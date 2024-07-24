PUBLIC
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017
Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank
STATEMENT OF CAPITAL POSITION as at
30-Jun-24
ZMW'000
I PRIMARY (TIER 1) CAPITAL
(a) Paid-up common shares
416,745
(b) Eligible preferred shares
-
(c) Contributed surplus
62,312
(d) Retained earnings
460,009
(e) General reserves
-
(f) Statutory reserves
12,285
(g) Minority interests (common shareholders' equity)
-
(h) Sub-total
951,351
LESS:
(i) Goodwill and other intangible assets
86,710
(j) Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and associates
-
(k) Lending of a capital nature to subsidiaries and associates
-
(l) Holding of other banks' or financial institutions' capital instruments
-
(m) Assets pledged to secure liabilities
-
(n) Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
11,078
Sub-total (A) (items i to m)
97,788
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Provisions
-
Assets of little or no realizable value
-
Other adjustments (Prepayments)
-
(n) Sub-total (B) - (Sub-total A above + Other adjustments)
97,788
(o) Total primary capital (h - n)
853,563
II SECONDARY (TIER 2) CAPITAL
(a) Eligible preferred shares (Regulations 13 and 17)
-
(b) Eligible subordinated term debt (Regulation 17 (b))
19,300
(c) Eligible loan stock / capital (Regulation 17(b))
-
(d) Revaluation reserves (Regulation 17 (a)). Maximum is 40% of revaluation res.
-
(e) Other (Regulation (17 (c)). Specify
-
(f) Total secondary capital
19,300
III
ELIGIBLE SECONDARY CAPITAL
(the maximum amount of secondary capital is limited to 100% of primary capital)
19,300
IV
ELIGIBLE TOTAL CAPITAL (I(o) + III) (Regulatory capital)
872,863
V MINIMUM TOTAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT:
(Higher of K520m or 10% of total on and off balance sheet risk-weighted
assets as established in the First schedule)
577,835
VI
EXCESS (DEFICIENCY) (IV minus V)
295,028
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
5,778,349
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Standard Chartered Bank Zambia plc published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 09:00:03 UTC.