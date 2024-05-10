10

"the board" means the board of directors from time to

time of the company or the directors

present at a meeting of the directors at

which a quorum is present;

"branch registry" means any office of the company or of a

registrar for the company at which any

branch register of members shall for the

time being be kept;

"certificated share" means a share which is not an

uncertificated share or a share in respect

of which a share warrant has been issued

(and not cancelled) and references in

these articles to a share being held in

certificated form shall be construed

accordingly;

"clear days" in relation to the period of a notice means

that period excluding the day when the

notice is served or deemed to be served

and the day for which it is given or on

which it is to take effect;

"clearing house" means a recognised clearing house within

the meaning of Schedule 1 to the

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.

571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), or a

clearing house recognised by English law

or the laws of any other jurisdiction where

the shares of the company are listed or

quoted on a stock exchange from time to

time;

"close associate(s)" has the meaning given to it in the Hong

Kong Listing Rules;

"the Companies Acts" means every statute (including any orders,

regulations or other subordinate legislation

made under it) from time to time in force

concerning companies in so far as it

applies to the company;

"electronic facility" includes (without limitation) website

addresses and conference call systems

and any device, system, procedure,

method or other facility providing an