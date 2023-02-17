Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-02-17 am EST
765.20 GBX   +0.79%
12:55pU.S. to push debt relief, Ukraine aid at G20 finance meeting in India
RE
12:52pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% After Record-Breaking Week
DJ
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York state bill seen aiding poor country debt relief

02/17/2023 | 03:31pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As major debt-distressed countries and major creditors discussed ways to unlock faster debt relief on Friday, legislation under consideration in New York's state legislature would push private sector creditors to participate, state lawmakers and non-profit groups say.

New York State Senator Brad Holyman-Sigal, a Democrat representing lower and parts of mid-town Manhattan, said he introduced companion legislation to the "New York Taxpayer and International Debt Crises Prevention Act" already under consideration in the state assembly.

The legislation would compel private sector creditors to participate in debt restructurings of distressed low- and middle-income countries on the same terms as official government creditors.

"As the financial capital of the world, New York has a critical role to play in addressing the crippling debt of other nations," Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement, adding that the legislation "will help countries struggling to recover from challenges like climate change and COVID and better take care of their constituents."

It also will help protect taxpayers by preventing defaults and economic collapse among many U.S. trading partners, which could help prevent spikes in import prices, he said.

The New York legislation could have a significant influence on the debt restructuring process as some 52% of private-sector held sovereign debt is under contract in New York state, said Eric LeCompte, executive of Jubilee USA Network, a faith-based non-profit group pushing for debt relief.

LeCompte said participation of the private sector creditors was critical, but they should not have "undue influence" in the process.

New York-based BlackRock and London-headquartered Standard Chartered were among private sector creditors participating in the first meeting of a new sovereign debt roundtable aimed at eliminating sticking points to debt restructurings.

"The bill is critical for many countries struggling with soaring poverty rates and debt crises that became worse during the pandemic," LeCompte said in a statement.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intends to press China and other creditors for faster progress on debt relief next week at a G20 finance leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.36% 716.16 Delayed Quote.2.20%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.79% 765.2 Delayed Quote.21.98%
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 437 M - -
Net income 2023 3 390 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,88x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 26 354 M 26 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,18 $
Average target price 9,82 $
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC21.98%26 431
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791