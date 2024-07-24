PUBLIC
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017
Take note that the financial statements on a month -on- month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank
INCOME STATEMENT
2nd Quarter ending 30.06.24
Year to date
ZMW'000
ZMW'000
ZMW'000
ZMW'000
Interest income from:
Loans and overdrafts
127,484
246,209
Banks and financial institutions
80,299
156,606
Securities
40,562
87,461
Other
12,133
22,549
Total interest income
260,478
512,825
Interest expense
Deposits
(12,965)
(21,959)
Paid to banks and financial institutions
(33,249)
(41,117)
Subordinated debt
-
2,538
Other
(2,378)
(5,438)
Total interest expense
(48,592)
(65,976)
Net interest income
211,886
446,849
Provision for loan losses
(4,937)
1,329
Other Provisions
77,446
6,697
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
284,395
454,875
Non-interest income
Commissions fees and service charges
46,243
85,781
Foreign Exchange
Fees from foreign exchange transactions
21,448
47,068
Realised trading gains (losses)
51,917
97,786
Unrealised gains (losses) from foreign exchange holdings
32,919
61,207
Other
45,619
66,107
Total non-interest income
198,146
357,949
Net interest and other income
482,541
812,825
Non-interest expenses
Depreciation
(18,084)
(33,600)
Other
(264,751)
(466,146)
Total non-interest expenses
(282,835)
(499,746)
Income (losses) before taxes and extraordinary items
199,706
313,079
Taxation
(59,912)
(93,924)
Income (losses) after taxes but before extraordinary items
139,794
219,155
Extraordinary items
-
-
Net income (loss)
139,794
219,155
Disclaimer
Standard Chartered Bank Zambia plc published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.