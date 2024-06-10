Standard Chartered Bank Kenya : Polling Results from 2024 Annual General Meeting.
June 10, 2024 at 04:40 am EDT
Share
PUBLIC
STANDARD CHARTERD BANK KENYA LIMITED
38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 30 MAY 2024 AT 11:00 AM
POLLING RESULTS
The Board of Directors of STANDARD CHARTERED BANK KENYA LIMITED is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 30 May 2024.
The poll was conducted by Image Registrars Limited.
RESOLUTION
Votes in
% In
Votes
% Against
Abstained
Verdict
Favour
Favour
Against
1. To receive, consider and if thought fit, adopt the Annual
296,357,984
99.9971%
8,432
0.0028%
0
Passed
Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the
year ended 31 December 2023, together with the reports
of the Directors, Statements of the Chairperson and
Chief Executive Officer, and the Auditor's report thereon.
2. a) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of Kes
296,361,582
99.9983%
4,834
0.0016%
0
Passed
6.00 declared on 22 November 2023 and paid on 29
December 2023 for each ordinary share and to approve
the payment of a final dividend of Kes. 23.00 for each
ordinary share of Kes 5.00 on the issued share capital of
the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December
2023. This makes the total dividend payout for the year
ended 31 December 2023 Kes 29.00 per ordinary share.
b) To confirm the payment of one interim dividend of Kes
296,348,672
99.9940%
17,744
0.0059%
0
Passed
83,309,589 declared on 22 November 2023 and paid on
29 December 2023 and to approve the payment of a final
dividend of Kes 84,690,411 on the non-redeemable,
non-cumulative,non-voting,non-participating and non-
convertible preference shares.
3. (a) To elect Mr. David Ongolo, a Director retiring by
296,353,868
99.9957%
12,548
0.0042%
0
Passed
rotation who being eligible offers himself for re-election
in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's
Articles of Association.
(b) To elect Mr. Richard Etemesi, a Director retiring by
296,356,061
99.9965%
10,355
0.0034%
0
Passed
rotation who being eligible offers himself for re-election
1
PUBLIC
in accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's
Articles of Association.
(b) To elect Mrs. Nivedita Sharma, a Director retiring by
296,360,967
99.9981%
5,449
0.0018%
0
Passed
rotation who being eligible offers herself for re-election in
accordance with Article 107(a) of the Company's Articles
of Association.
4.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and the
296,360,970
99.9981%
5,446
0.0018%
0
Passed
remuneration paid to the Directors for the year ended 31
December 2023 and to authorise the Board to fix the
Directors' remuneration for the year 2024.
5.
To approve the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP
296,362,984
99.9988%
3,432
0.0011%
0
Passed
Kenya as the auditor of the Company in accordance with
Section 721 of the Companies Act, 2015, subject to
Section 24(1) of the Banking Act and to authorise the
Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
6.
To authorise the Board to formulate, approve and
296,196,505
99.9431%
168,500
0.0568%
1,411
Passed
regularly review policy documents as a continuing
obligation, as required under Regulation F.13 of the
Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and
Disclosures) Regulations, 2002 for the following:
a) Remuneration;
b) Effective communication with stakeholders;
c) Corporate disclosure;
d) Dispute resolution for internal and external disputes;
and
e) Attraction and retention of Directors of the Company.
DECISION
The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.
APPRECIATION
The Board of Directors wishes to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in our 38th Annual General Meeting.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
CS. JUDY NYAGA COMPANY SECRETARY 30 MAY 2024
2
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd. published this content on
10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 June 2024 08:39:08 UTC.
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya is among the Kenyans banking group leaders. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (45.8%): classical and specialized banking products and services sale (consumer credit, real estate credit, insurance, etc.);
- financing, investment and market banking (18.4%): specialized financing (of acquisitions, of projects, etc.), intervention on shares, rate and change, operations on shares, consulting on merger-acquisitions, etc.;
- commercial banking (9.1%);
- other (26.7%).
At the end of 2020, the group manages KES 256.5 billion of current deposits and KES 121.5 billion of current credits.
Products and services marketing is ensured through a network of 36 branches located in Kenya.