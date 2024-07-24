PUBLIC

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017

Take note that the financial statements on a month -on- month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank

INCOME STATEMENT

2nd Quarter ending 30.06.24

Year to date

ZMW'000

ZMW'000

ZMW'000

ZMW'000

Interest income from:

Loans and overdrafts

127,484

246,209

Banks and financial institutions

80,299

156,606

Securities

40,562

87,461

Other

12,133

22,549

Total interest income

260,478

512,825

Interest expense

Deposits

(12,965)

(21,959)

Paid to banks and financial institutions

(33,249)

(41,117)

Subordinated debt

-

2,538

Other

(2,378)

(5,438)

Total interest expense

(48,592)

(65,976)

Net interest income

211,886

446,849

Provision for loan losses

(4,937)

1,329

Other Provisions

77,446

6,697

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

284,395

454,875

Non-interest income

Commissions fees and service charges

46,243

85,781

Foreign Exchange

Fees from foreign exchange transactions

21,448

47,068

Realised trading gains (losses)

51,917

97,786

Unrealised gains (losses) from foreign exchange holdings

32,919

61,207

Other

45,619

66,107

Total non-interest income

198,146

357,949

Net interest and other income

482,541

812,825

Non-interest expenses

Depreciation

(18,084)

(33,600)

Other

(264,751)

(466,146)

Total non-interest expenses

(282,835)

(499,746)

Income (losses) before taxes and extraordinary items

199,706

313,079

Taxation

(59,912)

(93,924)

Income (losses) after taxes but before extraordinary items

139,794

219,155

Extraordinary items

-

-

Net income (loss)

139,794

219,155

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia plc published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 09:00:03 UTC.