Standard Chartered said that it has appointed Diego De Giorgi as chief financial officer designate with effect from Sept. 1.

The Asia-focused lender said on Thursday that De Giorgi recently served as co-chief executive of Pegasus Europe, and previously was independent nonexecutive director of UniCredit.

Subject to regulatory approval, De Giorgi will be appointed as CFO and will join the board in the first quarter of 2024, it added.

De Giorgi will replace Andy Halford, who has decided to retire but will continue in the role until regulatory approval is given and to ensure a smooth transition.

