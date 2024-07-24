PUBLIC

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017

Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank

STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY POSITION

as at 30 June 24

ZMW'000

I LIABILITIES TO THE PUBLIC

1.

Demand deposits

10,922,569

2.

Savings deposits

808,709

3.

Time deposits

1,035,501

4.

Bills payable

-

Total Deposit Liabilities and bills payable

12,766,778

II TOTAL DEPOSIT LIABILITIES AND BILLS PAYABLE AT THE END OF

THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

15,166,203

III LIQUID ASSETS

1.

Gold coins and bullion

2.

Notes & coins which are legal tender in Zambia

509,993

3.

Balances at Bank of Zambia

(a) Current account

828,833

(b) Statutory deposits account

3,232,992

(c) OMO deposits

-

(d) Other balances

-

4.

Treasury bills issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (including those held

578,089

held as collateral for the Clearing House)

-

5.

Money at call with any other bank

-

6.

Bills of exchange and promisory notes eligible for discount at Bank of Zambia

-

7.

Local registered securities which are issued or guaranteed by Government of the

Republic of Zambia and which have a final maturity date of not more than six years

(at book value) and such other securities as the Minister may have approved

307

8.

Items in transit between banks, between branches of bank and between branches

and head office of bank

-

Total liquid assets

5,150,214

IV RATIOS

1.

Liquid assets (items 2, 3(a), 3(c)and 4) as a per centage of total deposit liabilities

15.01%

and bills payable

2.

Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit liabilities and bills payable

40.34%

end of the

previous quarter

35.21%

Sonny Zulu

Kelvin Bwalya

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

