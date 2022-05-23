Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STANCHART   BW0000000165

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

(STANCHART)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  05-19
2.250 BWP    0.00%
10:36aSTANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA : Notice to shareholders
05/12Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited Appoints Tapiwa Butale as Chief Financial Officer
03/29Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
Standard Chartered Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

05/23/2022 | 10:36am EDT
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board and Management of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wish to inform its shareholders that Ms Chazha Kgalemang, Head of Legal and Company Secretary, has decided to leave the Bank effective from the 31st May 2022.

The Board and Management of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited would like to thank Ms Kgalemang for her support, commitment and contribution to the company over the years and wish her well in her future endeavours.

In the interim, the Board intends to appoint Ms Luzibo Benza as Acting Head of Legal and Company Secretary.

By Order of the Board

23 May 2022

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


