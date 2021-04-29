Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

StanChart Q1 profit beats view on recovery from virus, shares rise

04/29/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Standard Chartered PLC posted on Thursday a higher- than-expected 18% rise in quarterly pre-tax profit, as the emerging markets-focused bank began recovering from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-tax profit for January-March was $1.4 billion, versus $1.2 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average analyst forecast of $1.08 billion compiled by the British bank.

The improvement was driven by StanChart setting aside less cash to cover bad loans than it had done one year ago, as well as strong performance in its wealth management business.

However, unlike other British-based lenders such as HSBC and Lloyds that reported earlier this week, StanChart released only a small amount of the funds it holds against bad loans.

The lender took a $20 million credit impairment, down a hefty $354 million from the previous quarter.

StanChart's Hong Kong listed shares traded up as much as 2.4% after the results were announced, extending earlier gains.

In common with HSBC, StanChart's results showed how rock-bottom interest rates globally are squeezing banks' profits, with its cash management division - usually a steady earner - seeing income fall 32%.

And unlike U.S. rivals such as JPMorgan that booked bumper trading profits in the first quarter, StanChart's financial markets division also saw revenues fall due to fading client demand.

One bright spot for StanChart was its often underperforming wealth management business, which saw a record quarter with income up 21% on strong sales of foreign exchange and equities-related products.

StanChart said it expected income to be similar this year to 2020, and to grow more the following year.

Last year the bank pushed back its long-standing profitability goal of reaching a return on tangible equity of 10%, as it increased charges for bad loans due to the economic damage following the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Alun John and Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
12:45aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : StanChart Q1 profit beats view on recovery from virus, sha..
RE
12:35aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : 1Q 2021 - Results (29 April 2021, PDF)
PU
12:35aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : 1Q 2021 - Presentation (29 April 2021, PDF)
PU
12:25aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : Interim Management Statement
PU
04/28Standard Chartered's Quarterly Profit Rises 18% as Asia-Focused Banks Rebound
DJ
04/28Beijing Enterprises Raises $700 Million From Issuing Two Series of Bonds for ..
MT
04/28WAR-ROOMS AND OXYGEN : India's IT companies scramble to handle COVID-19 surge
RE
04/27HSBC  : to Reduce Office Space by 40%, Cut Back on Business Trips on Remote Work..
MT
04/27HSBC profit jumps as vaccine rollout spurs recovery hopes
RE
04/26Changes to the UBS Group Executive Board
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 046 M - -
Net income 2021 1 663 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 21 451 M 21 395 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 82 084
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,56 $
Last Close Price 6,89 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC5.99%21 395
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.80%458 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.07%342 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.37%276 842
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.51%207 027
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.77%202 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ