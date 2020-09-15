Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered PLC    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/15 11:35:10 am
376.9 GBX   -1.39%
09/16STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/15STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/15EXCLUSIVE : Winson Oil wins favourable ICC decisions in claims against banks - documents
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Simon Cooper

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corporate and Institutional Banking

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

1

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Application of notional dividend shares to Long Term

Incentive Plan ("LTIP") award granted in March 2017

under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2017 under

the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan, including

notional dividends under the transaction described

above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£

N/A

181

3.80

10,812

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

£

- Price

N/A

181

3.80

10,812

e)

Date of the transaction

14 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Judy Hsu

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, ASEAN & South Asia

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

2

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Application of notional dividend shares to deferred

shares granted in March 2017 under the 2011 Standard

Chartered Share Plan

ii) Exercise of deferred shares granted in March 2017

under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan,

including notional dividends under the transaction

described above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

273

ii)

3.80

6,523

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

273

- Price

ii)

3.80

6,523

e)

Date of the transaction

14 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Michael Gorriz

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

3

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Application of notional dividend shares to Long Term

Incentive Plan ("LTIP") award granted in March 2017

under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2017 under

the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan, including

notional dividends under the transaction described

above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

60

ii)

3.80

3,646

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

60

- Price

ii)

3.80

3,646

e)

Date of the transaction

14 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
09/16STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/15STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/15EXCLUSIVE : Winson Oil wins favourable ICC decisions in claims against banks - d..
RE
09/15China's Economy Picks Up Speed as Shoppers, Moviegoers Return
DJ
09/14Dollar resumes retreat as equity market mood lifts, Fed in view
RE
09/14Pound dogged by Brexit worries, yen looks to Abe successor vote
RE
09/13STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/13STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/11STANDARD CHARTERED BANK GHANA : Marks International Literacy Day
AQ
09/11As U.S. cracks down on more Chinese firms, global banks scramble to manage ri..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 117 M - -
Net income 2020 960 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 15 286 M 15 255 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 85 389
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,32 $
Last Close Price 4,86 $
Spread / Highest target 81,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-47.09%15 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%312 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.50%243 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%223 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.36%174 601
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.85%135 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group