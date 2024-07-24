PUBLIC

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017

Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank

BALANCE SHEET as at

30-Jun-24

ZMW'000

ASSETS

Notes and coins

509,993

Balances with Bank of Zambia

4,061,825

Balances with banks and other financial institutions in Zambia

12

Balances with banks and other financial institutions abroad

7,474,307

Investments in securities

928,295

Loans and advances (net of capitalised interest on non-performing loans and allowances for loan losses)

2,549,611

Bills of exchange

-

Interbranch

-

Fixed Assets

114,352

Other assets

728,810

-

Total Assets

16,367,205

LIABILITIES

Deposits

12,766,778

Balances due to Bank of Zambia

-

Balances to banks and other financial institutions in Zambia

-

Balances due to banks and other financial institutions abroad

855,846

Bills of exchange

-

Interbranch

-

Other liabilities

1,707,809

Other borrowed funds

96,500

Shareholders' equity

940,273

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

16,367,205

Off balance sheet items

Contingent liabilities

535,406

Guarantees

531,988

Letters of Credit

3,418

Allowances for losses on acceptances and off balance sheet items included in other liabilities

493

Other

636,336

1,172,235

