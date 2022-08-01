Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y, recovery seen slow

(Adds comment, details)
* Hong Kong Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y
* Q2 seasonally adjusted GDP grows 0.9% q/q
* Outlook: worsening global economic prospects to weigh on
exports
HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted
1.4% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier,
advance government data showed on Monday, as exports and
investments remained sluggish, and COVID-19 weighed on a wide
range of economic activity.
The contraction was worse than the 0.6% drop forecast by DBS
and a 0.5% decline seen by Standard Chartered. The city's
economy shrank a revised 3.9% in the first quarter.
"Looking ahead, the worsening global economic prospects will
continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance in the
remainder of the year," the city government said in a statement,
adding that external trade may get some relief if COVID
restrictions on movements across the land border with the
mainland are relaxed.
"Domestically, economic activities are likely to show
further revival in the rest of the year, but the extent will
depend on how the local epidemic evolves and how the tighter
financial conditions affect consumer's spending power and
sentiment," the government said.
Government measures, including a consumption voucher scheme,
should lend support, it said.
On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a seasonally adjusted
0.9% in April-June period, as compared with a revised 2.9%
decline in the previous quarter.
Hong Kong's borders have been largely closed since early
2020, as the city generally mirrors mainland China in adopting a
"dynamic zero-COVID" strategy that aims to curb all outbreaks.
While its precautions are not as strict as those on the
mainland, the global financial hub retains some of the tightest
curbs in the world.
"The zero-Covid policy will remain the biggest uncertainty
of Hong Kong's economy in the short run as the pace of opening
remains slow," said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis
Corporate and Investment Bank.
"The current adjustment in border control will not be enough
to bring the economy back to its normal trajectory," Ng said.
Last week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong may
have to further trim its annual economic growth forecast later
in August, for the second time in three months, to factor in
more external risks for the economy.
Hong Kong is expected to have a better performance in the
second half of the year.
In May, the government lowered the real gross domestic
product forecast for 2022 to 1%-2% from 2%-3.5%, after taking
into account the deteriorating export outlook.
"If the border can reopen internationally in the fourth
quarter, of course, it will have a boosting effect on the
overall economy and atmosphere," said Samuel Tse, an economist
at DBS Bank.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Robert
Birsel)