Standard Chartered : 3Q 2020 - Results (29 October 2020, PDF)

All figures are presented on an underlying basis and comparisons are made to 2019 on a reported currency basis, unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of restructuring and other items excluded from underlying results is set out on page 28.
Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said:
"Our transformation is allowing us to weather the macroeconomic storm in good shape. Our Wealth Management and Financial Markets businesses have good momentum, we are controlling costs to fund innovation, and we believe we are well provided against credit impairment. Lower interest rates continue to impact income but we remain well-positioned to meet our financial targets, albeit with some delay. We are further streamlining our organisation to sharpen focus on our retail business, more effectively leverage our unique network, and drive efficiencies."
Update on strategic priorities
We are creating a single pan-Asia region to more effectively deliver our network there
We will combine our operations that serve individuals to grow our affluent business …
… and sharpen the focus on transforming and disrupting with digital. Our virtual bank Mox is now live in Hong Kong
These organisation changes will also support initiatives to improve productivity
Profit in our four large optimisation markets has improved 16% on a constant currency basis year-to-date
We are driving sustainability where it matters most: 86% of our sustainable finance assets are in some of the least developed markets
Selected information concerning financial performance (3Q'20 unless otherwise stated)
Income lower as previously guided due to interest rates: down 12% to $3.5bn; down 11% constant currency (ccy)
Income down 10% on a like-for-like basis: at ccy and excluding $36m negative movement in DVA
Continued recovery in Wealth Management and momentum in Financial Markets offset by interest rate headwinds
Net interest margin (NIM) down 38bps to 1.23%; 5bps lower compared to 2Q'20
Impact of lower rates in the quarter mostly offset by improvement in liability mix and pricing
Average NIM expected to stabilise slightly below the current level over the next two quarters
Expenses of $2.5bn improved 1% YoY; broadly flat ccy
Credit impairment of $353m up $74m YoY but lower for second consecutive quarter
Stage 1 and 2 impairment of $109m (2Q'20: $217m)
Stage 3 impairment up 9% YoY to $244m (2Q'20: $394m)
Net stage 3 plus credit grade 12 exposures up $0.8bn since 30.06.20; early alerts reduced $1.0bn to $13.4bn
Return on tangible equity down 450bps to 4.4%
Pre-provisionoperating profit down 30% to $1.0bn due to lower income; down 28% ccy and ex-DVA
Underlying profit before tax down 40% to $0.7bn driven by lower income; down 39% ccy and ex-DVA
Statutory profit before tax down 61% to $0.4bn, includes $231m goodwill impairment in UAE and Indonesia
Risk-weightedassets of $267bn up $4bn since 30.06.20
Negative credit migration and FX movements partly offset by RCF repayments and lower counterparty credit risk
The Group remains strongly capitalised and highly liquid
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.4% above the top of the 13-14% target range (30.06.20: 14.3%)
Asset-to-depositratio 63.8% (30.06.20: 62.7%); liquidity coverage ratio 142% (30.06.20: 149%)
Continue to target higher quality deposits: individual CASA up 8% since 30.06.20
Earnings per share down 13.0c or 49% to 13.6c
Outlook
We expect similar fourth quarter seasonality to last year, and anticipate client demand to increase over the course of 2021 as more of the markets in which we operate start to come out of recession. The impact of the significant reduction in interest rates that occurred earlier this year should be fully reflected over the next two quarters with the net interest margin stabilising slightly below the current level in that timeframe.
In this protracted low interest rate environment, we will continue to optimise the drivers of our net interest income and are increasingly focusing on generating more fee-based income, particularly from our Financial Markets and Wealth Management businesses that have good momentum. We will continue to reduce operating expenses wherever possible so that we can maximise our investment in digital capabilities; as previously guided we expect expenses to be below $10 billion in both 2020 and 2021.
Our third quarter credit impairment outcome reinforces our previous view that our impairment costs should be lower in the second half of 2020 than in the first half. The expected economic recovery next year would support asset quality improvement, although we anticipate some sectors and markets will face continuing challenges.
On 25 February 2021 we will release our full-year 2020 results and will provide an update on the progress we are making on our strategic priorities in the context of the prevailing macroeconomic outlook. Given our strong capital position the Board will consider at that time resuming shareholder returns, subject to consultation with our regulators.
Statement of results
For the three months ended 30 September 2020
3 months ended
3 months ended
30.09.20
30.09.19
Change¹
$million
$million
%
Underlying performance
Operating income
3,519
3,978
(12)
Operating expenses (including UK bank levy)
(2,480)
(2,501)
1
Credit impairment
(353)
(279)
(27)
Other impairment
(15)
(5)
(200)
Profit from associates and joint ventures
74
45
64
Profit before taxation
745
1,238
(40)
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders²
428
857
(50)
Return on ordinary shareholders' tangible equity (%)
4.4
8.9
(450)bps
Cost to income ratio (%)
70.5
62.9
(760)bps
Statutory performance
Operating income
3,506
3,959
(11)
Operating expenses
(2,515)
(2,567)
2
Credit impairment
(358)
(280)
(28)
Goodwill impairment
(231)
-
nm
Other impairment
(33)
(60)
45
Profit from associates and joint ventures
66
53
25
Profit before taxation
435
1,105
(61)
Taxation
(274)
(333)
18
Profit for the period
161
772
(79)
Profit/(loss) attributable to parent company shareholders
154
761
(80)
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders2
123
725
(83)
Return on ordinary shareholders' tangible equity (%)
1.3
7.5
(620)bps
Cost to income ratio (%)
71.7
64.8
(690)bps
Balance sheet and capital
Total assets
754,429
734,800
3
Total equity
50,570
50,696
-
Average tangible equity attributable to ordinary shareholders2
38,934
38,379
1
Loans and advances to customers
281,380
269,703
4
Customer accounts
417,517
387,857
8
Risk-weighted assets
266,664
268,668
(1)
Total capital
57,051
54,940
4
Total capital (%)
21.4
20.4
100bps
Common Equity Tier 1
38,449
36,386
6
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
14.4
13.5
90bps
Net Interest Margin (%) (adjusted)
1.23
1.61
(38)bps
Advances-to-deposits ratio (%)3
63.8
65.6
(1.8)
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
142
133
9
UK leverage ratio (%)
5.2
5.1
10bps
Information per ordinary share
Cents
Cents
Cents
Earnings per share - underlying4
13.6
26.6
(13.0)
- statutory4
3.9
22.5
(18.6)
Net asset value per share5
1,405
1,358
47
Tangible net asset value per share5
1,249
1,199
50
Number of ordinary shares at period end (millions)
3,149
3,195
(1)
Variance is better/(worse) other than assets, liabilities and risk-weighted assets
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is after the deduction of dividends payable to the holders of non-cumulative redeemable preference shares and Additional Tier 1 securities classified as equity
When calculating this ratio, total loans and advances to customers excludes reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending, excludes approved balances held with central banks, confirmed as repayable at the point of stress and includes loans and advances to customers held at fair value through profit and loss. Total customer accounts includes customer accounts held at fair value through profit or loss.
Represents the underlying or statutory earnings divided by the basic weighted average number of shares
Calculated on period end net asset value, tangible net asset value and number of shares
Standard Chartered PLC
2
3Q'20 Results
