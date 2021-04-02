MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Standard Chartered PLC STAN GB0004082847 STANDARD CHARTERED PLC (STAN) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- GBP --.--% 03:18a STANDARD CHARTERED : (02 April 2021, Excel) PU Summary News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Standard Chartered : (02 April 2021, Excel) 04/02/2021 | 03:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Standard Chartered PLC 4Q'20 and FY'20 Results 25 February 2021 Registered in England under company No. 966425 Registered Office: 1 Basinghall Avenue, London, EC2V 5DD, UK Table of contents Performance highlights 3 Statement of results 4 Group Chairman's statement 5 Group Chief Executive's review 8 Group Chief Financial Officer's review 10 Supplementary financial information 20 Underlying versus statutory results reconciliations 46 Group Chief Risk Officer's review 52 Risk review 59 Capital review 64 Financial statements 69 Other supplementary financial information 74 Shareholder information 78 Forward-looking statements This document may contain 'forward-looking statements' that are based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as 'may', 'could', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'seek', 'continue' or other words of similar meaning. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results, and the Group's plans and objectives, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. There are several factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces or conditions, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, future business combinations or dispositions and other factors specific to the Group. Any forward-looking statement contained in this document is based on past or current trends and/or activities of the Group and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No statement in this document is intended to be a profit forecast or to imply that the earnings of the Group for the current year or future years will necessarily match or exceed the historical or published earnings of the Group. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement contained within this document, regardless of whether those statements are affected as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the Group's 2019 Annual Report and the 2020 Half-Year Report for a discussion of certain risks and factors that could cause actual results, and the Group's plans and objectives, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this document shall constitute, in any jurisdiction, an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities or other financial instruments, nor shall it constitute a recommendation or advice in respect of any securities or other financial instruments or any other matter. Unless another currency is specified, the word 'dollar' or symbol '$' in this document means US dollar and the word 'cent' orsymbol 'c' means one-hundredth of one US dollar. The information within this report is unaudited.The information in this results announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 25 February 2021, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 435 of the UK Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 were filed with the Registrar of Companies, and the audit report was unqualified and contained no statements in respect of Sections 498(2) and 498(3) of the UK Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course. In accordance with the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority, these results have been agreed with the Company's auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, and the Directors have not been made aware of any likely modification to the auditor's report to be included in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The results have been prepared on a basis consistent with the accounting policies set out in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. Unless the context requires, within this document, 'China' refers to the People's Republic of China and, for the purposes of this document only, excludes Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong), Macau Special Administrative Region (Macau) and Taiwan. 'Korea' or 'South Korea' refers to the Republic of Korea. Greater China & North Asia (GCNA) includes Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Macau and Taiwan; ASEAN & South Asia (ASA) includes Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam; Africa & Middle East (AME) includes Angola, Bahrain, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, The Gambia, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe; and Europe & Americas (EA) includes Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Falkland Islands, France, Germany, Ireland, Jersey, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, the UK and the US. Within the tables in this report, blank spaces indicate that the number is not disclosed, dashes indicate that the number is zero and nm stands for not meaningful. Standard Chartered PLC is incorporated in England and Wales with limited liability. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London. The Group's head office provides guidance on governance and regulatory standards. Standard Chartered PLC stock codes are: HKSE 02888 and LSE STAN.LN. Standard Chartered PLC 2 4Q'20 Results Standard Chartered PLC - full-year and fourth quarter 2020 results All figures are presented on an underlying basis and comparisons are made to 2019 on a reported currency basis, unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of restructuring and other items excluded from underlying results is set out on pages 46-51. Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said: "We are weathering the health crisis and geopolitical tensions very well, our strategic transformation continues to progress and our outlook is bright. We remain strong and profitable, although returns in 2020 were clearly impacted by higher provisions, reduced economic activity and low interest rates, in each case the result of COVID-19. I am proud of the way our colleagues around the world have responded to the challenges of the pandemic by supporting each other, our communities and our clients. Looking ahead, our unique exposure to the most dynamic markets in the world puts us in a great position to benefit from the clear signs of recovery there." Refreshed strategic priorities support our commitment to reaching 10% RoTE in the medium term We have refreshed our strategic priorities to reflect the evolving macroeconomic outlook. We will continue to focus on our differentiated and high returning Network corporate and Affluent personal businesses and through our recently augmented digital capabilities we can now selectively extend our reach into the Mass Retail segment. We will also lead with a differentiated Sustainability offering because we know we can make a difference in the world where it matters most, and do so profitably. The progress we were making up to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in every key financial and strategic metric gives us confidence that we can achieve our ambition to deliver a double-digit RoTE. By 2023 we expect to deliver at least 7% RoTE, higher if interest rates normalise earlier than anticipated, through strong operating leverage and disciplined capital management. Selected information concerning financial performance (FY'20 unless otherwise stated) Income down 3% to $14.8bn, down 2% at constant currency (ccy)

Net interest margin down 31bps to a FY'20 average of 1.31%; 1bp higher QoQ in 4Q'20 at 1.24%

Expenses (excluding the UK bank levy) reduced 2% to $9.8bn; down 1% ccy

Preparing for anticipated economic recovery: investment P&L charge increased $100m QoQ in 4Q'20

Credit impairment of $2.3bn up $1.4bn YoY; $374m in 4Q'20 up slightly QoQ but flat YoY

$827m stage 1 and 2 charge, four-fifths booked in 1H'20; 4Q'20 charge of $50m includes $41m overlay release Stage 3 up $823m YoY, 1/3 from unconnected fraud-related losses in 1Q'20; no significant new exposures in 4Q'20 High risk assets reduced for the second consecutive quarter in 4Q'20; down $2.7bn (14%) in 2H'20

Return on tangible equity down 340bps to 3.0% due to the impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Pre-provision operating profit down 4% ccy: diversified income streams and cost control largely offset impact of lower interest rates Underlying profit before tax down 40% to $2.5bn driven by COVID-related elevated impairments and lower interest rates Statutory profit before tax down 57% to $1.6bn, includes $489m goodwill impairment in India, UAE and Indonesia

Tax charge of $862m: underlying effective tax rate of 38%, up 8%pts with lower profits increasing impact of non-deductible items

non-deductible items Statutory effective tax rate of 53% elevated by non-deductible items including goodwill impairment

The Group's balance sheet remains strong, liquid and well diversified

Asset-to-deposit ratio down from 64.2% to 61.1%; liquidity coverage ratio broadly stable YoY despite 1H'20 disruption Customer loans and advances up 5%; customer accounts up 8% with a higher proportion of CASA and OPAC balances

Risk-weighted assets of $269bn up $2.2bn since 30.09.20 and up $4.7bn since 31.12.19

assets of $269bn up $2.2bn since 30.09.20 and up $4.7bn since 31.12.19 $15bn credit migration inflation in the year partly offset by $9bn Permata stake disposal benefit

The Group remains strongly capitalised and highly liquid; returning the maximum capital currently allowed by the Group's regulator

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 14.4% above the top of the 13-14% target range (3Q'20: 14.4%) CET1 ratio includes accrual for proposed final 2020 ordinary dividend of $284m or 9c per share $254m share buy-back starting imminently will reduce the CET1 ratio at 31.03.21 by ~10bps

Earnings per share reduced 52% to 36.1c Outlook Improving prospects for COVID-19 vaccines should enable the global economy to transition back to growth through 2021, with pre-pandemic growth rates re-emerging in most of our markets from 2022. We believe that our decision to continue investing in the transformation of our business throughout the crisis will enable us to disproportionately benefit from that recovery over time, not least because it will most likely be led by large markets in Asia where we generate two-thirds of our income. Overall income in 2021 is expected to be similar to that achieved in 2020 at constant currency given the full-year impact of the global interest rate cuts that occurred in 1H'20, which will likely cause 1H'21 income to be lower than last year. The FY'21 net interest margin should stabilise at marginally below the 4Q'20 level of 1.24%. Our performance in the opening weeks of this year gives us the confidence that we are on the right track with strong performances in our less interest rate-sensitive Financial Markets and Wealth Management businesses. We expect income to return to 5-7% growth per annum from 2022. We expect pressure on credit impairments to reduce this year compared with 2020. Expenses are likely to increase slightly in FY'21 as we continue to invest in our digital capabilities but should remain below $10 billion at constant currency and excluding the UK bank levy, supported in part by restructuring actions in 4Q'20 and through FY'21. We will continue to manage our balance sheet prudently, particularly throughout the remainder of the pandemic. Our intent is to operate within our 13-14% target CET1 range and we will seek approval to return to shareholders capital that cannot be deployed profitably within the business through a mixture of dividends and share buy-backs. Standard Chartered PLC 3 4Q'20 Results Statement of Results Standard Chartered PLC - Statement of Results 2020 2019 Change1 $million $million % Underlying performance Operating income 14,765 15,271 (3) Operating expenses (including UK bank levy) (10,142) (10,409) 3 Credit impairment (2,294) (906) (153) Other impairment 15 (38) 139 Profit from associates and joint ventures 164 254 (35) Profit before taxation 2,508 4,172 (40) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders² 1,141 2,466 (54) Return on ordinary shareholders' tangible equity (%) 3.0 6.4 (340)bps Cost to income ratio (excluding UK bank levy) (%) 66.4 65.9 50bps Statutory performance Operating income 14,754 15,417 (4) Operating expenses (10,380) (10,933) 5 Credit impairment (2,325) (908) (156) Goodwill impairment (489) (27) nm3 Other impairment (98) (136) 28 Profit from associates and joint ventures 151 300 (50) Profit before taxation 1,613 3,713 (57) Taxation (862) (1,373) 37 Profit for the year 751 2,340 (68) Profit attributable to parent company shareholders 724 2,303 (69) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders2 329 1,855 (82) Return on ordinary shareholders' tangible equity (%) 0.9 4.8 (390)bps Cost to income ratio (%) 70.4 70.9 (50)bps Balance sheet and capital Total assets 789,050 720,398 10 Total equity 50,729 50,661 - Average tangible equity attributable to ordinary shareholders2 38,590 38,574 Loans and advances to customers 281,699 268,523 5 - Customer accounts 439,339 405,357 8 Risk weighted assets 268,834 264,090 2 Total capital 57,048 55,965 2 Total capital (%) 21.2 21.2 0bps Common Equity Tier 1 38,779 36,513 6 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 14.4 13.8 60bps Net Interest Margin (%) (adjusted) 1.31 1.62 (31)bps Advances-to-deposits ratio (%)4 61.1 64.2 (3.1) Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 143.0 144.0 (1) UK leverage ratio (%) 5.2 5.2 (0)bps Information per ordinary share Cents Cents Cents 1 Earnings per share - underlying5 36.1 75.7 (39.6) - statutory5 10.4 57.0 (46.6) Net asset value per share6 1,409 1,358 51 Tangible net asset value per share6 1,249 1,192 57 Number of ordinary shares at period end (millions) 3,150 3,191 (1) Variance is better/(worse) other than assets, liabilities and risk-weighted assets. Change is percentage points difference between two points rather than percentage change for total capital (%), common equity tier 1 ratio (%), net interest margin (%), advances-to-deposits ratio (%), liquidity coverage ratio (%), UK leverage ratio (%). Change is cents difference between two points rather than percentage change for earnings per share, net asset value per share and tangible net asset value per share Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is after the deduction of dividends payable to the holders of non-cumulative redeemable preference shares and Additional Tier 1 securities classified as equity Not meaningful When calculating this ratio, total loans and advances to customers excludes reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending, excludes approved balances held with central banks, confirmed as repayable at the point of stress and includes loans and advances to customers held at fair value through profit and loss. Total customer accounts include customer accounts held at fair value through profit or loss Represents the underlying or statutory earnings divided by the basic weighted average number of shares Calculated on period end net asset value, tangible net asset value and number of shares Standard Chartered PLC 4 4Q'20 Results Group Chairman's statement Leading with our purpose to drive sustainable growth 2020 was a year of extraordinary global turbulence, and COVID-19 in particular had a profound impact on all of us. The world is a very different place from this time last year and we all must continue to adjust and adapt. We have very sadly lost colleagues and some of you will have also lost friends and loved ones, so I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to everyone who has suffered during the pandemic. Throughout this tumultuous period, our 89,000 colleagues around the world - led by our Chief Executive Bill Winters and colleagues in the Management Team - have focused on protecting the interests of shareholders, while ensuring the wellbeing of colleagues, supporting our customers and clients, and showing solidarity with our communities. All of this while preserving our operational and financial resilience. They have done this demonstrating exemplary character and with great humanity, something that I have always said is a distinctive characteristic of this Group. Repayment holidays, fee waivers and loan extensions were offered to individual and small business customers, and we made $1 billion of financing available at cost to those providing critical goods and services in the fight against the virus. We also established a $50 million Global Charitable Fund to help those affected within our communities. So far, we have donated $28 million across 59 markets, with a comparable sum contributed by colleagues and the Group to support and stimulate economic recovery. A resilient financial performance, enabling a return to capital distributions Bill and Andy Halford, our Chief Financial Officer, will explain in more detail later in this report how our financial performance was impacted in some respects by the effects of the pandemic. But those results also show evidence of great resilience - certainly far greater resilience than I suspect would have been the case if the pandemic had occurred a few years ago. Our profit reduced despite lower costs due to a combination of lower interest rates that affected income and higher impairments driven in part by the reserves that we built to absorb possible future credit losses as the pandemic unfolds. But we remained highly liquid and our capital position actually strengthened further, which means that with better visibility over the near-term economic outlook the Board is recommending the payment of a full-year ordinary dividend of $284 million or 9 cents per share. And with our common equity tier 1 capital ratio above the top end of our 13-14 per cent target range, even after accruing for the recommended ordinary dividend, we have decided to complete the share buy-back programme that was suspended in April 2020, meaning we will shortly start purchasing and then cancelling up to $254 million worth of ordinary shares. The proposed full-year dividend and share buy-back programme together is the maximum we are authorised by our regulator to return to shareholders at this stage, being 0.2 per cent of our risk-weighted assets as at 31 December 2020. The Board's position on capital returns remains essentially the same as it was before our regulator requested us to withdraw the recommended 2019 final dividend. Having now resumed it, we expect to be able to increase the full- year dividend per share over time as we execute our strategy and progress towards a 10 per cent return on tangible equity. To the extent additional capital generated over that period is not needed to fund further business growth, we will continue to find optimal ways of returning the excess to our owners. Governance I am delighted to welcome Maria Ramos to our Board as an independent non-executive director. She brings considerable experience as a chief executive, significant understanding of the global financial services industry, an in- depth understanding of the regulatory landscape, as well as experience of operating across many of our markets, especially in the Africa region. We welcome the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, as a result of which she will shortly step down from the Board. I would like to thank Dr Ngozi for her valuable contributions to the Group over the last three years. Standard Chartered PLC 5 4Q'20 Results This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Standard Chartered plc published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:17:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 03:18a STANDARD CHARTERED : (02 April 2021, Excel) PU Financials (USD) Sales 2021 15 043 M - - Net income 2021 1 618 M - - Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 13,6x Yield 2021 2,68% Capitalization 21 109 M 21 104 M - Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x Nbr of Employees 82 084 Free-Float 94,2% Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 7,49 $ Last Close Price 6,78 $ Spread / Highest target 40,9% Spread / Average Target 10,5% Spread / Lowest Target -19,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director José Viñals Group Chairman Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 21 104 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 20.96% 471 397 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 30.29% 336 377 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 10.54% 290 240 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 10.70% 212 994 CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 16.15% 195 918