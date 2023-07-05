VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED HELD ON THE 29TH JUNE 2023

The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited (SCBBL) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General Meeting held on the 29th June 2023, at Grand Aria Hotel.

In accordance with the BSE Listing Requirements, Shareholders are advised that at the AGM of the Company held on Thursday 29th June 2023, the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders, together with the integrated report for the year ended 31 December 2022, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

A total of 280,788,587 shares being approximately 94.11% of the total shareholding were present in person or represented by proxy.

Below is a table showing the votes for each resolution passed: -