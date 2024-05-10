No. 966425

THE COMPANIES ACTS

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

Articles of Association

OF

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

6 May 1993

Amended 3 December 1993

Amended 5 May 1994

Amended 9 May 1996

Amended 8 May 1997

Amended 11 May 2000

Amended 18 January 2001

Amended 3 May 2001

Amended 2 May 2002

Amended 8 May 2003

Amended 5 May 2005

Amended 7 May 2008

Amended 7 May 2009

Amended 7 May 2010

Amended 6 May 2020

Amended 3 May 2023

Amended 10 May 2024

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

CONTENTS

Page

1.

Exclusion of other regulations

2.

Definitions

3.

Limited Liability

4.

Change of Name

14

5.

Rights attached to shares

14

6.

Redeemable shares

14

7.

Preference shares

15

8.

Variation of rights

41

9.

Pari passu issues

41

10.

Shares

41

11.

Payment of commission

42

12.

Trusts not recognised

42

13.

Uncertificated Shares

42

14.

Right to a share certificate

44

15.

Replacement of share certificates

44

16.

Sealing of certificates

45

17.

Share certificates sent at holder's risk

45

18.

Company's lien on shares not fully paid

45

19.

Enforcing lien by sale

45

20.

Application of proceeds of sale

46

21.

Calls

46

22.

Timing of calls

46

23.

Liability of joint holders

46

24.

Interest due on non-payment

46

25.

Sums due on allotment treated as calls

47

26.

Power to differentiate

47

27.

Payment of calls in advance

47

28.

Notice if call or instalment not paid

47

29.

Form of notice

47

30.

Forfeiture if non-compliance with notice

48

31.

Notice after forfeiture

48

32.

Sale of forfeited shares

48

33.

Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture

48

34.

Statutory declaration as for forfeiture

49

35.

Suspension of rights where non-disclosure of interest

49

36.

Transfer

52

37.

Execution of transfer

52

38.

Right to decline registration of partly paid shares

52

39.

Other rights to decline registration

52

40.

No fee for registration

53

41.

Power of sale of shares held by untraced shareholders

53

42.

Transmission on death

55

43.

Entry of transmission in register

55

44.

Election of person entitled by transmission

56

45.

Rights of person entitled by transmission

56

46.

Subdivision

56

47.

Fractions

57

48.

Participation in General Meetings

57

49.

Electronic Facilities and Satellite Meetings

58

50.

Omission or non-receipt of notice

59

51.

Changes to Arrangements of General Meetings

59

52.

Quorum

59

53.

Procedure if quorum not present

60

54.

Security, health and safety and access arrangements

60

55.

Chairman of general meeting

61

56.

Orderly Conduct

61

57.

Entitlement to attend and speak

62

58.

Adjournments

62

59.

Notice of adjournment

63

60.

Amendments to Resolutions

63

61.

Amendments Ruled Out of Order

63

62.

Votes of members

63

63.

Method of voting

64

64.

Votes not to be counted

64

65.

Procedure if poll demanded

64

66.

When poll to be taken

65

67.

Continuance of other business after poll demand

65

68.

Votes of joint holders

65

69.

Voting on behalf of incapable member

65

70.

No right to vote where sums overdue on shares

66

71.

Objections or errors in voting

66

72.

Appointment of proxies

66

73.

Receipt of proxies

67

74.

Maximum validity of proxy

68

75.

Form of proxy

68

76.

Cancellation of proxy's authority

69

77.

Separate general meetings

69

78.

Counting of proxies and poll votes at branch registers

69

79.

Number of directors

69

80.

Directors' shareholding qualification

70

81.

Power of company to appoint directors

70

82.

Power of board to appoint directors

70

83.

Number to retire by rotation

70

84.

Identity of directors to retire

70

85.

Filling vacancies

71

86.

Power of removal by special resolution

71

87.

Persons eligible as directors

71

88.

Position of retiring directors

71

89.

Vacation of office by directors

72

90.

Alternate directors

73

91.

Executive directors

74

92.

Directors' fees

74

93.

Additional Remuneration

74

94.

Expenses

75

95.

Pensions and gratuities for directors

75

96.

Conflicts of interest requiring board authorisation

75

97.

Other conflicts of interest

77

98.

Benefits

78

99.

Quorum and voting requirements

78

100.

General

81

101.

General powers of company vested in board

81

102.

Borrowing powers

81

103.

Delegation to committees

82

104.

Delegation to individual directors

82

105.

Agents

83

106.

Registers

83

107.

Provision for employees

84

108.

Board meetings

84

109.

Notice of board meetings

84

110.

Quorum

84

111.

Directors below minimum through vacancies

84

112.

Appointment of chairman

85

113.

Competence of meetings

85

114.

Voting

85

115.

Participation in meetings

85

116.

Resolution in writing

86

117.

Validity of acts of board or committee

86

118.

Use of seals

86

119.

Declaration of dividends by company

86

120.

Payment of interim and fixed dividends by board

87

121.

Calculation and currency of dividends

87

122.

Amounts due on shares may be deducted from dividends

87

123.

No interest on dividends

87

124.

Payment procedure

88

125.

Uncashed dividends

89

126.

Forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

90

127.

Dividends not in cash

90

128.

Scrip dividends

91

129.

Power to capitalise reserves and funds

93

130.

Settlement of difficulties in distribution

94

131.

Power to choose any record date

94

132.

Inspection of records

95

133.

Summary financial statements

95

134.

Method of Service

95

135.

Record date for service

96

136.

Members resident abroad or on branch registers

97

137.

Service of notice on person entitled by transmission

97

138.

Deemed delivery

98

139.

Notice by members

99

140.

Notice when post not available

99

141.

Presumptions where documents destroyed

99

142. Indemnity of directors

100

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(Articles adopted on

6 May 2020)

__________________

  1. Exclusion of other regulations
    No regulations set out in any statute, or in any statutory instrument or other subordinate legislation made under any statute, concerning companies shall apply as the regulations or articles of the company.
  2. Definitions

In these articles unless the context otherwise requires the words standing in the first column of the following table shall bear the meanings set opposite to them respectively in the second column thereof:

WORDS

MEANING

"address"

includes a number or address used for the

purposes of sending or receiving

documents or information by electronic

means;

"these articles"

means these articles of association as

altered from time to time by special

resolution and the expression "this article"

shall be construed accordingly;

"the auditors"

means the auditors from time to time of

the company or, in the case of joint

auditors, any one of them;

"the Bank of England

means the base lending rate most recently

base rate"

set by the Monetary Policy Committee of

the Bank of England in connection with its

responsibilities under Part 2 of the Bank of

England Act 1998;

"the board"

means the board of directors from time to

time of the company or the directors

present at a meeting of the directors at

which a quorum is present;

"branch registry"

means any office of the company or of a

registrar for the company at which any

branch register of members shall for the

time being be kept;

"certificated share"

means a share which is not an

uncertificated share or a share in respect

of which a share warrant has been issued

(and not cancelled) and references in

these articles to a share being held in

certificated form shall be construed

accordingly;

"clear days"

in relation to the period of a notice means

that period excluding the day when the

notice is served or deemed to be served

and the day for which it is given or on

which it is to take effect;

"clearing house"

means a recognised clearing house within

the meaning of Schedule 1 to the

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.

571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), or a

clearing house recognised by English law

or the laws of any other jurisdiction where

the shares of the company are listed or

quoted on a stock exchange from time to

time;

"close associate(s)"

has the meaning given to it in the Hong

Kong Listing Rules;

"the Companies Acts"

means every statute (including any orders,

regulations or other subordinate legislation

made under it) from time to time in force

concerning companies in so far as it

applies to the company;

"electronic facility"

includes (without limitation) website

addresses and conference call systems

and any device, system, procedure,

method or other facility providing an

electronic means of attendance at and/or

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

