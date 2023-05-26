Standard Chartered Bank Kenya : 2023 AGM Polling Results
05/26/2023 | 03:45am EDT
PUBLIC
STANDARD CHARTERD BANK KENYA LIMITED
37TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023 AT 11:00 AM
POLLING RESULTS
The Board of Directors of STANDARD CHARTERED BANK KENYA LIMITED is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 25 May 2023.
The poll was conducted by Image Registrars Limited.
RESOLUTION
Votes in
% In
Votes
% Against
Abstained
Verdict
Favour
Favour
Against
1 To receive, consider and if thought fit, adopt the
283,474,564
99.9998%
407
0.0001%
3,779
Passed
Annual Report and Financial Statements of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2022,
together with the reports of the Directors, Statements
of the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and
the Auditor's report thereon.
2 a) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of
283,464,014
99.9948%
14,736
0.0051%
0
Passed
Kes 6.00 declared on 23 November 2022 and paid on
29 December 2022 for each ordinary share and to
approve the payment of a final dividend of Kes.16.00
for each ordinary share of Kes 5.00 on the issued
share capital of the Company in respect of the year
ended 31 December 2022. This makes the total
dividend payout for the year ended 31 December 2022
Kes 22.00 per ordinary share.
b) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of
283,457,926
99.9938%
17,524
0.0061%
3,300
Passed
Kes 83,309,589 declared on 23 November 2022 and
paid on 29 December 2022 and to approve the
payment of a final dividend of Kes 84,690,411 on the
non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-voting, non-
participating and non-convertible preference shares.
3 (a) To elect Mr. Imtiaz Khan, a Director retiring by
283,456,673
99.9947%
14,982
0.0052%
7,095
Passed
rotation who being eligible offers himself for re-election
in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's
Articles of Association.
1
PUBLIC
(b) To elect Dr. Catherine Adeya, a Director retiring by
283,459,852
99.9957%
11,911
0.0042%
6,987
Passed
rotation who being eligible offers herself for re-election
in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's
Articles of Association.
4
In accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the
283,458,928
99.9965%
9,914
0.0034%
9,908
Passed
Companies Act, 2015, the following Directors, being
members of the Board Audit Committee be elected to
continue to serve as members of the said Committee:
(a) Mr. Imtiaz Khan;
(b) Dr. Catherine Adeya; and
(c) Mrs. Nivedita Sharma.
5
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and
283,466,394
99.9976%
6,560
0.0023%
5,796
Passed
the remuneration paid to the Directors for the year
ended 31 December 2022 and to authorise the Board
to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year 2023.
6
To approve the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP
283,459,851
99.9955%
12,549
0.0044%
6,350
Passed
Kenya as the auditor of the Company in accordance
with Section 721 of the Companies Act, 2015, subject
to Section 24(1) of the Banking Act and to authorise
the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
DECISION
The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.
APPRECIATION
The Board of Directors wishes to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in our 37th Annual General Meeting.
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:44:07 UTC.