Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-12-22 am EST
624.80 GBX   -0.16%
11:11aGermany orders Standard Chartered to hold more capital
RE
12/21EMEA Morning Briefing: European Stocks May Track Wall Street's Gains
DJ
12/20Bank of Japan shock raises 2023 global liquidity risks: McGeever
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany orders Standard Chartered to hold more capital

12/22/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German financial regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had ordered the local operations of Standard Chartered to hold more capital, citing organisational flaws.

The German presence of Standard Chartered serves as the bank's headquarters in the European Union.

The order for more capital was made on Nov. 16, BaFin said, and follows the regulator's October announcement concerning flaws in the bank's structure.

Neither BaFin nor the bank elaborated on the deficiencies.

"We take this matter very seriously and have already implemented corrective actions to ensure we fulfil all aspects of the remediation within the timeframe set by the regulator," Standard Chartered said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
11:11aGermany orders Standard Chartered to hold more capital
RE
12/21EMEA Morning Briefing: European Stocks May Track Wall Street's Gai..
DJ
12/20Bank of Japan shock raises 2023 global liquidity ri..
RE
12/20Notice To Noteholders Isin : Xs1919594348
AQ
12/19Qatar expects 16% revenue rise in 2023 budget on higher oil prices
RE
12/19China stocks fall as COVID jitters outweigh policy support
RE
12/19China stocks fall as COVID outbreaks dent sentiment
RE
12/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
12/16FTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Property Stocks Biggest Losers
DJ
12/14Standard Chartered PLC Appoints David Rego as Global Head of Payments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 251 M - -
Net income 2022 3 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,34x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 21 918 M 21 918 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,56 $
Average target price 8,92 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC39.56%21 918
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.55%262 173
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.18%206 666
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.07%150 737