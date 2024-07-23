Contents

03

About this report

39

Sustainable operations

04

Who we are

47

Our people and culture

06

What we do

57

Testimonials

08

Our material topics

58

Integrity, conduct and ethics

17

Leadership statement

64

Sustainable communities

21

Our sustainability governance

82

Risk management

26

Our approach to sustainability

92

Looking forward to 2024

27

2023 in review

93

Awards

30

Sustainable business

Kenya Sustainability Progress Report

19

53

64

30

66

About this report

This report provides information on Standard Chartered Bank Kenya

2023: IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, noting that IFRS S2, although largely based

Limited's (referred to in this document as the "Bank") approach to

on Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD),

sustainability, related governance structures and outlines, how we

requires a more granular level of disclosure. IFRS S1 and S2 are

manage environmental, social and climate risk and progress in 2023.

voluntary standards and compliance is not yet required. The report

Standard Chartered PLC is referred in the report as Group. The report

also details disclosures consistent with the TCFD recommendations

provides investors and stakeholders with an understanding of the

against the requirements set out in the Banking Circular No.5 of 2021

implications of relevant climate and sustainability-related risks and

- Guidance on Climate Related Risks by the Central Bank of Kenya

opportunities, and progress against our objectives. In preparing this

(CBK). The report considers the extent of our impact, highlighting

report we have considered (but do not align in full with) the guidance

transformational case studies and powerful stories from our

provided by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) in

stakeholders.

We organise our report in recognition of our operations and reflect on our commitment to supporting sustainable social and economic development through creating and supporting:

  • Sustainable Business: As a leading financial institution, we promote sustainable finance and support our clients to build sustainable businesses. We are committed to supporting sustainable economic growth, expanding access to sustainable financing, and investing where it is needed most.
  • Sustainable Communities: We promote economic inclusion in our markets, delivering community Programmes aimed at tackling inequality, supporting young people, and encouraging entrepreneurship.
  • Sustainable Operations: We strive to be a responsible company, fighting financial crime, minimising our environmental impact, investing in our people and embedding our values across our business and driving an inclusive culture, prioritising diverse perspectives to drive growth and innovation.

Who we are

Standard Chartered1 is a leading international banking group and the largest international bank in Kenya. Established in 1911, Standard Chartered is one of the oldest banks servicing this market.

We connect companies, institutions and individuals who are the engines of global growth, to and in some of the world's most dynamic markets. Every day, we help clients to manage and invest their finances safely and seamlessly, and confidently grow their businesses and wealth.

Over our 112 years history, leveraging our unique footprint, we have built a bank with diverse capabilities and partnerships that set us apart, inspired by our brand promise, here for good.

Our valued behaviours

Our valued behaviours are the guiding principles for how we work together, and the way we do business, every day.

Never settle

Better together

Do the right thing

Continuously improve

• See more in others

• Live with integrity

and innovate

"How can I help?"

Think client

Simplify

Build for the long term

Be brave, be the change

  • Learn from your successes and failures

In this report, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited is also referred to as the 'Company' or the 'Bank' or 'Standard Chartered'. Standard Chartered PLC is referred to as 'the Group'.

She dares to dream

Because she can.

Kenya Sustainability Progress Report

What we do

Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity - this is underpinned by our brand promise, here for good. We serve two client segments.

Our business

Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)

Serving large corporations, financial institutions, public sector and government with their transaction banking, financial markets, corporate finance and borrowing needs.

Wealth and Retail

Banking (WRB)

Serving small to medium-sized businesses and individuals with a focus on affluent and emerging affluent.

Enabling and supporting our businesses

Global functions

Our client-facing businesses are supported by our functions, which work

together to ensure the Bank's operations run smoothly and consistently. The

functions are:

Human Resources

Risk

Internal Audit

Maximises the value of our

Responsible for the overall

An independent function whose

investment in people through

second-line-of-defence

primary role is to help the Board

recruitment, development and

responsibilities related to risk

and Executive Management

employee engagement.

management, which involves

protect the assets, reputation

Legal

oversight and challenge

and sustainability of the Bank.

of first-line-of-defence risk

Conduct, Financial Crime and

Provides legal advice and

management actions.

support to the Bank to manage

Finance

Compliance

legal risks and issues.

Partners internally and

Transformation, Technology &

Incorporates the following

externally dedicated to

support functions: Finance,

achieving the highest standards

Operations

Supply Chain, and Property.

in conduct and compliance to

Responsible for leading bank-

Corporate Affairs, Brand and

enable a sustainable business

wide transformation and for

and fight financial crime.

reshaping the Bank's systems

Marketing

and technology platforms

Manages the Bank's marketing

to ensure we provide robust,

and communications and

responsive, and innovative

engagement with stakeholders

technology and digital solutions.

to promote and protect the

This function also manages all

Bank's reputation, brand and

client operations, seeking to

services.

provide an optimal client service

and experience across the

board.

Kenya Sustainability Progress Report

Our Material Topics

The Bank views material topics as those that are critical for the business's sustainability and long-term success, influencing strategic decision-making and performance. To effectively identify and prioritise our material topics, we have set long-term ambitions on climate change, financial inclusion, and globalisation through our Stands. Through the lens of our Stands, we conduct an internal assessment of our business activities, aligning our analysis with the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB) framework and we actively engage with our stakeholders, gathering valuable feedback to understand their perspectives and expectations.

Our Stands

Our Stands embody our long-term commitment to help tackle some of the world's greatest challenges and reflect our commitment to play an important role in supporting the communities and our clients. By taking a stand for impact, we have an even greater opportunity to build a better future with our clients and communities. This works in unison with our strategy, stretching our thinking, our action, and our leadership to accelerate our growth and tackle climate change, inequality, and the unfair aspects of globalisation that impacts us all. The work we do to accelerate the transition to net zero, lift participation in the economy and reset globalisation is fundamental to our business and informs our strategy including our approach to sustainability.

Accelerating

Lifting

Resetting

Zero

Participation

Globalisation

The world must reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to limit the worst effects of climate change. This will require efforts across stakeholder groups to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon,climate-resilient economy. The need for a just transition that addresses environmental challenges, while ensuring inclusive economic and social development in Kenya is a priority for us.

Inequality, along with gaps in economic inclusion, mean that many young people, women, and small businesses struggle to gain access to the financial system to save for their futures and to grow their businesses. We want to increase access to financial services and make them available at low cost. We strive to expand the reach and scale of accessible banking and to connect clients and our wider communities to the skills and educational opportunities that promote and sustain access to finance and economic opportunity.

Globalisation has lifted millions out of poverty but left many behind. We advocate for a new model of globalisation based on transparency to build trust, renew confidence, and promote dialogue and innovation. We connect the capital, expertise and ideas needed to drive new standards and create innovative solutions for sustainable growth. We work to shape a new understanding of growth, one that is based on inclusivity, sustainability, and our ambition to support people and communities for the long term.

Our Material Topics continued

Internal Assessment - UN Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB)

As signatories to UN PRB, in 2022-23, we conducted a business-wide impact with market level analysis in Kenya to better understand the impacts associated with both Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Retail Banking business segments using the UNEP FI Portfolio Impact Analysis Tool for Banks (UNEP FI tool). The methodology applied by this tool is aligned with PRB requirements and provides a view of the Bank's impact footprint and the drivers of this impact.

The results of the assessment confirmed our Stands' focus and provided insights on key impact topics to prioritise.

Material

Alignment to

SDG

Impact

Theme

our Stands

Alignment

Positive

Negative

Climate

Aligned to our

SDG 13:

Emanating as a priority

Negative aspects

Action

Accelerating

Climate

action for the Government

associated with this impact

Zero Stand

Action.

of Kenyan, positive aspects

area may relate to the

and validating

associated with this impact

direct and indirect carbon

our efforts to

area may relate to Kenya's

emissions associated

date to set

transition to an inclusive,

with our lending and

out our net

low carbon economy

financing activities

zero ambition

through our financing

for corporates and

and pathway

activities. Additionally, we

businesses - particularly

as well as

can mobilise capital to

those operating in the

our work in

help Kenyan businesses,

most GHG-intensive and

mitigating

and communities adapt

GHG-emitting sector. Slow

climate-

to a changing climate and

or ineffective sectoral

related

adopt climate-resilient

transition to a low carbon

financial risk

approaches to agriculture,

business model could

across our

industry, and infrastructure

impede Kenya's goals to

business.

as identified in Kenya's

transition to a low carbon

Nationally Determined

economy.

Contribution (NDC).

Access to

Aligned to

SDG 5:

Positive aspects associated

Negative aspects

Finance

our Lifting

Gender

with this impact area may

associated with this

Participation

Equality.

relate to companies being

impact area may relate to

Stand and

SDG 8:

able to take advantage of

individuals and companies

validating our

business opportunities and

not being able to smoothly

efforts to date.

Decent

individuals being able to

manage their current

Work and

invest in education, save

financial obligations and

Economic

for retirement, and insure

have confidence in their

Growth.

against risks. Access to

financial future.

SDG 10:

Finance may cover several

elements for individuals

Reduced

and companies: managing

Inequalities.

day to day finances to

meet short term needs,

capacity to absorb

financial shocks, capacity

to reach future goals

and feeling secure and in

control of finances.

Read more about UN HYPERLINK "https://www.unepfi.org/banking/bankingprinciples/"PRB

Our Material Topics continued

Our Stakeholders

Sustainability is a collective endeavour that requires collaboration and dialogue with a diverse range of stakeholders. Our commitment to transparency and accountability extends beyond our organisation

to encompass the perspectives and concerns of our stakeholders, including our clients, colleagues, investors, suppliers, regulators, and local communities. Our aim is to create long-term value for a broad range of stakeholders, in a sustainable way.

Throughout the period under review, we engaged with stakeholders through various channels; one-on-one meetings, conferences, consultative forums, surveys, collaborations, industry working groups, partnerships and capacity building that aligns with our ambition to build more trust and form a deeper understanding of various perspectives which can deepen our ability to effectively serve the market. These interactions provided valuable insights into their expectations, priorities, and concerns regarding our sustainability performance.

Moving forward, we remain committed to strengthening our stakeholder engagement efforts and deepening our partnerships with stakeholders to drive continuous improvement and create shared value for society and the environment.

