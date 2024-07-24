PUBLIC

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017

Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank

STATEMENT OF CAPITAL POSITION as at

30-Jun-24

ZMW'000

I PRIMARY (TIER 1) CAPITAL

(a) Paid-up common shares

416,745

(b) Eligible preferred shares

-

(c) Contributed surplus

62,312

(d) Retained earnings

460,009

(e) General reserves

-

(f) Statutory reserves

12,285

(g) Minority interests (common shareholders' equity)

-

(h) Sub-total

951,351

LESS:

(i) Goodwill and other intangible assets

86,710

(j) Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and associates

-

(k) Lending of a capital nature to subsidiaries and associates

-

(l) Holding of other banks' or financial institutions' capital instruments

-

(m) Assets pledged to secure liabilities

-

(n) Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

11,078

Sub-total (A) (items i to m)

97,788

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

Provisions

-

Assets of little or no realizable value

-

Other adjustments (Prepayments)

-

(n) Sub-total (B) - (Sub-total A above + Other adjustments)

97,788

(o) Total primary capital (h - n)

853,563

II SECONDARY (TIER 2) CAPITAL

(a) Eligible preferred shares (Regulations 13 and 17)

-

(b) Eligible subordinated term debt (Regulation 17 (b))

19,300

(c) Eligible loan stock / capital (Regulation 17(b))

-

(d) Revaluation reserves (Regulation 17 (a)). Maximum is 40% of revaluation res.

-

(e) Other (Regulation (17 (c)). Specify

-

(f) Total secondary capital

19,300

III

ELIGIBLE SECONDARY CAPITAL

(the maximum amount of secondary capital is limited to 100% of primary capital)

19,300

IV

ELIGIBLE TOTAL CAPITAL (I(o) + III) (Regulatory capital)

872,863

V MINIMUM TOTAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT:

(Higher of K520m or 10% of total on and off balance sheet risk-weighted

assets as established in the First schedule)

577,835

VI

EXCESS (DEFICIENCY) (IV minus V)

295,028

RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

5,778,349

