QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Published in accordance with section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017
Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank
BALANCE SHEET
as at 31 Mar 2024
INCOME STATEMENT
as at 31 Mar 2024
Year to date
ZMW'000
ASSETS
Interest income from:
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Notes and coins
610,837
Loans and overdrafts
118,725
118,725
Banks and financial
Balances with Bank of Zambia
3,772,448
institutions
76,307
76,307
Securities
46,899
46,899
Balances with banks and other
financial institutions in Zambia
-
Other
10,416
10,416
Balances with banks and other
financial institutions abroad
8,690,303
Total interest income
252,347
252,347
Investments in securities
1,504,614
Interest expense
Loans and advances (net of
Deposits
(8,994)
(8,994)
capitalised interest on non-
Paid to banks and financial
performing loans and allowances for
2,715,754
institutions
(7,868)
(7,868)
loan losses)
Subordinated debt
2,538
2,538
Bills of exchange
-
Other
(3,060)
(3,060)
Interbranch
-
Fixed Assets
82,272
Total interest expense
(17,384)
(17,384)
Other assets
682,002
-
Net interest income
234,963
234,963
Total Assets
18,058,230
LIABILITIES
Provision for loan losses
6,266
6,266
Other Provisions
(70,749)
(70,749)
Deposits
15,166,203
Net interest income after
Balances due to Bank of Zambia
176,133
provision for loan losses
170,480
170,480
Balances to banks and other
financial institutions in Zambia
69
Non-interest income
Balances due to banks and other
Commissions fees and service
financial institutions abroad
685,266
charges
39,538
39,538
Bills of exchange
-
Foreign Exchange
Interbranch
-
Fees from foreign exchange
Other liabilities
518,171
transactions
25,620
25,620
Other borrowed funds
99,200
Realised trading gains (losses)
45,869
45,869
Shareholders' equity
1,413,188
Unrealised gains (losses) from
Total liabilities and shareholders'
foreign exchange holdings
28,288
28,288
18,058,230
Other
20,488
20,488
equity
Off balance sheet items
Total non-interest income
159,803
159,803
Contingent liabilities
544,093
Net interest and other income
330,283
330,284
Guarantees
539,393
Letters of Credit
4,700
Non-interest expenses
Allowances for losses on
Depreciation
(15,516)
(15,516)
acceptances and off balance sheet
Other
(201,395)
(201,395)
items included in other liabilities
193
Other
472,119
Total non-interest expenses
(216,911)
(216,911)
1,016,405
Income (losses) before taxes
and extraordinary items
113,372
113,373
Taxation
(34,012)
(34,012)
Income (losses) after taxes
but before extraordinary
items
79,360
79,360
Extraordinary items
-
-
Net income (loss)
79,360
79,360
STATEMENT OF CAPITAL POSITION
as at 31 Mar 2024
I PRIMARY (TIER 1) CAPITAL
ZMW'000
(a) Paid-up common shares
416,745
(b) Eligible preferred shares
-
(c) Contributed surplus
62,312
(d) Retained earnings
994,599
(e) General reserves
-
(f) Statutory reserves
12,285
(g) Minority interests (common shareholders' equity)
-
(h) Sub-total
1,485,941
LESS:
(i) Goodwill and other intangible assets
59,636
(j) Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and associates
-
(k) Lending of a capital nature to subsidiaries and associates
-
(l) Holding of other banks' or financial institutions' capital
instruments
-
(m) Assets pledged to secure liabilities
-
(n) Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
72,753
Sub-total (A) (items i to m)
132,389
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Provisions
-
Assets of little or no realizable value
-
Other adjustments (Prepayments)
-
(n) Sub-total (B) - (Sub-total A above + Other adjustments)
132,389
(o) Total primary capital (h - n)
1,353,552
II SECONDARY (TIER 2) CAPITAL
(a) Eligible preferred shares (Regulations 13 and 17)
-
(b) Eligible subordinated term debt (Regulation 17 (b))
19,840
(c) Eligible loan stock / capital (Regulation 17(b))
-
(d) Revaluation reserves (Regulation 17 (a)). Maximum is 40% of
revaluation res.
-
(e) Other (Regulation (17 (c)). Specify
-
(f) Total secondary capital
19,840
III
ELIGIBLE SECONDARY CAPITAL
(the maximum amount of secondary capital is limited to 100% of
19,840
primary capital)
IV
ELIGIBLE TOTAL CAPITAL (I(o) + III)
(Regulatory capital)
1,373,392
V MINIMUM TOTAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT:
(Higher of K520m or 10% of total on and off balance sheet
597,258
risk-weighted assets as established in the First schedule)
VI
EXCESS (DEFICIENCY) (IV minus V)
776,134
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
5,972,580
STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY POSITION
as at 31 Mar 2024
I LIABILITIES TO THE PUBLIC
ZMW'000
1. Demand deposits
13,071,883
2. Savings deposits
1,749,131
3. Time deposits
345,189
4. Bills payable
-
Total Deposit Liabilities and bills payable
15,166,203
II TOTAL DEPOSIT LIABILITIES AND BILLS PAYABLE
AT THE END OF THE PREVIOUS QUARTER
12,983,130
III LIQUID ASSETS
1. Gold coins and bullion
2. Notes & coins which are legal tender in Zambia
610,837
3. Balances at Bank of Zambia
(a) Current account
-
(b) Statutory deposits account
3,772,448
(c) OMO deposits
-
(d) Other balances
-
4. Treasury bills issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (including those held held as
collateral for the Clearing House)
956,741
5.
Money at call with any other bank
-
6.
Bills of exchange and promisory notes eligible
for discount at Bank of Zambia
-
7. Local registered securities which are issued or guaranteed by Government of the Republic of Zambia and which have a final maturity date of not more than six years (at book value) and such other securities as the Minister may have
approved
416
8. Items in transit between banks, between branches of bank and between branches and
head office of bank
-
Total liquid assets
5,340,442
IV RATIOS
1. Liquid assets (items 2, 3(a), 3(c)and 4) as a per centage of total deposit liabilities and bills
payable
10.34%
2. Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit
liabilities and bills payable
35.21%
3. Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit liabilities and bills payable at the end of the
previous quarter
43.97%
Sonny Zulu
Kelvin Bwalya
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
