PUBLIC
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017
Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank
BALANCE SHEET as at
30-Jun-24
ZMW'000
ASSETS
Notes and coins
509,993
Balances with Bank of Zambia
4,061,825
Balances with banks and other financial institutions in Zambia
12
Balances with banks and other financial institutions abroad
7,474,307
Investments in securities
928,295
Loans and advances (net of capitalised interest on non-performing loans and allowances for loan losses)
2,549,611
Bills of exchange
-
Interbranch
-
Fixed Assets
114,352
Other assets
728,810
-
Total Assets
16,367,205
LIABILITIES
Deposits
12,766,778
Balances due to Bank of Zambia
-
Balances to banks and other financial institutions in Zambia
-
Balances due to banks and other financial institutions abroad
855,846
Bills of exchange
-
Interbranch
-
Other liabilities
1,707,809
Other borrowed funds
96,500
Shareholders' equity
940,273
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
16,367,205
Off balance sheet items
Contingent liabilities
535,406
Guarantees
531,988
Letters of Credit
3,418
Allowances for losses on acceptances and off balance sheet items included in other liabilities
493
Other
636,336
1,172,235
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Standard Chartered Bank Zambia plc published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 09:00:03 UTC.