Kenya Sustainability Progress Report

Who we are

Standard Chartered1 is a leading international banking group and the largest international bank in Kenya. Established in 1911, Standard Chartered is one of the oldest banks servicing this market.

We connect companies, institutions and individuals who are the engines of global growth, to and in some of the world's most dynamic markets. Every day, we help clients to manage and invest their finances safely and seamlessly, and confidently grow their businesses and wealth.

Over our 112 years history, leveraging our unique footprint, we have built a bank with diverse capabilities and partnerships that set us apart, inspired by our brand promise, here for good.

Our valued behaviours

Our valued behaviours are the guiding principles for how we work together, and the way we do business, every day.

Never settle Better together Do the right thing • Continuously improve • See more in others • Live with integrity and innovate • "How can I help?" • Think client • Simplify • Build for the long term • Be brave, be the change

Learn from your successes and failures

In this report, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited is also referred to as the 'Company' or the 'Bank' or 'Standard Chartered'. Standard Chartered PLC is referred to as 'the Group'.