NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

TERMINATION OF NOMINATED TRANSFER SECRETARIES ("NTS")

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited ("The Company") hereby notifies its shareholders that PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), will no longer serve as the company's Nominated Transfer Secretaries (NTS), effective 31st March 2024. Shareholders are advised to contact the Company directly for any shareholder enquiries atbwinvestorrelations@sc.com

Shareholders are advised that the Central Security Depository Botswana ("CSDB") will remain the Company's Transfer Secretaries in line with the requirements of the Securities Act and will continue with the mandate of keeping the register of the Company's shareholders, the transfer of shares and other related obligations.

Forfurtherenquiries,pleasecontactLuziboBenzaon

3601677

alternativelyat

luzibo.benza@sc.com

By Order of the Board

27 March 2024