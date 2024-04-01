By Amanda Lee

Singapore's central bank has rolled out a new information-sharing platform with commercial banks as part of efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Monday that the platform, known as Cosmic, will allow financial institutions to share customer information regarding potential criminal behavior.

The collaboration will enable financial institutions "to warn each other of suspicious activities and make more informed risk assessments on a timely basis," said Loo Siew Yee, assistant managing director at MAS.

The voluntary platform, which also targets proliferation financing, was co-developed by MAS and six commercial banks in Singapore that are participating in its initial phase: Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.

Singapore is home to one of Asia's best-developed financial systems, but it has occasionally been embroiled in high-profile money-laundering cases.

Last August, local authorities arrested 10 foreign nationals on charges including fraud and money laundering after raids on a criminal gang that led to the discovery of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of properties, cars, luxury goods and assets held in bank accounts. DBS, Singapore's largest bank, previously said it was financially exposed to about 100 million Singapore dollars (US$74.1 million) related to the case.

