268
)
$
(66,066
)
$
(36,588
)
Stock-based compensation expense
4,663
3,741
8,705
7,418
Amortization of developed technology (a)
2,961
2,982
5,928
5,965
Depreciation and amortization (f)
875
917
1,878
1,851
Impairment of intangible (c)
3,526
-
3,526
-
Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f)
6
1
15
1
Loss from operations (Non-GAAP)
$
(26,532
)
$
(9,627
)
$
(46,014
)
$
(21,353
)
(a) Represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS and InstruNor acquisitions
(b) Represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt and the term loan
(c) Represents impairment of intangible no longer used in our product lines
(d) Represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition
(e) Represents expense associated with cost of product revenue
(f) Represents expense associated with research and development, and selling, general and administrative activities
