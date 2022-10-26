Standard Chartered : 3Q 2022 - Presentation (26 October 2022,
3Q'22
Results Presentation
26 October 2022
Opening remarks
• A strong performance in 3Q'22
o Total income up 22% at constant currency (ccy) on a normalised basis 1… o … the fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth
o 10% positive income-to-cost jaws (ccy) o Profit before tax up 35% (ccy)
o Return on tangible equity of 10.1%
3Q'22
• Capital remains strong with CET1 ratio at 13.7%, in the upper half of our 13-14% target range
Summary
• Continued significant progress on our five strategic actions outlined in February
• Successful launch of digital bank in Singapore, Trust, in partnership with FairPrice Group
o On-boarded ~200k clients and executed ~1 million transactions in the first month
• Sustainable Finance income up 33% YoY; leading in product innovation with >30 variants live
• Upgraded income outlook for 2022 to around 13% growth at constant currency
• On-track and confident in delivering 10% RoTE by 2024, if not earlier
2
Strong income growth, positive jaws, PBT up 35% and robust capital position
($bn)
3Q'21
3Q'22
YoY
1
ccy
1
Net interest income
1.7
1.9
11%
19%
Other income (ex-DVA)
2.0
2.3
15%
20%
Operating Income (ex-DVA)
3.8
4.3
13%
19%
DVA
(0.0)
0.1
Nm
1
Nm
1
Operating income
3.8
4.3
15%
21%
Operating expenses
(2.6)
(2.7)
(3)%
(9)%
Pre-provision operating profit
1.2
1.7
42%
47%
Credit impairment
(0.1)
(0.2)
Nm
1
Nm
1
Other impairment
(0.0)
(0.0)
Nm
1
Nm
1
Profit from associates
0.0
0.0
(65)%
(67)%
Underlying profit before tax
1.1
1.4
32%
35%
Restructuring & other items
(0.1)
(0.0)
75%
76%
Statutory profit before tax
1.0
1.4
40%
43%
Risk-weighted assets (RWA)
268
252
(6)%
Net interest margin (NIM) (normalised, %)
2
1.16
1.43
27bps
Cost-to-income ratio (ex-UK bank levy, %)
68.9
61.6
(7.3)%pts
CET1 ratio (%)
14.6
13.7
(90)bps
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)
145
156
11%pts
Underlying RoTE (%)
6.3
10.1
380bps
3Q'22 income up 22% normalised 3
3Q'22 NIM 143bps, up 8bps QoQ
Expenses 3% higher, 9% higher at ccy
10% positive income-to-cost jaws ex-DVA at ccy
Credit impairment charge of $227m vs $107m in 3Q'21 o China CRE $130m; Sovereign downgrades $96m
o $12m net release of overlays, $204m remaining
L&A to customers up 2% QoQ; up 1% underlying
RWA reduced $3bn in 3Q'22
Return on Tangible Equity of 10.1%
Capital is strong and the Group remains highly liquid o CET1 of 13.7%, in the upper half of our target range
Introduction
3
3Q'22 income up 22% normalised, continuing the trend of strong quarterly growth
x%
% variance at constant currency (ccy)
and excluding DVA
Income 3Q'22 vs 3Q'21
1 - Product view ($m)
x%
% variance at ccy, ex-DVA and normalising for
the IFRS9 interest income adjustment in 3Q'21
19%
22%
413
224
4,374
439
3,662
(20)
(42)
(85)
(94)
(123)
14.7
184%
124%
17%
(5)%
(20)%
(15)%
(17)%
(114)%
21%
(4)%
(13)%
(15)%
3Q'21 ccy,
Retail:
Transaction
Financial
Transaction
Lending &
Wealth
Retail:
Treasury
3Q'22 ccy,
ex-DVA
Deposits
Banking:
Markets
Banking:
Portfolio
Management
Mortgages
& Other
ex-DVA
2
+ Other
Cash Management
ex-DVA
Trade &
Management
+ CCPL
Working capital
Introduction
Income 3Q'22 vs 3Q'21 - Normalised driver view
($m)
Income 3Q'22 YoY %
Income - Quarterly YoY variances
(ex-DVA at ccy, normalised %)
22%
Underlying
9M'22
Growth
354
52
4,374
11.3%
22%
370
3,662
3,598
9%
11%
(64)
22%
4%
3%
(3)%
3Q'21 ccy
IFRS9
3Q'22 ccy
Interest
Other income
Volume
3Q'22 ccy,
Interest
(10)%
Rates
ex-DVA
1
interest
ex-DVA
Rates
ex-DVA
2
1Q'21
2Q'21
3Q'21
4Q'21
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
income
pro forma
10.3%
4
adjustment
Strong NII
2 growth up 25% ccy, driven by progressive margin expansion
Statutory adjusted basis
Gross yield
185
234
(bps)
Rate paid
68
106
(bps)
1.36
Adjusted
1.23
NIM
2 (%)
Adjusted
Normalised
1.16
NIM
1 (%)
564
Average
557
interest
earning
assets
($bn)
YTD'21
YTD'22
AIBL
513
526
($bn)
5,720
5,107
Adjusted
Net interest
income
(NII)
2 ($m)
YTD'21
YTD'22
Adjusted NII
2
$0m
$17m
Hedge impact ($m)
5
184
178
192
221
288
66
65
68
92
157
1.29
1.35
1.43
1.23
1.19
1.16
569
566
563
561
557
3Q'21
4Q'21
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
512
523
530
524
523
1,888
2,023
1,732
1,809
1,689
3Q'21
4Q'21
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
$0m
$18m
$61m
$53m
$(97)m
3Q'22 NII 2 up 17% YoY, up 25% at ccy
o AIEA up $5bn / 1%; AIBL up $10bn / 2% o Normalised NIM 1 up 27bps / 23%
3Q'22 NIM 2 143bps, up 8bps / 6% QoQ o 23bps increase from interest rate rises
o (4)bps from changes in product mix, including 3%pts migration from CASA to TDs
o (11)bps from hedges (see p17)
Adjusted NII excludes Trading Book funding cost 3 of $107m (2Q'22 $65m, 3Q'21 $25m)
o FY'22 likely to be ~$350m; FY'23 ~$0.7bn
2022 full year average NIM is expected to be ~140bps, 2023 ~165bps
Income Markets Expenses Risk Capital Conclusion
