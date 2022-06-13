Standard Chartered Bank Botswana : BOARD APPOINTMENT

BOARD APPOINTMENT

The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Solomon Molebatsi Sekwakwa as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank.

Mr Sekwakwa is an economist by qualification with vast experience and expertise in Finance, strategy development and planning having worked mostly in senior positions for the various Government departments. He has played a key role on issues pertaining to national economic policy development, supervision and coordination in the preparation of the national budget and monitoring expenditure for various Government Ministries.

Mr Sekwakwa has served as a board member for several entities such as Botswana Development Corporation, University of Botswana, Debswana Diamond Mining Company and De Beers Group of companies.

He holds a Masters of Arts Degree specialising in Development Economics, a Post Graduate Diploma in Economics from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Sociology from the University of Botswana. He has further attained training and certificates in Project Management, Financial Programming and Policy and Corporate Governance Development Programme for Directors.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

13 JUNE 2022