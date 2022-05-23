Standard Chartered Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board and Management of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wish to inform its shareholders that Ms Chazha Kgalemang, Head of Legal and Company Secretary, has decided to leave the Bank effective from the 31st May 2022.

The Board and Management of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited would like to thank Ms Kgalemang for her support, commitment and contribution to the company over the years and wish her well in her future endeavours.

In the interim, the Board intends to appoint Ms Luzibo Benza as Acting Head of Legal and Company Secretary.

By Order of the Board

23 May 2022