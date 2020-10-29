Standard Chartered : 3Q 2020 - Presentation (29 October 2020, PDF)
3Q'20
Results Presentation
29 October 2020
Please see page 26 for an explanation of some of the technical and abbreviated terms used in this document
Our ongoing transformation is enabling us to weather the macroeconomic storm
We are pursuing exciting initiatives in dynamic markets, with a higher quality and lower risk business
Strategic progress
Performance
We are creating a single pan-Asia region to more effectively deliver our Network there
We will combine our operations that serve individuals to grow our Affluent business …
… and sharpen the focus on our Digital plans, with our virtual bank now live in Hong Kong
These organisation changes will also support initiatives to improve Productivity
Profit in our four large Optimisation Markets improved 16% YTD 1
Providing Sustainable Finance where it matters most: 86% in least developed markets
Underlying growth in focus areas offset by lower interest rates: income down 10% 2
Cost discipline created capacity for investment with operating expenses broadly flat 2
Credit impairment up $74m YoY, but down $258m QoQ (2 nd consecutive quarter decline)
Underlying profit fell 40% driven by the more challenging external conditions
We face continued uncertainty with stronger CET1 and substantial ECL provisions
YTD: year-to-date at constant currency (aggregate underlying profit before tax growth in India, Korea, UAE and Indonesia)
3Q'20 year-on-year change, at constant currency and - for income - excluding debit valuation adjustment
1
3Q'20 Results
Financial performance
Our capital remains very strong, despite profitability impacted as expected by the external environment
($bn)
3Q'19
3Q'20
YoY
1
Ccy
1
Operating income ex-DVA
4.0
3.5
(11)%
(10)%
DVA
0.0
(0.0)
Nm
3
Nm
3
Operating income
4.0
3.5
(12)%
(11)%
Operating expenses
(2.5)
(2.5)
1%
(0)%
Pre-provision operating profit
1.5
1.0
(30)%
(30)%
Credit impairment
(0.3)
(0.4)
(27)%
(32)%
Other impairment
(0.0)
(0.0)
Nm
3
Nm
3
Profit from associates
0.0
0.1
64%
61%
Underlying profit before tax
1.2
0.7
(40)%
(41)%
Goodwill impairment, restructuring &
(0.1)
(0.3)
Nm
3
other items
Statutory profit before tax
1.1
0.4
(61)%
(62)%
Risk-weighted assets
269
267
(1)%
Net interest margin (NIM) (%)
1.61
1.23
(38)bps
CET1 ratio (%)
13.5
14.4
90bps
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)
133
142
9%pt
Underlying RoTE (%)
8.9
4.4
(450)bps
Income down due to interest rates, as previously guided
Down 10% 2 having absorbed 38bps reduction in NIM
Expenses flat ccy, despite continued investment
Impairment $74m (27%) higher YoY; down $258m QoQ
Stage 1 & 2 down $108m QoQ
Stage 3 down $150m QoQ
$231m goodwill impairment in UAE and Indonesia
Risk-weightedassets increased slightly QoQ, as guided
Up $4bn / 2% in 3Q'20: credit migration and FX
Balance sheet is very strong
CET1% 14.4% above the top of 13-14% range
The Board will consider resuming shareholder returns at the time of FY'20 results, subject to regulatory consultation
LCR up 9%pt YoY at 142%
Return on tangible equity down 450bps to 4.4%
YoY: year-on-year variance is better/(worse) other than for risk-weighted assets, common equity tier 1 (CET1) and liquidity coverage ratio, which is increase/(decrease) / Ccy: constant currency
At constant currency and excluding debit valuation adjustment (DVA)
