Husband Who Eavesdropped on Wife's Work Calls Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading

Tyler Loudon made $1.76 million trading shares after overhearing calls his wife, a former BP executive, made while working remotely.

Live Nation Posts Bigger Loss Than Expected. Why Wall Street Loves the Stock.

CEO Michael Rapino said prospects for growth overseas are far better than for the domestic market.

Warner Bros. Discovery's stock tumbles as streaming losses improve but miss Wall Street's mark

In streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery operates the Max service among others.

Nvidia Surpasses $2 Trillion Valuation

The chip maker has become one of the most valuable U.S. companies, trailing only Microsoft and Apple, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence.

Walmart Hits Supply-Chain Emissions Goal-Six Years Early

Retail giant said its suppliers have removed 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions from their value chains.

Moon Landing Sends Intuitive Machines Stock Soaring Nearly 50%. What Comes Next.

Shares of Intuitive Machines were up almost 50% in early trading Friday after the company's lunar lander touched down on the moon on Thursday evening.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sells $125 Million of Stock

Jamie Dimon sold $125 million of JPMorgan stock through a plan, while his wife Judith Kent sold $25 million of stock.

Standard Chartered Unveils $1 Billion Buyback, Guides for Growth

Standard Chartered unveiled a $1 billion buyback and forecast higher income this year, after posting a quarterly earnings beat on the back of topline growth, lower impairments and sale of its aviation finance business.

Grab Targets Organic Growth, AI Tools in Path to Profitability

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery specialist Grab Holdings thinks the path to growth lies in building new products and honing efficiencies, CFO Peter Oey said in an interview.

Meta Staff Found Instagram Tool Enabled Child Exploitation. The Company Pressed Ahead Anyway.

Employees offered suggestions to reduce risks of misuse of subscription accounts featuring minors. Meta took another approach and says its programs are well monitored.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1115ET