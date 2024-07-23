Contents
03
About this report
39
Sustainable operations
04
Who we are
47
Our people and culture
06
What we do
57
Testimonials
08
Our material topics
58
Integrity, conduct and ethics
17
Leadership statement
64
Sustainable communities
21
Our sustainability governance
82
Risk management
26
Our approach to sustainability
92
Looking forward to 2024
27
2023 in review
93
Awards
30
Sustainable business
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
19
53
64
30
66
About this report
This report provides information on Standard Chartered Bank Kenya
2023: IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, noting that IFRS S2, although largely based
Limited's (referred to in this document as the "Bank") approach to
on Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD),
sustainability, related governance structures and outlines, how we
requires a more granular level of disclosure. IFRS S1 and S2 are
manage environmental, social and climate risk and progress in 2023.
voluntary standards and compliance is not yet required. The report
Standard Chartered PLC is referred in the report as Group. The report
also details disclosures consistent with the TCFD recommendations
provides investors and stakeholders with an understanding of the
against the requirements set out in the Banking Circular No.5 of 2021
implications of relevant climate and sustainability-related risks and
- Guidance on Climate Related Risks by the Central Bank of Kenya
opportunities, and progress against our objectives. In preparing this
(CBK). The report considers the extent of our impact, highlighting
report we have considered (but do not align in full with) the guidance
transformational case studies and powerful stories from our
provided by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) in
stakeholders.
We organise our report in recognition of our operations and reflect on our commitment to supporting sustainable social and economic development through creating and supporting:
- Sustainable Business: As a leading financial institution, we promote sustainable finance and support our clients to build sustainable businesses. We are committed to supporting sustainable economic growth, expanding access to sustainable financing, and investing where it is needed most.
- Sustainable Communities: We promote economic inclusion in our markets, delivering community Programmes aimed at tackling inequality, supporting young people, and encouraging entrepreneurship.
- Sustainable Operations: We strive to be a responsible company, fighting financial crime, minimising our environmental impact, investing in our people and embedding our values across our business and driving an inclusive culture, prioritising diverse perspectives to drive growth and innovation.
Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
3
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
Who we are
Standard Chartered1 is a leading international banking group and the largest international bank in Kenya. Established in 1911, Standard Chartered is one of the oldest banks servicing this market.
We connect companies, institutions and individuals who are the engines of global growth, to and in some of the world's most dynamic markets. Every day, we help clients to manage and invest their finances safely and seamlessly, and confidently grow their businesses and wealth.
Over our 112 years history, leveraging our unique footprint, we have built a bank with diverse capabilities and partnerships that set us apart, inspired by our brand promise, here for good.
Our valued behaviours
Our valued behaviours are the guiding principles for how we work together, and the way we do business, every day.
Never settle
Better together
Do the right thing
•
Continuously improve
• See more in others
• Live with integrity
and innovate
•
"How can I help?"
•
Think client
•
Simplify
•
Build for the long term
•
Be brave, be the change
- Learn from your successes and failures
In this report, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited is also referred to as the 'Company' or the 'Bank' or 'Standard Chartered'. Standard Chartered PLC is referred to as 'the Group'.
4 Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
She dares to dream
Because she can.
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
5
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
What we do
Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity - this is underpinned by our brand promise, here for good. We serve two client segments.
Our business
Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)
Serving large corporations, financial institutions, public sector and government with their transaction banking, financial markets, corporate finance and borrowing needs.
Wealth and Retail
Banking (WRB)
Serving small to medium-sized businesses and individuals with a focus on affluent and emerging affluent.
Enabling and supporting our businesses
Global functions
Our client-facing businesses are supported by our functions, which work
together to ensure the Bank's operations run smoothly and consistently. The
functions are:
Human Resources
Risk
Internal Audit
Maximises the value of our
Responsible for the overall
An independent function whose
investment in people through
second-line-of-defence
primary role is to help the Board
recruitment, development and
responsibilities related to risk
and Executive Management
employee engagement.
management, which involves
protect the assets, reputation
Legal
oversight and challenge
and sustainability of the Bank.
of first-line-of-defence risk
Conduct, Financial Crime and
Provides legal advice and
management actions.
support to the Bank to manage
Finance
Compliance
legal risks and issues.
Partners internally and
Transformation, Technology &
Incorporates the following
externally dedicated to
support functions: Finance,
achieving the highest standards
Operations
Supply Chain, and Property.
in conduct and compliance to
Responsible for leading bank-
Corporate Affairs, Brand and
enable a sustainable business
wide transformation and for
and fight financial crime.
reshaping the Bank's systems
Marketing
and technology platforms
Manages the Bank's marketing
to ensure we provide robust,
and communications and
responsive, and innovative
engagement with stakeholders
technology and digital solutions.
to promote and protect the
This function also manages all
Bank's reputation, brand and
client operations, seeking to
services.
provide an optimal client service
and experience across the
board.
6 Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
Our Material Topics
The Bank views material topics as those that are critical for the business's sustainability and long-term success, influencing strategic decision-making and performance. To effectively identify and prioritise our material topics, we have set long-term ambitions on climate change, financial inclusion, and globalisation through our Stands. Through the lens of our Stands, we conduct an internal assessment of our business activities, aligning our analysis with the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB) framework and we actively engage with our stakeholders, gathering valuable feedback to understand their perspectives and expectations.
Our Stands
Our Stands embody our long-term commitment to help tackle some of the world's greatest challenges and reflect our commitment to play an important role in supporting the communities and our clients. By taking a stand for impact, we have an even greater opportunity to build a better future with our clients and communities. This works in unison with our strategy, stretching our thinking, our action, and our leadership to accelerate our growth and tackle climate change, inequality, and the unfair aspects of globalisation that impacts us all. The work we do to accelerate the transition to net zero, lift participation in the economy and reset globalisation is fundamental to our business and informs our strategy including our approach to sustainability.
Accelerating
Lifting
Resetting
Zero
Participation
Globalisation
The world must reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to limit the worst effects of climate change. This will require efforts across stakeholder groups to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon,climate-resilient economy. The need for a just transition that addresses environmental challenges, while ensuring inclusive economic and social development in Kenya is a priority for us.
Inequality, along with gaps in economic inclusion, mean that many young people, women, and small businesses struggle to gain access to the financial system to save for their futures and to grow their businesses. We want to increase access to financial services and make them available at low cost. We strive to expand the reach and scale of accessible banking and to connect clients and our wider communities to the skills and educational opportunities that promote and sustain access to finance and economic opportunity.
Globalisation has lifted millions out of poverty but left many behind. We advocate for a new model of globalisation based on transparency to build trust, renew confidence, and promote dialogue and innovation. We connect the capital, expertise and ideas needed to drive new standards and create innovative solutions for sustainable growth. We work to shape a new understanding of growth, one that is based on inclusivity, sustainability, and our ambition to support people and communities for the long term.
8 Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
Our Material Topics continued
Internal Assessment - UN Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB)
As signatories to UN PRB, in 2022-23, we conducted a business-wide impact with market level analysis in Kenya to better understand the impacts associated with both Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Retail Banking business segments using the UNEP FI Portfolio Impact Analysis Tool for Banks (UNEP FI tool). The methodology applied by this tool is aligned with PRB requirements and provides a view of the Bank's impact footprint and the drivers of this impact.
The results of the assessment confirmed our Stands' focus and provided insights on key impact topics to prioritise.
Material
Alignment to
SDG
Impact
Theme
our Stands
Alignment
Positive
Negative
Climate
Aligned to our
SDG 13:
Emanating as a priority
Negative aspects
Action
Accelerating
Climate
action for the Government
associated with this impact
Zero Stand
Action.
of Kenyan, positive aspects
area may relate to the
and validating
associated with this impact
direct and indirect carbon
our efforts to
area may relate to Kenya's
emissions associated
date to set
transition to an inclusive,
with our lending and
out our net
low carbon economy
financing activities
zero ambition
through our financing
for corporates and
and pathway
activities. Additionally, we
businesses - particularly
as well as
can mobilise capital to
those operating in the
our work in
help Kenyan businesses,
most GHG-intensive and
mitigating
and communities adapt
GHG-emitting sector. Slow
climate-
to a changing climate and
or ineffective sectoral
related
adopt climate-resilient
transition to a low carbon
financial risk
approaches to agriculture,
business model could
across our
industry, and infrastructure
impede Kenya's goals to
business.
as identified in Kenya's
transition to a low carbon
Nationally Determined
economy.
Contribution (NDC).
Access to
Aligned to
SDG 5:
Positive aspects associated
Negative aspects
Finance
our Lifting
Gender
with this impact area may
associated with this
Participation
Equality.
relate to companies being
impact area may relate to
Stand and
SDG 8:
able to take advantage of
individuals and companies
validating our
business opportunities and
not being able to smoothly
efforts to date.
Decent
individuals being able to
manage their current
Work and
invest in education, save
financial obligations and
Economic
for retirement, and insure
have confidence in their
Growth.
against risks. Access to
financial future.
SDG 10:
Finance may cover several
elements for individuals
Reduced
and companies: managing
Inequalities.
day to day finances to
meet short term needs,
capacity to absorb
financial shocks, capacity
to reach future goals
and feeling secure and in
control of finances.
Read more about UN HYPERLINK "https://www.unepfi.org/banking/bankingprinciples/"PRB
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
9
Kenya Sustainability Progress Report
Our Material Topics continued
Our Stakeholders
Sustainability is a collective endeavour that requires collaboration and dialogue with a diverse range of stakeholders. Our commitment to transparency and accountability extends beyond our organisation
to encompass the perspectives and concerns of our stakeholders, including our clients, colleagues, investors, suppliers, regulators, and local communities. Our aim is to create long-term value for a broad range of stakeholders, in a sustainable way.
Throughout the period under review, we engaged with stakeholders through various channels; one-on-one meetings, conferences, consultative forums, surveys, collaborations, industry working groups, partnerships and capacity building that aligns with our ambition to build more trust and form a deeper understanding of various perspectives which can deepen our ability to effectively serve the market. These interactions provided valuable insights into their expectations, priorities, and concerns regarding our sustainability performance.
Moving forward, we remain committed to strengthening our stakeholder engagement efforts and deepening our partnerships with stakeholders to drive continuous improvement and create shared value for society and the environment.
10 Standard Chartered Kenya Sustainability Progress Report 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 08:34:10 UTC.