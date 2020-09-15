Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
渣打集團有限公司
(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)
(Registered Number: 966425)
(Stock Code: 02888)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Simon Cooper
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
CEO, Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Standard Chartered PLC
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
|
|
where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
ISIN: GB0004082847
|
|
|
|
1
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
i) Application of notional dividend shares to Long Term
|
|
|
Incentive Plan ("LTIP") award granted in March 2017
|
|
|
under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
|
|
|
ii) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2017 under
|
|
|
the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan, including
|
|
|
notional dividends under the transaction described
|
|
|
above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
£
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
3.80
|
10,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
£
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
N/A
|
181
|
|
|
|
3.80
|
10,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Judy Hsu
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Regional CEO, ASEAN & South Asia
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Standard Chartered PLC
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
|
|
where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
ISIN: GB0004082847
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
i) Application of notional dividend shares to deferred
|
|
|
|
shares granted in March 2017 under the 2011 Standard
|
|
|
|
Chartered Share Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii) Exercise of deferred shares granted in March 2017
|
|
|
|
under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan,
|
|
|
|
including notional dividends under the transaction
|
|
|
|
described above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price £
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
|
N/A
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
ii)
|
|
3.80
|
6,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
Price £
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
i)
|
|
N/A
|
273
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
ii)
|
|
3.80
|
6,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
XLON London Stock Exchange
|
Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Michael Gorriz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Group Chief Information Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Standard Chartered PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
|
|
where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
ISIN: GB0004082847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
i) Application of notional dividend shares to Long Term
|
|
|
|
Incentive Plan ("LTIP") award granted in March 2017
|
|
|
|
under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
|
|
|
|
ii) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2017 under
|
|
|
|
the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan, including
|
|
|
|
notional dividends under the transaction described
|
|
|
|
above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price £
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
|
N/A
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
ii)
|
|
3.80
|
|
3,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
Price £
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
|
N/A
|
|
60
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
ii)
|
|
3.80
|
|
3,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
XLON London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:
Chairman:
José María Viñals Iñiguez
Executive Directors:
William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread
4
