Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:17:28 2023-02-24 am EST
767.90 GBX   +0.64%
07:02aStanChart redeems outstanding USD1.25 billion notes
AN
07:01aStandard Chartered to Redeem $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes Due 2024
MT
04:09aHong Kong's Consumer Inflation Accelerates in January on New Year Holiday Boost
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

StanChart redeems outstanding USD1.25 billion notes

02/24/2023 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Standard Chartered PLC - London-based, Asia-focused lender - Redeems outstanding USD1.25 billion, 3.885% fixed-to-floating rate notes due 2024.

On Thursday last week, StanChart reported double-digit rises in both annual profit and income, with pretax profit of USD4.29 billion in 2022, up 28% from USD3.35 billion in 2021, as interest income jumped by nearly 50% to USD15.25 billion from USD10.25 billion. The bank had previously guided for a pretax profit of USD4.73 billion. Net interest income grew by 12% to USD7.59 billion from USD6.81 billion a year earlier, with net interest margin standing at 1.41%, in line with guidance and up from 1.21% in 2021. StanChart declared a full-year dividend of 18 US cents, up 50% from 12 US cents a year prior.

Current stock price: 767.20 pence, up 0.6% on Friday

12-month change: up 49%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
07:02aStanChart redeems outstanding USD1.25 billion notes
AN
07:01aStandard Chartered to Redeem $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes Due 2024
MT
04:09aHong Kong's Consumer Inflation Accelerates in January on New Year Holiday Boost
MT
01:20aIndia's Adani to hold fixed-income roadshow next week in Asia
RE
02/23Standard Chartered Buys Back More Than 1.7 Million Shares
MT
02/23FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Down as Rolls-Royce Can't Offset Other Drags
DJ
02/23China's Small Business Confidence at Seven-Month High in February as Credit Improves
MT
02/23Upbeat corporate guidances lift European shares, Nvidia forecast boosts chip stocks
RE
02/23FTSE 100 falls as ex-dividend trades weigh; Rolls-Royce soars
RE
02/23Indonesia export rules may aid rupiah, but market wary of FX conversion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 707 M - -
Net income 2023 3 414 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 26 319 M 26 319 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 82 319
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,17 $
Average target price 9,85 $
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC22.59%26 319
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.33%409 681
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.44%273 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%212 304
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%177 313
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 839