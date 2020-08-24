Standard Chartered : Director Declaration

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

24 August 2020

Director Declaration

Pursuant to the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Standard Chartered PLC announces that Gay Huey Evans OBE, independent non-executive director joined the Board of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) as an independent director and a member of its Audit Committee with effect from 21 August 2020.

Contact name for enquiries:

Andrew Green

Executive Director, Board Governance & Shareholder Services

020 7885 2130

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread