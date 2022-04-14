Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/14 05:56:15 am EDT
506.90 GBX   +0.90%
05:36aStanChart slashes Africa and Middle East business to cut costs
RE
05:14aStandard Chartered To Halt Onshore Operations, Consumer, Private Baking In Africa, Middle East
MT
03:28aStandard Chartered to Exit Onshore Operations in Several Africa and Middle East Markets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

StanChart slashes Africa and Middle East business to cut costs

04/14/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the head office of Standard Chartered bank in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered said on Thursday it is cutting its presence in Africa and the Middle East as it looks to reduce costs and focus on more profitable markets.

The bank will fully exit Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.

It will also close its retail banking operations in Tanzania and Ivory Coast, to focus solely on corporate banking.

The move marks a major shift for Standard Chartered, which has been among the biggest European lenders to invest in the region in recent years at a time when peers have been withdrawing.

The bank said the cuts would allow it to focus on bigger and faster growing economies in the region, such as Saudi Arabia where it has opened its first branch, and Egypt.

The markets that will be exited generated around 1% of total income in 2021 and a similar proportion of profit before tax, the bank said. StanChart is currently present in 59 markets and serves clients in a further 83.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Jason Neely and Mike Harrison)

By Lawrence White


© Reuters 2022
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
05:36aStanChart slashes Africa and Middle East business to cut costs
RE
05:14aStandard Chartered To Halt Onshore Operations, Consumer, Private Baking In Africa, Midd..
MT
03:28aStandard Chartered to Exit Onshore Operations in Several Africa and Middle East Markets
DJ
01:25aStanChart Repurchases over $11 Million Shares
MT
04/13Standard Chartered Creates New Client Segment With Expanded Reporting Structure
MT
04/11StanChart Buys Back Over $11 Million Shares
MT
04/11Credit Suisse Keeps Standard Chartered At Underperform, Lifts PT
MT
04/11StanChart Repurchases Nearly $12 Million Worth of Shares
MT
04/08London Shares Rise Led by Oil, Financial Stocks
DJ
04/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 heading for fifth straight week of gains
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 607 M - -
Net income 2022 2 418 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 19 572 M 19 572 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,56 $
Average target price 9,09 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC12.04%19 572
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.93%374 233
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.74%313 078
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 382
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 112
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.17%184 529