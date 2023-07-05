VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED HELD ON THE 29TH JUNE 2023

The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited (SCBBL) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General Meeting held on the 29th June 2023, at Grand Aria Hotel.

In accordance with the BSE Listing Requirements, Shareholders are advised that at the AGM of the Company held on Thursday 29th June 2023, the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders, together with the integrated report for the year ended 31 December 2022, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

A total of 280,788,587 shares being approximately 94.11% of the total shareholding were present in person or represented by proxy.

Below is a table showing the votes for each resolution passed: -

Votes

Votes in

Votes

Abstained

Favour as

Against as

as

No.

Resolution

percentage

percentage

percentage

of total

of total

of total

shares

shares

issued

voted (%)

voted (%)

shares (%)

1

To receive,

consider and

adopt the

100

0

0

Chairperson's report.

2

To receive, consider and adopt the Chief

100

0

0

Executive Officer's report.

3

To receive, consider and approve the

Annual Financial Statements for the year

0

0

ended 31st December 2022, together with

100

the Auditor's reports therein.

4

To ratify the declaration of a final dividend

of 68.22 thebe per ordinary share paid to

100

0

0

Shareholders on or around 17th May 2023

5

To re- elect as a Director Mpho Calvin

Masupe who retires by rotation and in

accordance with Section 66 of the

100

0

0

Constitution, and who being eligible, offers

himself for re-election.

6

To re- elect as a Director Jerry Kweku Boi

Bedu - Addo who retires by rotation and in

accordance with Section 66 of the

100

0

0

Constitution, and who being eligible, offers

himself for re-election.

7

To confirm and ratify the appointment of

Solomon Molebatsi Sekwakwa as an

100

0

0

Independent

Non-Executive

Director

effective 28th April 2022 and in

accordance with Section 90 of the

Companies' constitution

8

To confirm and ratify the Directors

remuneration report and the remuneration

paid to the directors for the year ending

99.9999643

0.0000335

31st December 2022 and to authorise the

86

0

2

Board to fix the Directors remuneration for

the ensuing year

9

To confirm and ratify the remuneration of

the auditors, Ernst & Young Botswana for

100

0

0

the year ended 31st December 2022

10

To confirm and ratify the appointment of

the auditors Ernst & Young Botswana and

to authorise the Board to determine the

100

0

0

external auditor's remuneration `for the

ensuing year

_______________________

Doreen Khama

BOARD CHAIRPERSON

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 09:12:08 UTC.