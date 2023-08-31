(Alliance News) - Standard Chartered PLC on Thursday said that Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford plans to step down and named his successor.

The London-based, Asia-focused bank said Halford will be succeeded by Diego De Giorgi who will join the company on Friday as CFO designate. De Giorgi will be appointed to CFO in the first quarter of next year.

Halford will continue as CFO until De Giorgi is appointed, to help "ensure a smooth transition." Thereafter, Halford will continue as a senior adviser until he retires on August 31 next year.

Halford has been with Standard Chartered since 2014.

De Giorgi was most recently the co-chief executive of Pegasus Europe, which Standard Chartered said is "Europe's largest-ever special purpose acquisition company". Prior to this, he was an independent non-executive director of UniCredit Spa from 2020 to 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said: "I am delighted that Diego has agreed to join the group as CFO designate. With over three decades of experience in the global financial services sector, he brings strong business experience, deep commercial acumen, strategic expertise and leadership skills.

"I would like to thank Andy sincerely for his significant leadership, dedication and focus as CFO since he joined the group in 2014."

Shares in Standard Chartered were down 0.9% to 713.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

