Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC says Hong Kong COVID clampdown may hurt ability to hire, keep staff

02/22/2022 | 12:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC said Hong Kong's strict curbs on travel and social interaction are hurting the economy and may impact the ability to hire and keep staff in the Asian financial hub, in one of the strongest comments yet by a global lender on the city's tough measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The evolving Covid-19 restrictions in Hong Kong, including travel, public gathering and social distancing restrictions, are impacting the Hong Kong economy, and may affect the ability to attract and retain staff," the lender said on Tuesday.

The comments came as the Asia-focused lender reported its annual profit more than doubled. It said, however, it expects a weaker performance in its wealth management business in Asia in the first quarter of this year.

Daily infections numbers in Hong Kong have risen sharply this year, reaching a record 7,533 cases on Monday, overwhelming the government's testing, hospital and quarantine capacities.

The Chinese territory is following Beijing's "zero-COVID" policy rather than adapting to life with the virus.

As a result of that policy, more expats are thinking of leaving, and global banks, asset managers and corporate law firms are facing up to many of their staff exiting after annual bonuses are paid out in the first three months of the year.

Economists say that without unprecedented relief measures in Hong Kong's 2022-23 budget on Wednesday, it's hard to see how the economy can avoid contracting again after emerging last year out of its most prolonged recessions, which lasted from 2019 to 2020.

HSBC's comments came after Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered, last week said the city's travel curbs could in the long run hurt its status as a financial hub compared to other regional centres.

(Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.13% 545.1 Delayed Quote.21.88%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.23% 6479.478 Real-time Quote.2.98%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.24% 572 Delayed Quote.27.56%
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
12:57aHSBC says Hong Kong COVID clampdown may hurt ability to hire, keep staff
RE
02/21HSBC brings forward key target as rates rise, profit doubles
RE
02/21StanChart Buys Back Shares Worth $16 Million; Shares Slip 3%
MT
02/21Mumbai airport hires banks for dollar bond sale - document
RE
02/21Standard Chartered Projects Vietnam's Economy to Expand 6.7%
MT
02/21Standard Chartered Discloses $750 Million Share Buyback Scheme
MT
02/18Hong Kong 'cannot afford to lose' fight against surging COVID
RE
02/18JP Morgan Raises Standard Chartered PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
02/18Credit Suisse Keeps Standard Chartered At Underperform, Trims PT
MT
02/18NatWest Falls as Buyback Plans Fail to Inspire
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 566 M - -
Net income 2022 2 419 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 23 776 M 23 776 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,78 $
Average target price 9,07 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC27.56%23 776
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.26%210 406