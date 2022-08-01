Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:54 2022-08-01 am EDT
573.30 GBX   +1.61%
05:08aBank of America Downgrades Standard Chartered to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
04:40aHong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y
RE
01:21aStandard Chartered targeted by MPs again over Hong Kong
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y, recovery seen slow

08/01/2022 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds comment, details)

* Hong Kong Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y

* Q2 seasonally adjusted GDP grows 0.9% q/q

* Outlook: worsening global economic prospects to weigh on exports

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted 1.4% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, as exports and investments remained sluggish, and COVID-19 weighed on a wide range of economic activity.

The contraction was worse than the 0.6% drop forecast by DBS and a 0.5% decline seen by Standard Chartered. The city's economy shrank a revised 3.9% in the first quarter.

"Looking ahead, the worsening global economic prospects will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance in the remainder of the year," the city government said in a statement, adding that external trade may get some relief if COVID restrictions on movements across the land border with the mainland are relaxed.

"Domestically, economic activities are likely to show further revival in the rest of the year, but the extent will depend on how the local epidemic evolves and how the tighter financial conditions affect consumer's spending power and sentiment," the government said.

Government measures, including a consumption voucher scheme, should lend support, it said.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in April-June period, as compared with a revised 2.9% decline in the previous quarter.

Hong Kong's borders have been largely closed since early 2020, as the city generally mirrors mainland China in adopting a "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy that aims to curb all outbreaks.

While its precautions are not as strict as those on the mainland, the global financial hub retains some of the tightest curbs in the world.

"The zero-Covid policy will remain the biggest uncertainty of Hong Kong's economy in the short run as the pace of opening remains slow," said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank.

"The current adjustment in border control will not be enough to bring the economy back to its normal trajectory," Ng said.

Last week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong may have to further trim its annual economic growth forecast later in August, for the second time in three months, to factor in more external risks for the economy.

Hong Kong is expected to have a better performance in the second half of the year.

In May, the government lowered the real gross domestic product forecast for 2022 to 1%-2% from 2%-3.5%, after taking into account the deteriorating export outlook.

"If the border can reopen internationally in the fourth quarter, of course, it will have a boosting effect on the overall economy and atmosphere," said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
05:08aBank of America Downgrades Standard Chartered to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
04:40aHong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y
RE
01:21aStandard Chartered targeted by MPs again over Hong Kong
AQ
01:01aUK Parliament Members Push Liverpool Football Club To End Sponsorship Deal With Standar..
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/29European Bourses Close Higher Friday as Eurozone Q2 GDP Growth Tops Estimates
MT
07/29Standard Chartered Earnings Beat, Downplays Risks from China Property - Update
DJ
07/29FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on Strong Performance from Banks, Miners
DJ
07/29MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 29, 2022
07/29UK stocks post best month of 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 123 M - -
Net income 2022 2 859 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 20 378 M 20 378 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,86 $
Average target price 9,34 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC26.18%20 378
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.15%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.01%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363