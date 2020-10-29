Standard Chartered : 3Q 2020 - Presentation (29 October 2020, PDF)

We are creating a single pan-Asia region to more effectively deliver our Network there

We will combine our operations that serve individuals to grow our Affluent business …

… and sharpen the focus on our Digital plans, with our virtual bank now live in Hong Kong

These organisation changes will also support initiatives to improve Productivity

Profit in our four large Optimisation Markets improved 16% YTD 1

Providing Sustainable Finance where it matters most: 86% in least developed markets

Underlying growth in focus areas offset by lower interest rates: income down 10% 2

Cost discipline created capacity for investment with operating expenses broadly flat 2

Credit impairment up $74m YoY, but down $258m QoQ (2 nd consecutive quarter decline)

Underlying profit fell 40% driven by the more challenging external conditions