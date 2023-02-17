New York state bill seen aiding poor country debt relief

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As major debt-distressed
countries and major creditors discussed ways to unlock faster
debt relief on Friday, legislation under consideration in New
York's state legislature would push private sector creditors to
participate, state lawmakers and non-profit groups say.
New York State Senator Brad Holyman-Sigal, a Democrat
representing lower and parts of mid-town Manhattan, said he
introduced companion legislation to the "New York Taxpayer and
International Debt Crises Prevention Act" already under
consideration in the state assembly.
The legislation would compel private sector creditors to
participate in debt restructurings of distressed low- and
middle-income countries on the same terms as official government
creditors.
"As the financial capital of the world, New York has a
critical role to play in addressing the crippling debt of other
nations," Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement, adding that the
legislation "will help countries struggling to recover from
challenges like climate change and COVID and better take care of
their constituents."
It also will help protect taxpayers by preventing defaults
and economic collapse among many U.S. trading partners, which
could help prevent spikes in import prices, he said.
The New York legislation could have a significant influence
on the debt restructuring process as some 52% of private-sector
held sovereign debt is under contract in New York state, said
Eric LeCompte, executive of Jubilee USA Network, a faith-based
non-profit group pushing for debt relief.
LeCompte said participation of the private sector creditors
was critical, but they should not have "undue influence" in the
process.
New York-based BlackRock and London-headquartered
Standard Chartered were among private sector creditors
participating in the first meeting of a new sovereign debt
roundtable aimed at eliminating sticking points to debt
restructurings.
"The bill is critical for many countries struggling with
soaring poverty rates and debt crises that became worse during
the pandemic," LeCompte said in a statement.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intends to press China
and other creditors for faster progress on debt relief next week
at a G20 finance leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)