Standard Chartered Bank PLC is among Ghana's banking group leaders. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - financing, investment and market banking (58.6%): specialized financing (of acquisitions, of projects, etc.), intervention on shares, rate and change, operations on shares, consulting on merger-acquisitions, etc. markets; - retail banking (29.2%): classical and specialized banking products and services sale (consumer credit, real estate credit, insurance, etc.); - commercial banking (12.2%). At the end of 2020, the group had GHS 5,751.6 million in current deposits and GHS 1,695.5 million in current loans. The products and services marketing is ensured through a network of more than 21 branches established in Ghana.

Sector Banks