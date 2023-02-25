Dow said it would recycle our shoes. We found them for sale in Indonesia

(For more Reuters Special Reports, click on)
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - At a rundown market on the
Indonesian island of Batam, a small location tracker was beeping
from the back of a crumbling second-hand shoe store. A Reuters
reporter followed the high-pitched ping to a mound of old
sneakers and began digging through the pile.
There they were: a pair of blue Nike running shoes with a
tracking device hidden in one of the soles.
These familiar shoes had traveled by land, then sea and
crossed an international border to end up in this heap. They
weren’t supposed to be here.
Five months earlier, in July 2022, Reuters had given the
shoes to a recycling program spearheaded by the Singapore
government and U.S. petrochemicals giant Dow Inc. In media
releases and a promotional video posted online, that effort
promised to harvest the rubberized soles and midsoles of donated
shoes, then grind down the spongy material for use in building
new playgrounds and running tracks in Singapore.
Dow, a major producer of chemicals used to make plastics and
other synthetic materials, in the past has launched recycling
efforts that have fallen short of their stated aims. Reuters
wanted to follow a donated shoe from start to finish to see if
it did, in fact, end up in new athletic surfaces in Singapore,
or at least made it as far as a local recycling facility for
shredding.
To that end, the news organization cut a shallow cavity into
the interior sole of one of the blue Nikes, placed a Bluetooth
tracker inside, then concealed the device by covering it with
the insole. The tracker was synched to a smartphone app that
showed where the shoe moved in real time.
Within weeks, the blue Nikes had left the prosperous
city-state and were moving south by sea across the narrow
Singapore Strait to Batam island, the app showed. Reuters
decided to put trackers in an additional 10 pairs of donated
shoes to see if wayward pair No. 1 had been a fluke.
It wasn’t.
None of the 11 pairs of footwear donated by Reuters were
turned into exercise paths or kids' parks in Singapore.
Instead, nearly all the tagged shoes ended up in the hands
of Yok Impex Pte Ltd, a Singaporean second-hand goods exporter,
according to the trackers and that exporter’s logistics manager.
The manager said his firm had been hired by a waste management
company involved in the recycling program to retrieve shoes from
the donation bins for delivery to that company’s local
warehouse.
But that’s not what happened to the shoes donated by
Reuters. Ten pairs moved first from the donation bins to the
exporter’s facility, then on to neighboring Indonesia, in some
cases traveling hundreds of miles to different corners of the
vast archipelago, the location trackers showed.
Using the smartphone app to trace the movement of each shoe,
Reuters journalists later traveled by air, land and sea to
recover three pairs - including the blue Nikes - from crowded
bazaars in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, and in Batam, which lies
12 miles south of Singapore. Four pairs ended
up in locations in Indonesia that were too remote for Reuters to
track down in person. In three other cases the trackers stopped
sending a signal after they reached Indonesia.
The 11th pair remains in Singapore, but their fate is not
what Dow and Sport Singapore had promised in media releases and
a promotional video posted online. Those shoes - a pair of men’s
white Reeboks - ended up in a public housing project about a
mile from a community sports center where
Reuters had dropped them into a donation bin on Sept. 8. Its
tracker still blinks from that location, according to the app,
an indication that they may have been taken from the donation
bin. Reuters visited the housing project but wasn’t able to find
the exact location of the shoes.
Presented with Reuters’ findings early this year, Dow said
on Jan. 18 that it had opened an investigation along with Sport
Singapore, a state agency, and other sponsors of the program:
French-owned sporting goods retailer Decathlon S.A.; banking
giant Standard Chartered plc; ALBA W&H Smart City Pte. Ltd
(Alba-WH), a local waste management firm; and B.T. Sports Pte
Ltd, a Singaporean firm responsible for shredding the donated
footwear at a local facility.
On Feb. 22, Dow said in an emailed statement to Reuters that
the investigation had concluded and, as a result, Yok Impex
would be removed from the project, effective March 1. It did not
explain why a used-clothing exporter had been involved in
retrieving footwear from the donation bins, but said the
program’s partners were now searching for another company to
collect the shoes.
“The project partners do not condone any unauthorized
removal or export of shoes collected through this program and
remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of the collection
and recycle process,” said the statement, which Dow issued on
behalf of all the sponsors.
Reuters reporters visited the premises of Yok Impex on Feb.
23 to ask about whether it had been removed from the project.
The trader’s accountant, June Peh, told Reuters the firm would
be leaving the program when its one-year contract comes to an
end, without giving a reason for its exit or an exact date.
In January, Decathlon sent Reuters a statement saying it had
not authorized the export of any shoes from the program.
Standard Chartered and B.T. Sports did not respond to requests
for comment. Sport Singapore and Alba-WH referred questions to
Dow. Alba-WH is a partnership between ALBA Group, a major German
waste management company, and Wah & Hua Pte Ltd, a Singaporean
waste disposal firm. The two companies did not respond to
emailed requests for comment.
Reuters tracked the 11 pairs of shoes over a six-month
period. All the footwear was placed in different donation
barrels around Singapore between July 14 and Sept. 9 of last
year. While the sample was small, the fact that none of these
shoes made it to a Singapore recycling facility underscores
weaknesses in the system.
The findings come as environmental groups say chemical
companies like Dow are making exaggerated or false claims about
recycling in order to burnish their green credentials, and to
undermine proposed regulations to rein in the soaring production
of plastics used in single-use packaging and fast fashion.
The donated shoes that ended up in Indonesia have added to a
flood of illegal second-hand clothing pouring into that
developing country, according to a senior government official
there, who said such cast-offs pose a public health risk,
undercut its local textile industry and often pile more waste
into its already bulging landfills.
Dow told Reuters the Singapore shoe project was making
progress. A sports facility under construction in Jurong, a
district in western Singapore, will use recycled shoe material
in its surfaces, Dow said in its January statement. The company
also pointed to Kallang Football Hub, a new soccer complex whose
running track purportedly was the first in Singapore to be made
from recycled shoe granules. Dow said these builds will use the
10,000 kilograms (22,000 pounds) of recycled shoe material that
have been produced through the Singapore recycling project so
far.
Reuters was unable to verify if these sports surfaces had
been built because both complexes are under construction and
cordoned off from the public.
A pilot project in 2019 collected 21,000 pairs of shoes,
Paul Fong, Dow’s Singapore manager, said in a promotional video
posted on social media in July 2021 when the nationwide program
was launched. Another pilot project in 2020 collected 75,000
pairs of shoes, Fong said in that video. Fong did not respond to
emailed questions.
Dow and its partners declined to say how many of the shoes
collected during the pilot phase had gone on to be recycled, nor
would they provide those figures for the countrywide rollout.
They did not explain what procedures were in place to ensure
that donated shoes weren’t exported, diverted for resale or
pilfered from bins.
HIDDEN TRACKERS
Dow manufactures silicone rubber and plastic used in soles
and midsoles of sports shoes. The multinational and Sport
Singapore said in their 2021 media releases that their “first of
its kind” program would divert 170,000 pairs of shoes annually
from the landfill. The program partners did not respond to
questions about what would happen to these shoes or how many
would be recycled to make sports surfaces.
Under the slogan “Others see an old shoe. We see the
future,” they called on the public to donate used shoes with
rubberized soles to help ease the burden on Singapore’s
incinerators and its only landfill.
Dozens of wheelie bins for donations were placed across the
city-state of 5.6 million people. These containers turned up in
parks, community centers, schools and outlets of retail sponsor
Decathlon. Singapore residents began depositing thousands of
used sneakers, flip-flops and school shoes. In the promotional
video, members of the public, including school children, talked
enthusiastically about donating.
“I contributed 15 pairs of shoes,” student Zhang Youjia said
in the video, which was produced by Dow.
The ten pairs donated by Reuters that were exported moved
initially from the recycling drop-off bins to the warehouse of
Yok Impex, situated in west Singapore close to the island’s
biggest dockyard.
From there, the shoes traveled by sea to Batam, an entry
point for goods entering Indonesia, which has a population of
more than 270 million people, the fourth-largest in the world.
Guided by the smartphone app, Reuters in December followed
two of the trackers to the same location in Batam: Pertokoan
Cipta Prima, a sprawling flea market catering to low-income
shoppers. There, dozens of vendors working out of rows of
crumbling concrete shops patched with tarpaulin and metal sheets
were selling everything from T-shirts and refrigerators to
plastic toys.
The news agency spotted half a dozen stores selling used
shoes, all clustered in the same area. At three of them, Reuters
saw footwear stuffed into sacks emblazoned with the words “Yok
Impex,” along with the Singapore company’s dolphin logo.
The first pair to be tracked down were the blue Nike running
shoes. The app led to a gloomy, cluttered shoe store. But the
sneakers weren’t on display. Using a function on the app to make
the tracker start beeping, a reporter followed the sound to the
back of the shop, finally locating those Nikes at the bottom of
a mound of loose footwear. It had been five months since Reuters
had deposited them into a donation barrel at a gleaming
Decathlon store in Singapore. Reuters bought them back for
180,000 rupiah ($12).
The second tracker - tucked into a pair of women’s black
Nikes - was located at a nearby shop. Reuters had dropped those
shoes into a Dow recycling bin at a Singapore community center
in September, three months earlier. They cost 120,000 rupiah
($8) to repurchase.
Other shoes went on a far longer voyage.
INCREDIBLE JOURNEY
A pair of pink and orange New Balance sneakers - donated by
Reuters in Singapore on Sept. 7 - landed in the same Batam
market a week later, the tracking app showed. By early October,
they had moved to a nearby island called Bintan, before making a
400-mile journey to Medan, a city of 2.4 million people in
northern Sumatra. On Oct. 10, the shoes traveled another 800
miles to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, according to the app.
Indonesia's second-hand clothing industry is made up of a
complex network of traders, and they often exchange goods across
different regions, two garment merchants told Reuters.
Three weeks later, on Nov. 1, two Reuters reporters searched
a frenzied mall in Jakarta looking for the shoes, eventually
discovering them in a cramped shop on the third floor. The
sneakers, freshly cleaned and fitted with a new pair of laces,
had crisscrossed Indonesia on a marathon eight-week journey.
They cost Reuters 300,000 rupiah ($20) to buy back.
To learn more about Yok Impex’s role in the movement of
these shoes, Reuters on Jan. 6, 2023, paid an unannounced visit
to that used-clothing exporter, and was invited onto the
premises. There reporters spotted wheelie bins from Dow’s shoe
program stacked up in a backyard. Inside, women sorted through
tables piled high with old shoes, carefully placing them into
piles and then transferring them into sacks like the ones seen
at the Batam flea market.
Yok Impex’s logistics manager, Tony Tan, told Reuters that
waste handler Alba-WH was paying his company to collect the
shoes from the donation bins around Singapore and then deliver
the shoes back to Alba-WH.
Tan said Yok Impex did not export shoes it collected for the
program. When informed that Reuters had found shoes it had
donated being resold in Batam by merchants who had Yok Impex
sacks in their shops, Tan said it was possible that shoes from
the program got placed in error with other footwear it exports
to Indonesia.
“Sometimes the workers mix it up. I'm not sure because we
all collect from some other suppliers,” Tan said. “It's a
mistake. I think, some mistake.” Tan did not elaborate.
BANNED TRADE
In 2015, Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade introduced the
Prohibition of the Import of Used Clothing regulation. The
measure banned the import of used clothes and footwear over
concerns about hygiene and the potential of these items to
spread disease, as well as the need to protect the local textile
industry.
Veri Anggrijono, Director General of Consumer Protection and
Trade Control at the trade ministry, told Reuters that the
illegal second-hand clothing import market in Indonesia is worth
millions of dollars a year.
"It's a well-organized activity because when we raid them in
one place, then it will go quiet, then continue again,”
Anggrijono told Reuters in an interview at his office in
Jakarta. He said the importer is the party liable under the law,
not the exporter or market seller.
Anggrijono said importers can be charged under trade and
consumer protection laws, which carry penalties that can include
imprisonment and fines. But he said so far the only action the
trade ministry has taken is to revoke import licenses, as well
as seizing and destroying used clothing.
A torrent of cheap, unregulated second-hand clothing flowing
into Indonesia also adds to the country’s mounting garbage
problem, said Dharmesh Shah, a policy advisor to the Global
Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, a nonprofit working on
waste pollution. He said much of that merchandise is in such
poor condition that vendors can’t resell it.
“They sort through it and a very small percentage is
actually reusable,” Shah told Reuters. “It just gets burned in
open dumps or goes into rivers or in landfills.”
Two market vendors in Batam, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters they buy sacks of shoes of differing grades from
used-clothing traders such as Yok Impex, but don’t know exactly
what they’re getting until they open them up. They said it’s not
uncommon to throw out half the shoes they receive because the
footwear is not good enough to sell.
RECYCLING FLOPS
This is not the first novel recycling scheme launched by Dow
that hasn’t lived up to its billing.
In 2021, a Reuters investigation found that a program in
Idaho that the company said was using breakthrough technology to
turn plastic waste into clean fuel was actually burning plastic
trash to fuel a cement plant.
At the time, a Dow spokesperson said the Boise program was
helping to “transform waste into valuable products.”
The same year, Reuters found that a Dow-backed project in
India, which was supposed to collect plastic trash from the
Ganges river and use high-tech machinery to transform the waste
into clean fuel, had been shut down following regular equipment
malfunctions.
The India project was run by The Alliance To End Plastic
Waste (AEPW), a nonprofit group set up by big oil and chemical
companies. At the time, a spokesperson for the AEPW confirmed
that the project had ended, due in part to the COVID-19
pandemic.
Selling the promise of new recycling technologies, whether
to turn shoes into playgrounds or plastic bags into clean fuel,
is an attempt to lull the public into a false sense of security
about the environmental impact of increased consumerism,
environmental groups like Greenpeace and Break Free From Plastic
say.
Dow declined further comment on those claims or its track
record on recycling.
Jan Dell, founder of The Last Beach Cleanup, a U.S.
nonprofit focused on reducing plastic pollution, said large
petrochemical companies should have to report on the results of
their sustainability projects with the same transparency as the
profit-making parts of the business.
“Dow promised to pick up these shoes and grind them into
materials and make them into playgrounds, and instead they're
being found all over another country. They literally cannot be
believed,” said Dell, after being given details of Reuters’
findings.
Promises about new recycling technologies also make good
business sense for petrochemical companies, according to Dell,
who said throw-away consumer culture is good for their profits.
People are more likely to purchase more of a product when they
are told it can be recycled into something useful, according to
a 2013 study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.
In its Jan. 18 statement, Dow said the shoe recycling
partners are “energized by the common vision of sport
championing a greener and more sustainable Singapore.” Dow did
not comment on the Journal of Consumer Psychology study.
In July of last year, Dow launched a similar shoe recycling
program in Malaysia, which has a population of 33 million people
and neighbors Singapore to the north. In promoting that project,
Dow’s Fong pointed to the Singapore shoe program as the
blueprint for success. For its Malaysian initiative, Dow
partnered with a local nonprofit and a textile firm. Neither
responded to requests for comment.
Back in Singapore, Dow’s efforts are already winning
accolades.
On the evening of Oct. 6, Fong and other partners in the
Singapore shoe recycling program stepped onto the stage of an
elegant ballroom at the Equarius Hotel beach resort on Sentosa
Island, just off the mainland. There they were presented with
the “Most Sustainable Collaboration” award at a glitzy event
hosted by the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, the
city-state’s oldest business association.
(Reporting by Joe Brock and Joseph Campbell in Singapore and
Yuddy Cahya Budiman in Jakarta; additional reporting by Xinghui
Kok in Singapore; editing by Marla Dickerson)