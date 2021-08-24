Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered : Blackstone in talks to buy Baring's Interplex for at least $1 billion -sources

08/24/2021 | 06:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Blackstone is in talks to acquire Interplex Holdings, a Singapore-based technological services provider owned by Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), in a deal worth at least $1 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Final negotiations could still take weeks and there is no certainty in a deal yet, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

Blackstone has no exclusivity in the deal, they added.

The U.S-based private equity firm and Hong Kong-based BPEA declined to comment. Interplex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg first reported the talks on Tuesday.

BPEA offered S$450 million ($320 million) to buy out https://www.reuters.com/article/interplex-hldg-ma-idUSL3N14C39A20151223 Interplex Holdings in December 2015 from CVC Capital Partners and the private equity arm of Standard Chartered.

Interplex delisted from the Singapore bourse in April 2016 when the transaction was completed.

The company designs, engineers and delivers advanced applications development and high-precision engineering solutions for customers in over 25 locations across over 13 countries, its website said.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; editing by David Evans)

By Kane Wu


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 932 M - -
Net income 2021 2 477 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 19 161 M 19 151 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 84 740
Free-Float 93,7%
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 7,74 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-3.41%19 151
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%468 244
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.97%344 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 378
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%204 977
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.75%195 506