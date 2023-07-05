Standard Chartered Bank Botswana : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED HELD ON THE 29TH JUNE 2023
Today at 05:13 am
The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited (SCBBL) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General Meeting held on the 29th June 2023, at Grand Aria Hotel.
In accordance with the BSE Listing Requirements, Shareholders are advised that at the AGM of the Company held on Thursday 29th June 2023, the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders, together with the integrated report for the year ended 31 December 2022, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.
A total of 280,788,587 shares being approximately 94.11% of the total shareholding were present in person or represented by proxy.
Below is a table showing the votes for each resolution passed: -
Votes
Votes in
Votes
Abstained
Favour as
Against as
as
No.
Resolution
percentage
percentage
percentage
of total
of total
of total
shares
shares
issued
voted (%)
voted (%)
shares (%)
1
To receive,
consider and
adopt the
100
0
0
Chairperson's report.
2
To receive, consider and adopt the Chief
100
0
0
Executive Officer's report.
3
To receive, consider and approve the
Annual Financial Statements for the year
0
0
ended 31st December 2022, together with
100
the Auditor's reports therein.
4
To ratify the declaration of a final dividend
of 68.22 thebe per ordinary share paid to
100
0
0
Shareholders on or around 17th May 2023
5
To re- elect as a Director Mpho Calvin
Masupe who retires by rotation and in
accordance with Section 66 of the
100
0
0
Constitution, and who being eligible, offers
himself for re-election.
6
To re- elect as a Director Jerry Kweku Boi
Bedu - Addo who retires by rotation and in
accordance with Section 66 of the
100
0
0
Constitution, and who being eligible, offers
himself for re-election.
7
To confirm and ratify the appointment of
Solomon Molebatsi Sekwakwa as an
100
0
0
Independent
Non-Executive
Director
effective 28th April 2022 and in
accordance with Section 90 of the
Companies' constitution
8
To confirm and ratify the Directors
remuneration report and the remuneration
paid to the directors for the year ending
99.9999643
0.0000335
31st December 2022 and to authorise the
86
0
2
Board to fix the Directors remuneration for
the ensuing year
9
To confirm and ratify the remuneration of
the auditors, Ernst & Young Botswana for
100
0
0
the year ended 31st December 2022
10
To confirm and ratify the appointment of
the auditors Ernst & Young Botswana and
to authorise the Board to determine the
100
0
0
external auditor's remuneration `for the
ensuing year
_______________________
Doreen Khama
BOARD CHAIRPERSON
2
