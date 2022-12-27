China issues rules to assess risks in foreign banks' Chinese branches

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said the rating system is designed to better allocate supervisory resources and promote healthy development of foreign banks in China.

Based on the annual assessment results, Chinese regulators will instruct poorly rated foreign banks to improve their corporate governance, the CBIRC said on its website.

Foreign banks, including HSBC and Citi, have set up more than 40 China units, and more than 100 local branches in China, official data shows.

Chinese regulators will assess foreign banks' risk management, operational control, compliance and asset quality, the CBIRC said.

In addition, the regulator will evaluate whether foreign banks' headquarters are willing and able to provide adequate financial and management support to their China branches.

Foreign banks would then be classified into five categories based on their health levels, with the top rating suggesting stable operations and strong support from headquarters, with the bottom one pointing to serious defects and even crisis.

For poorly-rated foreign banks, Chinese regulators would take actions such as restricting capital expatriation, demanding fresh operating capital and suspending the approval of new branches.

The CBIRC sent the rules to its local branches in a notice dated Nov. 30.

HSBC had no immediate comment because of the public holiday in Britain. Standard Chartered, another bank with a large footprint in Asia, did not respond immediately to a request for comment

