Standard Chartered : Director Declaration

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
渣打集團有限公司
(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)
(Registered Number: 966425)
(Stock Code: 02888)
24 August 2020
Director Declaration
Pursuant to the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Standard Chartered PLC announces that Gay Huey Evans OBE, independent non-executive director joined the Board of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) as an independent director and a member of its Audit Committee with effect from 21 August 2020.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:
Chairman:
José María Viñals Iñiguez
Executive Directors:
William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread
