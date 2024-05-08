Balances due to banks and other

STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY POSITION as at 31 Mar 2024 I LIABILITIES TO THE PUBLIC ZMW'000 1. Demand deposits 13,071,883 2. Savings deposits 1,749,131 3. Time deposits 345,189 4. Bills payable - Total Deposit Liabilities and bills payable 15,166,203 II TOTAL DEPOSIT LIABILITIES AND BILLS PAYABLE AT THE END OF THE PREVIOUS QUARTER 12,983,130 III LIQUID ASSETS 1. Gold coins and bullion 2. Notes & coins which are legal tender in Zambia 610,837 3. Balances at Bank of Zambia (a) Current account - (b) Statutory deposits account 3,772,448 (c) OMO deposits - (d) Other balances -

4. Treasury bills issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (including those held held as

collateral for the Clearing House) 956,741 5. Money at call with any other bank - 6. Bills of exchange and promisory notes eligible for discount at Bank of Zambia -

7. Local registered securities which are issued or guaranteed by Government of the Republic of Zambia and which have a final maturity date of not more than six years (at book value) and such other securities as the Minister may have

approved 416

8. Items in transit between banks, between branches of bank and between branches and

head office of bank - Total liquid assets 5,340,442

IV RATIOS

1. Liquid assets (items 2, 3(a), 3(c)and 4) as a per centage of total deposit liabilities and bills

payable 10.34% 2. Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit liabilities and bills payable 35.21%

3. Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit liabilities and bills payable at the end of the

previous quarter 43.97%