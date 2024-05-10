No. 966425
THE COMPANIES ACTS
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
Articles of Association
OF
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
6 May 1993
Amended 3 December 1993
Amended 5 May 1994
Amended 9 May 1996
Amended 8 May 1997
Amended 11 May 2000
Amended 18 January 2001
Amended 3 May 2001
Amended 2 May 2002
Amended 8 May 2003
Amended 5 May 2005
Amended 7 May 2008
Amended 7 May 2009
Amended 7 May 2010
Amended 6 May 2020
Amended 3 May 2023
Amended 10 May 2024
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
CONTENTS
Page
3.
Limited Liability
14
4.
Change of Name
14
5.
Rights attached to shares
14
6.
Redeemable shares
14
7.
Preference shares
15
8.
Variation of rights
41
9.
Pari passu issues
41
10.
Shares
41
11.
Payment of commission
42
12.
Trusts not recognised
42
13.
Uncertificated Shares
42
14.
Right to a share certificate
44
15.
Replacement of share certificates
44
16.
Sealing of certificates
45
17.
Share certificates sent at holder's risk
45
18.
Company's lien on shares not fully paid
45
19.
Enforcing lien by sale
45
20.
Application of proceeds of sale
46
21.
Calls
46
22.
Timing of calls
46
23.
Liability of joint holders
46
24.
Interest due on non-payment
46
25.
Sums due on allotment treated as calls
47
26.
Power to differentiate
47
27.
Payment of calls in advance
47
28.
Notice if call or instalment not paid
47
29.
Form of notice
47
30.
Forfeiture if non-compliance with notice
48
31.
Notice after forfeiture
48
32.
Sale of forfeited shares
48
33.
Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture
48
34.
Statutory declaration as for forfeiture
49
35.
Suspension of rights where non-disclosure of interest
49
36.
Transfer
52
37.
Execution of transfer
52
38.
Right to decline registration of partly paid shares
52
39.
Other rights to decline registration
52
40.
No fee for registration
53
41.
Power of sale of shares held by untraced shareholders
53
42.
Transmission on death
55
43.
Entry of transmission in register
55
44.
Election of person entitled by transmission
56
45.
Rights of person entitled by transmission
56
46.
Subdivision
56
47.
Fractions
57
48.
Participation in General Meetings
57
49.
Electronic Facilities and Satellite Meetings
58
50.
Omission or non-receipt of notice
59
51.
Changes to Arrangements of General Meetings
59
52.
Quorum
59
53.
Procedure if quorum not present
60
54.
Security, health and safety and access arrangements
60
55.
Chairman of general meeting
61
56.
Orderly Conduct
61
57.
Entitlement to attend and speak
62
58.
Adjournments
62
59.
Notice of adjournment
63
60.
Amendments to Resolutions
63
61.
Amendments Ruled Out of Order
63
62.
Votes of members
63
63.
Method of voting
64
64.
Votes not to be counted
64
65.
Procedure if poll demanded
64
66.
When poll to be taken
65
67.
Continuance of other business after poll demand
65
68.
Votes of joint holders
65
69.
Voting on behalf of incapable member
65
70.
No right to vote where sums overdue on shares
66
71.
Objections or errors in voting
66
72.
Appointment of proxies
66
73.
Receipt of proxies
67
74.
Maximum validity of proxy
68
75.
Form of proxy
68
76.
Cancellation of proxy's authority
69
77.
Separate general meetings
69
78.
Counting of proxies and poll votes at branch registers
69
79.
Number of directors
69
80.
Directors' shareholding qualification
70
81.
Power of company to appoint directors
70
82.
Power of board to appoint directors
70
83.
Number to retire by rotation
70
84.
Identity of directors to retire
70
85.
Filling vacancies
71
86.
Power of removal by special resolution
71
87.
Persons eligible as directors
71
88.
Position of retiring directors
71
89.
Vacation of office by directors
72
90.
Alternate directors
73
91.
Executive directors
74
92.
Directors' fees
74
93.
Additional Remuneration
74
94.
Expenses
75
95.
Pensions and gratuities for directors
75
96.
Conflicts of interest requiring board authorisation
75
97.
Other conflicts of interest
77
98.
Benefits
78
99.
Quorum and voting requirements
78
100.
General
81
101.
General powers of company vested in board
81
102.
Borrowing powers
81
103.
Delegation to committees
82
104.
Delegation to individual directors
82
105.
Agents
83
106.
Registers
83
107.
Provision for employees
84
108.
Board meetings
84
109.
Notice of board meetings
84
110.
Quorum
84
111.
Directors below minimum through vacancies
84
112.
Appointment of chairman
85
113.
Competence of meetings
85
114.
Voting
85
115.
Participation in meetings
85
116.
Resolution in writing
86
117.
Validity of acts of board or committee
86
118.
Use of seals
86
119.
Declaration of dividends by company
86
120.
Payment of interim and fixed dividends by board
87
121.
Calculation and currency of dividends
87
122.
Amounts due on shares may be deducted from dividends
87
123.
No interest on dividends
87
124.
Payment procedure
88
125.
Uncashed dividends
89
126.
Forfeiture of unclaimed dividends
90
127.
Dividends not in cash
90
128.
Scrip dividends
91
129.
Power to capitalise reserves and funds
93
130.
Settlement of difficulties in distribution
94
131.
Power to choose any record date
94
132.
Inspection of records
95
133.
Summary financial statements
95
134.
Method of Service
95
135.
Record date for service
96
136.
Members resident abroad or on branch registers
97
137.
Service of notice on person entitled by transmission
97
138.
Deemed delivery
98
139.
Notice by members
99
140.
Notice when post not available
99
141.
Presumptions where documents destroyed
99
142. Indemnity of directors
100
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
of
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
(Articles adopted on
6 May 2020)
Exclusion of other regulations
No regulations set out in any statute, or in any statutory instrument or other subordinate legislation made under any statute, concerning companies shall apply as the regulations or articles of the company.
- Definitions
In these articles unless the context otherwise requires the words standing in the first column of the following table shall bear the meanings set opposite to them respectively in the second column thereof:
WORDS
MEANING
"address"
includes a number or address used for the
purposes of sending or receiving
documents or information by electronic
means;
"these articles"
means these articles of association as
altered from time to time by special
resolution and the expression "this article"
shall be construed accordingly;
"the auditors"
means the auditors from time to time of
the company or, in the case of joint
auditors, any one of them;
"the Bank of England
means the base lending rate most recently
base rate"
set by the Monetary Policy Committee of
the Bank of England in connection with its
responsibilities under Part 2 of the Bank of
England Act 1998;
"the board"
means the board of directors from time to
time of the company or the directors
present at a meeting of the directors at
which a quorum is present;
"branch registry"
means any office of the company or of a
registrar for the company at which any
branch register of members shall for the
time being be kept;
"certificated share"
means a share which is not an
uncertificated share or a share in respect
of which a share warrant has been issued
(and not cancelled) and references in
these articles to a share being held in
certificated form shall be construed
accordingly;
"clear days"
in relation to the period of a notice means
that period excluding the day when the
notice is served or deemed to be served
and the day for which it is given or on
which it is to take effect;
"clearing house"
means a recognised clearing house within
the meaning of Schedule 1 to the
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.
571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), or a
clearing house recognised by English law
or the laws of any other jurisdiction where
the shares of the company are listed or
quoted on a stock exchange from time to
time;
"close associate(s)"
has the meaning given to it in the Hong
Kong Listing Rules;
"the Companies Acts"
means every statute (including any orders,
regulations or other subordinate legislation
made under it) from time to time in force
concerning companies in so far as it
applies to the company;
"electronic facility"
includes (without limitation) website
addresses and conference call systems
and any device, system, procedure,
method or other facility providing an
electronic means of attendance at and/or
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
