Cruise operator Viking Holdings files confidentially for IPO

Viking Holdings Ltd., a travel company that specializes in cruises, said Friday it has filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

Live Nation Posts Bigger Loss Than Expected. Why Wall Street Loves the Stock.

CEO Michael Rapino said prospects for growth overseas are far better than for the domestic market.

Warner Bros. Discovery's stock tumbles as streaming losses improve but miss Wall Street's mark

In streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery operates the Max service among others.

How Carvana caused a Wall Street whiplash, as the stock soars to a 2-year high

The stock's big rally reflects how stunned many were about record profit by one measure and upbeat outlook.

Husband Who Eavesdropped on Wife's Work Calls Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading

Tyler Loudon made $1.76 million trading shares after overhearing calls his wife, a former BP executive, made while working remotely.

Nvidia Hits $2 Trillion Valuation

The chip maker has become one of the most valuable U.S. companies, trailing only Microsoft and Apple, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence.

Walmart Hits Supply-Chain Emissions Goal-Six Years Early

Retail giant said its suppliers have removed 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions from their value chains.

Moon Landing Sends Intuitive Machines Stock Soaring. What Comes Next.

Shares of Intuitive Machines surge Friday after the company's lunar lander touched down on the moon Thursday evening.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sells $125 Million of Stock

Jamie Dimon sold $125 million of JPMorgan stock through a plan, while his wife Judith Kent sold $25 million of stock.

Standard Chartered Unveils $1 Billion Buyback, Guides for Growth

Standard Chartered unveiled a $1 billion buyback and forecast higher income this year, after posting a quarterly earnings beat on the back of topline growth, lower impairments and sale of its aviation finance business.

