CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In line with the Equity Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited ("The Company") wishes to advise shareholders that the audited consolidated Profit Before Tax ("PBT") for the year ended 31 December 2023 will be approximately between 54% to 64% (BWP137 million to BWP162 million) higher than the BWP253 million reported for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The results of the year ended 31 December 2023 shall be published before 31 March 2024 and full details will be provided thereupon. The actual results may differ from as disclosed herein. Accordingly, Shareholders and Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited (SCBBL's) Independent Auditors.

14th March 2024

