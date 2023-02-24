StanChart redeems outstanding USD1.25 billion notes

Standard Chartered PLC - London-based, Asia-focused lender - Redeems outstanding USD1.25 billion, 3.885% fixed-to-floating rate notes due 2024.

On Thursday last week, StanChart reported double-digit rises in both annual profit and income, with pretax profit of USD4.29 billion in 2022, up 28% from USD3.35 billion in 2021, as interest income jumped by nearly 50% to USD15.25 billion from USD10.25 billion. The bank had previously guided for a pretax profit of USD4.73 billion. Net interest income grew by 12% to USD7.59 billion from USD6.81 billion a year earlier, with net interest margin standing at 1.41%, in line with guidance and up from 1.21% in 2021. StanChart declared a full-year dividend of 18 US cents, up 50% from 12 US cents a year prior.

Current stock price: 767.20 pence, up 0.6% on Friday

12-month change: up 49%

