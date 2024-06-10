PUBLIC

STANDARD CHARTERD BANK KENYA LIMITED

38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 30 MAY 2024 AT 11:00 AM

POLLING RESULTS

The Board of Directors of STANDARD CHARTERED BANK KENYA LIMITED is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 30 May 2024.

The poll was conducted by Image Registrars Limited.

RESOLUTION

Votes in

% In

Votes

% Against

Abstained

Verdict

Favour

Favour

Against

1. To receive, consider and if thought fit, adopt the Annual

296,357,984

99.9971%

8,432

0.0028%

0

Passed

Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the

year ended 31 December 2023, together with the reports

of the Directors, Statements of the Chairperson and

Chief Executive Officer, and the Auditor's report thereon.

2. a) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of Kes

296,361,582

99.9983%

4,834

0.0016%

0

Passed

6.00 declared on 22 November 2023 and paid on 29

December 2023 for each ordinary share and to approve

the payment of a final dividend of Kes. 23.00 for each

ordinary share of Kes 5.00 on the issued share capital of

the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December

2023. This makes the total dividend payout for the year

ended 31 December 2023 Kes 29.00 per ordinary share.

b) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of Kes

296,348,672

99.9940%

17,744

0.0059%

0

Passed

83,309,589 declared on 22 November 2023 and paid on

29 December 2023 and to approve the payment of a final

dividend of Kes 84,690,411 on the non-redeemable,

non-cumulative,non-voting,non-participating and non-

convertible preference shares.

3. (a) To elect Mr. David Ongolo, a Director retiring by

296,353,868

99.9957%

12,548

0.0042%

0

Passed

rotation who being eligible offers himself for re-election

in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's

Articles of Association.

(b) To elect Mr. Richard Etemesi, a Director retiring by

296,356,061

99.9965%

10,355

0.0034%

0

Passed

rotation who being eligible offers himself for re-election

in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's

Articles of Association.

(b) To elect Mrs. Nivedita Sharma, a Director retiring by

296,360,967

99.9981%

5,449

0.0018%

0

Passed

rotation who being eligible offers herself for re-election in

accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's Articles

of Association.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and the

296,360,970

99.9981%

5,446

0.0018%

0

Passed

remuneration paid to the Directors for the year ended 31

December 2023 and to authorise the Board to fix the

Directors' remuneration for the year 2024.

To approve the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP

296,362,984

99.9988%

3,432

0.0011%

0

Passed

Kenya as the auditor of the Company in accordance with

Section 721 of the Companies Act, 2015, subject to

Section 24(1) of the Banking Act and to authorise the

Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

To authorise the Board to formulate, approve and

296,196,505

99.9431%

168,500

0.0568%

1,411

Passed

regularly review policy documents as a continuing

obligation, as required under Regulation F.13 of the

Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and

Disclosures) Regulations, 2002 for the following:

a) Remuneration;

b) Effective communication with stakeholders;

c) Corporate disclosure;

d) Dispute resolution for internal and external disputes;

and

e) Attraction and retention of Directors of the Company.

DECISION

The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.

APPRECIATION

The Board of Directors wishes to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in our 38th Annual General Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CS. JUDY NYAGA COMPANY SECRETARY 30 MAY 2024

