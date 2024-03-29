PUBLIC

I.

29 March 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Certified True Copy of the Resolutions Passed in 18th Annual General Meeting of SCBPL

In compliance with the Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange, we enclose herewith certified true copy of the resolutions passed by the shareholders of the Bank in I 8th Annual General Meeting held on 28 March 2024.

Yours truly,

Asif IqbaAlam Company Secretary

Enclose as above

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 MARCH 2024

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. APPROVAL OF AUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 "RESOLVED THAT the audited financial statements of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023 read together with the notes annexed thereto be and are hereby adopted."

2. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS "RESOLVED THAT M/s EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants, the retiring auditors, who have consented to their re-appointment, be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Bank for the year 2024, to hold office until conclusion of the next ACM at a fee to be negotiated and agreed upon by the Board Audit Committee subject to concurrence from the Board in the subsequent meeting."

3. CASH DIVIDEND "RESOLVED THAT a final cash dividend @ Rs. 2.50/- per share of Rs. 10/ each (i.e. 25%) for the year ended 31 December 2023, as recommended by Board of Directors, in addition to cumulative interim cash dividend of 65% already paid for the year 2023, be and is hereby declared and approved and be payable to the members whose names appear in the register of members as on 18 March 2024."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

4. TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL ACCOUNTS THROUGH QR CODE AND WEBLINK

"RESOLVED THAT the annual audited financial statements and related documents! reports (as part of the Annual Report) shall be circulated by the Bank to its members through QR Code and Weblink subject to fulfilment of the requirements under SECP's Notification S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 dated 21 March 2023."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT notice of general meeting(s) continue to be dispatched to the members of the Bank, either electronically at the registered email addresses or by post at the registered addresses of the members, containing the QR Code and Weblink to view and download the annual audited financial statements and related documents! reports (as part of the Annual Report)."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the annual audited financial statements and related documents! reports (as part of the Annual Report) be also circulated by the Bank to its members through registered email of the members, where provided, whereas hard copy of annual audited financial statements and related documents! reports (as part of the Annual Report) shall only be provided, free of cost, within one week of receipt of signed request of member(s) on the prescribed request form available on Bank's website for this purpose."

5. REVISED DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION POLICY

"RESOLVED THAT the revised Directors' Remuneration Policy as approved and recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank be and is hereby confirmed and approved on post facto basis."

