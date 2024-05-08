QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Published in accordance with section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017

Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank

BALANCE SHEET

as at 31 Mar 2024

INCOME STATEMENT

as at 31 Mar 2024

Year to date

ZMW'000

ASSETS

Interest income from:

ZMW'000 ZMW'000

ZMW'000 ZMW'000

Notes and coins

610,837

Loans and overdrafts

118,725

118,725

Banks and financial

Balances with Bank of Zambia

3,772,448

institutions

76,307

76,307

Securities

46,899

46,899

Balances with banks and other

financial institutions in Zambia

-

Other

10,416

10,416

Balances with banks and other

financial institutions abroad

8,690,303

Total interest income

252,347

252,347

Investments in securities

1,504,614

Interest expense

Loans and advances (net of

Deposits

(8,994)

(8,994)

capitalised interest on non-

Paid to banks and financial

performing loans and allowances for

2,715,754

institutions

(7,868)

(7,868)

loan losses)

Subordinated debt

2,538

2,538

Bills of exchange

-

Other

(3,060)

(3,060)

Interbranch

-

Fixed Assets

82,272

Total interest expense

(17,384)

(17,384)

Other assets

682,002

-

Net interest income

234,963

234,963

Total Assets

18,058,230

LIABILITIES

Provision for loan losses

6,266

6,266

Other Provisions

(70,749)

(70,749)

Deposits

15,166,203

Net interest income after

Balances due to Bank of Zambia

176,133

provision for loan losses

170,480

170,480

Balances to banks and other

financial institutions in Zambia

69

Non-interest income

Balances due to banks and other

Commissions fees and service

financial institutions abroad

685,266

charges

39,538

39,538

Bills of exchange

-

Foreign Exchange

Interbranch

-

Fees from foreign exchange

Other liabilities

518,171

transactions

25,620

25,620

Other borrowed funds

99,200

Realised trading gains (losses)

45,869

45,869

Shareholders' equity

1,413,188

Unrealised gains (losses) from

Total liabilities and shareholders'

foreign exchange holdings

28,288

28,288

18,058,230

Other

20,488

20,488

equity

Off balance sheet items

Total non-interest income

159,803

159,803

Contingent liabilities

544,093

Net interest and other income

330,283

330,284

Guarantees

539,393

Letters of Credit

4,700

Non-interest expenses

Allowances for losses on

Depreciation

(15,516)

(15,516)

acceptances and off balance sheet

Other

(201,395)

(201,395)

items included in other liabilities

193

Other

472,119

Total non-interest expenses

(216,911)

(216,911)

1,016,405

Income (losses) before taxes

and extraordinary items

113,372

113,373

Taxation

(34,012)

(34,012)

Income (losses) after taxes

but before extraordinary

items

79,360

79,360

Extraordinary items

-

-

Net income (loss)

79,360

79,360

STATEMENT OF CAPITAL POSITION

as at 31 Mar 2024

I PRIMARY (TIER 1) CAPITAL

ZMW'000

(a) Paid-up common shares

416,745

(b) Eligible preferred shares

-

(c) Contributed surplus

62,312

(d) Retained earnings

994,599

(e) General reserves

-

(f) Statutory reserves

12,285

(g) Minority interests (common shareholders' equity)

-

(h) Sub-total

1,485,941

LESS:

(i) Goodwill and other intangible assets

59,636

(j) Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and associates

-

(k) Lending of a capital nature to subsidiaries and associates

-

(l) Holding of other banks' or financial institutions' capital

instruments

-

(m) Assets pledged to secure liabilities

-

(n) Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

72,753

Sub-total (A) (items i to m)

132,389

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

Provisions

-

Assets of little or no realizable value

-

Other adjustments (Prepayments)

-

(n) Sub-total (B) - (Sub-total A above + Other adjustments)

132,389

(o) Total primary capital (h - n)

1,353,552

II SECONDARY (TIER 2) CAPITAL

(a) Eligible preferred shares (Regulations 13 and 17)

-

(b) Eligible subordinated term debt (Regulation 17 (b))

19,840

(c) Eligible loan stock / capital (Regulation 17(b))

-

(d) Revaluation reserves (Regulation 17 (a)). Maximum is 40% of

revaluation res.

-

(e) Other (Regulation (17 (c)). Specify

-

(f) Total secondary capital

19,840

III

ELIGIBLE SECONDARY CAPITAL

(the maximum amount of secondary capital is limited to 100% of

19,840

primary capital)

IV

ELIGIBLE TOTAL CAPITAL (I(o) + III)

(Regulatory capital)

1,373,392

V MINIMUM TOTAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT:

(Higher of K520m or 10% of total on and off balance sheet

597,258

risk-weighted assets as established in the First schedule)

VI

EXCESS (DEFICIENCY) (IV minus V)

776,134

RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

5,972,580

STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY POSITION

as at 31 Mar 2024

I LIABILITIES TO THE PUBLIC

ZMW'000

1. Demand deposits

13,071,883

2. Savings deposits

1,749,131

3. Time deposits

345,189

4. Bills payable

-

Total Deposit Liabilities and bills payable

15,166,203

II TOTAL DEPOSIT LIABILITIES AND BILLS PAYABLE

AT THE END OF THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

12,983,130

III LIQUID ASSETS

1. Gold coins and bullion

2. Notes & coins which are legal tender in Zambia

610,837

3. Balances at Bank of Zambia

(a) Current account

-

(b) Statutory deposits account

3,772,448

(c) OMO deposits

-

(d) Other balances

-

4. Treasury bills issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (including those held held as

collateral for the Clearing House)

956,741

5.

Money at call with any other bank

-

6.

Bills of exchange and promisory notes eligible

for discount at Bank of Zambia

-

7. Local registered securities which are issued or guaranteed by Government of the Republic of Zambia and which have a final maturity date of not more than six years (at book value) and such other securities as the Minister may have

approved

416

8. Items in transit between banks, between branches of bank and between branches and

head office of bank

-

Total liquid assets

5,340,442

IV RATIOS

1. Liquid assets (items 2, 3(a), 3(c)and 4) as a per centage of total deposit liabilities and bills

payable

10.34%

2. Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit

liabilities and bills payable

35.21%

3. Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit liabilities and bills payable at the end of the

previous quarter

43.97%

Sonny Zulu

Kelvin Bwalya

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

