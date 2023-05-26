Advanced search
    SCBK   KE0000000448

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK KENYA LIMITED

(SCBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
145.00 KES   +3.02%
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya : 2023 AGM Polling Results

05/26/2023
PUBLIC

STANDARD CHARTERD BANK KENYA LIMITED

37TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023 AT 11:00 AM

POLLING RESULTS

The Board of Directors of STANDARD CHARTERED BANK KENYA LIMITED is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

The poll was conducted by Image Registrars Limited.

RESOLUTION

Votes in

% In

Votes

% Against

Abstained

Verdict

Favour

Favour

Against

1 To receive, consider and if thought fit, adopt the

283,474,564

99.9998%

407

0.0001%

3,779

Passed

Annual Report and Financial Statements of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2022,

together with the reports of the Directors, Statements

of the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and

the Auditor's report thereon.

2 a) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of

283,464,014

99.9948%

14,736

0.0051%

0

Passed

Kes 6.00 declared on 23 November 2022 and paid on

29 December 2022 for each ordinary share and to

approve the payment of a final dividend of Kes.16.00

for each ordinary share of Kes 5.00 on the issued

share capital of the Company in respect of the year

ended 31 December 2022. This makes the total

dividend payout for the year ended 31 December 2022

Kes 22.00 per ordinary share.

b) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of

283,457,926

99.9938%

17,524

0.0061%

3,300

Passed

Kes 83,309,589 declared on 23 November 2022 and

paid on 29 December 2022 and to approve the

payment of a final dividend of Kes 84,690,411 on the

non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-voting, non-

participating and non-convertible preference shares.

3 (a) To elect Mr. Imtiaz Khan, a Director retiring by

283,456,673

99.9947%

14,982

0.0052%

7,095

Passed

rotation who being eligible offers himself for re-election

in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's

Articles of Association.

1

PUBLIC

(b) To elect Dr. Catherine Adeya, a Director retiring by

283,459,852

99.9957%

11,911

0.0042%

6,987

Passed

rotation who being eligible offers herself for re-election

in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's

Articles of Association.

4

In accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the

283,458,928

99.9965%

9,914

0.0034%

9,908

Passed

Companies Act, 2015, the following Directors, being

members of the Board Audit Committee be elected to

continue to serve as members of the said Committee:

(a) Mr. Imtiaz Khan;

(b) Dr. Catherine Adeya; and

(c) Mrs. Nivedita Sharma.

5

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and

283,466,394

99.9976%

6,560

0.0023%

5,796

Passed

the remuneration paid to the Directors for the year

ended 31 December 2022 and to authorise the Board

to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year 2023.

6

To approve the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP

283,459,851

99.9955%

12,549

0.0044%

6,350

Passed

Kenya as the auditor of the Company in accordance

with Section 721 of the Companies Act, 2015, subject

to Section 24(1) of the Banking Act and to authorise

the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

DECISION

The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.

APPRECIATION

The Board of Directors wishes to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in our 37th Annual General Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CS. JUDY NYAGA COMPANY SECRETARY25 MAY 2023

2

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
