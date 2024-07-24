PUBLIC
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Published in accordance with the section 92(1) of the Banking and Financial Services Act, 2017
Take note that the financial statements on a month-on-month basis are available on request at every branch of our bank
STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY POSITION
as at 30 June 24
ZMW'000
I LIABILITIES TO THE PUBLIC
1.
Demand deposits
10,922,569
2.
Savings deposits
808,709
3.
Time deposits
1,035,501
4.
Bills payable
-
Total Deposit Liabilities and bills payable
12,766,778
II TOTAL DEPOSIT LIABILITIES AND BILLS PAYABLE AT THE END OF
THE PREVIOUS QUARTER
15,166,203
III LIQUID ASSETS
1.
Gold coins and bullion
2.
Notes & coins which are legal tender in Zambia
509,993
3.
Balances at Bank of Zambia
(a) Current account
828,833
(b) Statutory deposits account
3,232,992
(c) OMO deposits
-
(d) Other balances
-
4.
Treasury bills issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (including those held
578,089
held as collateral for the Clearing House)
-
5.
Money at call with any other bank
-
6.
Bills of exchange and promisory notes eligible for discount at Bank of Zambia
-
7.
Local registered securities which are issued or guaranteed by Government of the
Republic of Zambia and which have a final maturity date of not more than six years
(at book value) and such other securities as the Minister may have approved
307
8.
Items in transit between banks, between branches of bank and between branches
and head office of bank
-
Total liquid assets
5,150,214
IV RATIOS
1.
Liquid assets (items 2, 3(a), 3(c)and 4) as a per centage of total deposit liabilities
15.01%
and bills payable
2.
Total liquid assets as a per centage total deposit liabilities and bills payable
40.34%
end of the
previous quarter
35.21%
Sonny Zulu
Kelvin Bwalya
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
