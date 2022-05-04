Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/04 10:41:09 am EDT
573.00 GBX   +1.24%
10:20aStanChart CEO says bank's global focus still valid amid calls for HSBC break-up
RE
08:14aHKMA-The Alliance for Green Commercial Banks Hosts the 'Green and Sustainable Capital Market Evolution Roundtable Session'
AQ
07:53aClimate activists take aim at Barclays, StanChart shareholder meetings
RE
StanChart CEO says bank's global focus still valid amid calls for HSBC break-up

05/04/2022 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China Development Forum in Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters said the merits of a UK-based, Asia-focused bank remain valid in the face of "unpredictable" geopolitical tensions.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of StanChart's annual general meeting, Winters said there was a role to be played by banks like StanChart and its larger UK-listed rival HSBC, which is facing fresh calls from its top investor to break itself up.

"We are demonstrating that we're going to make this model work. It has worked in the past," Winters said.

"I can only speak to us but it works for us to be a UK-based bank that's global in nature."

Winters said he hoped both banks could navigate the tensions which have heightened sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials remain concerned about China's refusal to condemn Russia's actions.

"These are unpredictable things but let's hope so," Winters said.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, writing by Sinead Cruise, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi)

By Iain Withers


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.37% 519.9 Delayed Quote.14.30%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.02% 571.8 Delayed Quote.26.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.30% 66.002 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 988 M - -
Net income 2022 2 579 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 21 147 M 21 147 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,08 $
Average target price 9,28 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC26.23%21 147
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382