    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
554.40 GBX   -1.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered : 3Q 2022 - Presentation (26 October 2022,

10/26/2022 | 12:38am EDT
3Q'22

Results Presentation

26 October 2022

Opening remarks

A strong performance in 3Q'22

o Total income up 22% at constant currency (ccy) on a normalised basis1o … the fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth

o 10% positive income-to-cost jaws (ccy) o Profit before tax up 35% (ccy)

o Return on tangible equity of 10.1%

3Q'22

Capital remains strong with CET1 ratio at 13.7%, in the upper half of our 13-14% target range

Summary

Continued significant progress on our five strategic actions outlined in February

Successful launch of digital bank in Singapore, Trust, in partnership with FairPrice Group

o On-boarded ~200k clients and executed ~1 million transactions in the first month

Sustainable Finance income up 33% YoY; leading in product innovation with >30 variants live

Upgraded income outlook for 2022 to around 13% growth at constant currency

On-track and confident in delivering 10% RoTE by 2024, if not earlier

2

Footnotes on pages 24-26; Glossary on page 27

  • Introduction Income Markets Expenses Risk Capital Conclusion

Strong income growth, positive jaws, PBT up 35% and robust capital position

($bn)

3Q'21

3Q'22

YoY1

ccy1

Net interest income

1.7

1.9

11%

19%

Other income (ex-DVA)

2.0

2.3

15%

20%

Operating Income (ex-DVA)

3.8

4.3

13%

19%

DVA

(0.0)

0.1

Nm1

Nm1

Operating income

3.8

4.3

15%

21%

Operating expenses

(2.6)

(2.7)

(3)%

(9)%

Pre-provision operating profit

1.2

1.7

42%

47%

Credit impairment

(0.1)

(0.2)

Nm1

Nm1

Other impairment

(0.0)

(0.0)

Nm1

Nm1

Profit from associates

0.0

0.0

(65)%

(67)%

Underlying profit before tax

1.1

1.4

32%

35%

Restructuring & other items

(0.1)

(0.0)

75%

76%

Statutory profit before tax

1.0

1.4

40%

43%

Risk-weighted assets (RWA)

268

252

(6)%

Net interest margin (NIM) (normalised, %)2

1.16

1.43

27bps

Cost-to-income ratio (ex-UK bank levy, %)

68.9

61.6

(7.3)%pts

CET1 ratio (%)

14.6

13.7

(90)bps

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)

145

156

11%pts

Underlying RoTE (%)

6.3

10.1

380bps

  • 3Q'22 income up 22% normalised3
  • 3Q'22 NIM 143bps, up 8bps QoQ
  • Expenses 3% higher, 9% higher at ccy
  • 10% positive income-to-cost jaws ex-DVA at ccy
  • Credit impairment charge of $227m vs $107m in 3Q'21 o China CRE $130m; Sovereign downgrades $96m
    o $12m net release of overlays, $204m remaining
  • L&A to customers up 2% QoQ; up 1% underlying
  • RWA reduced $3bn in 3Q'22
  • Return on Tangible Equity of 10.1%
  • Capital is strong and the Group remains highly liquid o CET1 of 13.7%, in the upper half of our target range

Introduction

  • Income Markets Expenses Risk Capital Conclusion

3

Footnotes on pages 24-26; Glossary on page 27

3Q'22 income up 22% normalised, continuing the trend of strong quarterly growth

x%

% variance at constant currency (ccy)

and excluding DVA

Income 3Q'22 vs 3Q'211 - Product view ($m)

x%

% variance at ccy, ex-DVA and normalising for

the IFRS9 interest income adjustment in 3Q'21

19%

22%

413

224

4,374

439

3,662

(20)

(42)

(85)

(94)

(123)

14.7

184%

124%

17%

(5)%

(20)%

(15)%

(17)%

(114)%

21%

(4)%

(13)%

(15)%

3Q'21 ccy,

Retail:

Transaction

Financial

Transaction

Lending &

Wealth

Retail:

Treasury

3Q'22 ccy,

ex-DVA

Deposits

Banking:

Markets

Banking:

Portfolio

Management

Mortgages

& Other

ex-DVA2

+ Other

Cash Management

ex-DVA

Trade &

Management

+ CCPL

Working capital

Introduction

  • Income Markets Expenses Risk Capital Conclusion

Income 3Q'22 vs 3Q'21 - Normalised driver view ($m)

Income 3Q'22 YoY %

Income - Quarterly YoY variances

(ex-DVA at ccy, normalised %)

22%

Underlying

9M'22

Growth

354

52

4,374

11.3%

22%

370

3,662

3,598

9%

11%

(64)

22%

4%

3%

(3)%

3Q'21 ccy

IFRS9

3Q'22 ccy

Interest

Other income

Volume

3Q'22 ccy,

Interest

(10)%

Rates

ex-DVA1

interest

ex-DVA

Rates

ex-DVA2

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'21

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

income

pro forma

10.3%

4

adjustment

Footnotes on pages 24-26; Glossary on page 27

Strong NII2 growth up 25% ccy, driven by progressive margin expansion

Statutory adjusted basis

Gross yield

185

234

(bps)

Rate paid

68

106

(bps)

1.36

Adjusted

1.23

NIM2 (%)

Adjusted

Normalised

1.16

NIM1 (%)

564

Average

557

interest

earning

assets

($bn)

YTD'21

YTD'22

AIBL

513

526

($bn)

5,720

5,107

Adjusted

Net interest

income

(NII)2 ($m)

YTD'21

YTD'22

Adjusted NII2

$0m

$17m

Hedge impact ($m)

5

184

178

192

221

288

66

65

68

92

157

1.29

1.35

1.43

1.23

1.19

1.16

569

566

563

561

557

3Q'21

4Q'21

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

512

523

530

524

523

1,888

2,023

1,732

1,809

1,689

3Q'21

4Q'21

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

$0m

$18m

$61m

$53m

$(97)m

  • 3Q'22 NII2 up 17% YoY, up 25% at ccy
    o AIEA up $5bn / 1%; AIBL up $10bn / 2% o Normalised NIM1 up 27bps / 23%
  • 3Q'22 NIM2 143bps, up 8bps / 6% QoQ o 23bps increase from interest rate rises
    o (4)bps from changes in product mix, including 3%pts migration from CASA to TDs
    o (11)bps from hedges (see p17)
  • Adjusted NII excludes Trading Book funding cost3 of $107m (2Q'22 $65m, 3Q'21 $25m)
    o FY'22 likely to be ~$350m; FY'23 ~$0.7bn
  • 2022 full year average NIM is expected to be ~140bps, 2023 ~165bps

Introduction

  • Income Markets Expenses Risk Capital Conclusion

Footnotes on pages 24-26; Glossary on page 27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
