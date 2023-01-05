Advanced search
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-05 am EST
705.20 GBX   +6.78%
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05First Abu Dhabi Bank Cancels Potential Bid Idea For Standard Chartered
MT
01/05Continental Markets Dip, as London Bucks Trend in Thursday Trading
MT
India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart

01/05/2023 | 11:18pm EST
Workers transport sacks that are loaded on a cart at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is set to post a balance of payment deficit for the second straight year in the next fiscal, which would be the first such instance in two decades, Standard Chartered Bank said on Friday.

The foreign bank expects the country to record a BoP deficit of $24 billion this fiscal year and $5.5 billion in the next, against a surplus of $47.5 billion last year.

"Higher commodity prices, better growth in India compared to the rest of the world, and higher global interest rates amid cautious risk appetite could keep the C/A (current account)deficit wide and contain capital inflows in FY24," Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia Economic Research (India) at Standard Chartered Bank, India, said in a note.

The foreign bank expects current account balance to slip into a deficit of 3% of gross domestic product this financial year from a surplus of 0.9% last year, before narrowing to 2.6% in fiscal year 2023-2024.

The BoP dynamics next year could be dominated by an absolute CAD financing requirement of around $100 billion, given the chances of higher global rates keeping debt-investment inflows cautious, the bank said.

The potentially improved risk appetite in the second half of the year could lead to net positive portfolio inflows, while an increased volatility in the banking capital segment may keep BoP forecasting "challenging," it added.

"While the C/A deficit may appear more manageable, it still represents a large financing requirement in absolute terms, especially given the weak global growth backdrop. Our forecast of a smaller C/A deficit/GDP ratio in FY24 assumes a narrower trade deficit, but slower software and remittance inflows contributing to a large deficit size," the foreign bank said.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05First Abu Dhabi Bank Cancels Potential Bid Idea For Standard Chartered
MT
01/05Continental Markets Dip, as London Bucks Trend in Thursday Trading
MT
01/05FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Thursday Amid Retailers Rally
DJ
01/05Stocks make headway thanks to retailers
AN
01/05Standard Chartered shares up after takeover report
AN
01/05First Abu Dhabi Bank says no longer considering possible offer for StanChart
RE
01/05UK Probe Into Microsoft-Activision Deal Extended
DJ
01/05First Abu Dhabi Bank Says It Is No Longer Considering Bid for Standard Chartered
DJ
01/05Banks push FTSE 100 to nine-month highs; recession worries loom
RE
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 266 M - -
Net income 2022 3 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,11x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 24 326 M 24 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,39 $
Average target price 9,02 $
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC13.30%23 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.76%400 030
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%216 519
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%162 517
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 655